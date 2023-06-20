10 Cities Where a $250K Salary Is Worth the Most and Least

The average American doesn't pull in anywhere close to $250,000 a year. In fact, the average national salary is $55,640, according to Indeed. Though not the standard, a fair number of people in the U.S. make at least $250,000 annually -- but surprisingly, many in this ostensibly high-rolling cohort are living paycheck to paycheck like the rest of us.

It appears that, like folks making far less than $250,000 a year, these upper-tier earners need to be careful about how they spend. Where should they live to make the most out of their money?

SmartAsset compiled a list of the 10 cities where a $250,000 salary goes the furthest. They also determined the 10 cities where this salary performs the weakest. Let's explore their findings.

Memphis, Tennessee

What $250K Is Worth Here: $203,664

If you're pulling in $250,000 a year in Memphis, where there is no state income tax, your post-tax income is around $175,558 (taxed at a rate of 29.77%). The cost of living is also quite reasonable in Memphis -- 13% lower than the national average, according to PayScale.

El Paso, Texas

What $250K Is Worth Here: $200,180

If you make $250,000 in El Paso, you can expect to take home about $200,180 after accounting for taxes and the cost of living, which is reasonable: 10% lower than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

What $250K Is Worth Here: $197,381

A salary of $250,000 in Oklahoma City translates to $164,221 after taxes. Cost of living here is 16% lower than the national average, according to RentCafe -- so you can really make the most of your earnings.

Corpus Christi, Texas

What $250K Is Worth Here: $196,593

A $250,000 salary in Corpus Christi is also taxed at a rate of 29.77%, leaving you with about $175,558 after taxes -- but you can maximize that money thanks to a fairly low cost of living: 10% lower than the national average, according to PayScale.

Lubbock, Texas

What $250K Is Worth Here: $196,373

If you make $250,000 in Lubbock and factor in taxes and the cost of living, you stand to pocket $196,373. Cost of living in this city is 10% lower than the national average, according to PayScale.

Houston

What $250K Is Worth Here: $191,239

Houston is the largest of the 10 cities on this list. $250,000 a year here is actually worth $191,239. But residing in this major metro is surprisingly affordable. According to PayScale, the cost of living in Houston is 8% lower than the national average.

San Antonio, Texas

What $250K Is Worth Here: $188,772

If you live in San Antonio and pull in a $250,000 salary, you can plan on banking $188,772 of that. This is thanks largely to the affordability of dwelling in this city. According to PayScale, the cost of living here is 8% lower than the national average.

Fort Worth, Texas

What $250K Is Worth Here: $188,772

If you live in Fort Worth and make $250,000 a year, you can expect to keep $188,772 of that sum. It's interesting that this city is tied for seventh place, because it's actually more expensive to live in than San Antonio. Cost of living here is 3% higher than the state average; that said, it's 5% lower than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Arlington, Texas

What $250K Is Worth Here: $188,772

A $250,000 salary is worth the same amount ($188,772) in Arlington, where the cost of living is 4% lower than the national average, according to PayScale.

Jacksonville, Florida

What $250K Is Worth Here: $186,169

If you make $250,000 income in Jacksonville, where no state tax is levied, it is worth $186,169 after factoring in taxes and the cost of living, which, according to PayScale, is 6% lower than the national average.

10 Cities Where the Real Value of a $250K Salary Is Lowest

Using the same data it used to discover the cities where $250,000 a year goes the furthest, SmartAsset also determined the 10 cities where these six figures are milked the most, leaving you with the least amount of money to enjoy.

Seattle

What $250K Is Worth Here: $115,347

Coming in at No. 10 is Seattle, where the cost of living is 50% higher than the national average, according to PayScale. Residents keep just $115,347 of their $250,000 paychecks.

Boston

What $250K Is Worth Here: $108,991

Over in Boston, where the cost of living is also 50% higher than the national average, a $250,000 paycheck ends up being valued at $108,991.

Oakland, California

What $250K Is Worth Here: $105,223

If you make $250,000 in Oakland, you're really walking away with $105,223. In this city, the cost of living is 46% higher than the national average and housing is 99% higher, according to RentCafe.

San Diego

What $250K Is Worth Here: $105,151

In San Diego, where the cost of living is 44% higher than the national average, you'll pocket $105,151 of your $250,000 income.

Washington, D.C.

What $250K Is Worth Here: $101,865

The nation's capital is not a cheap place to live. Cost of living there is 52% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe. If you're clearing $250,000 here, you're actually keeping just $101,865 of it.

Long Beach, California

What $250K Is Worth Here: $101,635

Long Beach can all but devour a $250,000 salary, leaving you with $101,635 in the end. The cost of living here is 51% higher than the national average, according to PayScale.

Los Angeles

What $250K Is Worth Here: $101,635

In the City of Angels, a $250,000 salary translates to just $101,635. It's a tough city to make it in, especially when you consider that the cost of living is 51% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.

San Francisco

What $250K Is Worth Here: $82,776

In San Francisco, your $250,000 salary will be quickly drained by obligatory expenses, leaving you with $82,776 in the end. Cost of living here is outrageous -- 79% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Honolulu, Hawaii

What $250K Is Worth Here: $82,672

Honolulu is the second most expensive city for your $250,000 earnings. You'll keep just $82,672 of it. Cost of living here is just so dang high: 84% higher than the national average, according to PayScale.

New York

What $250K Is Worth Here: $82,421

The Big Apple will absolutely ravage your hefty $250,000 salary. In this not so humble city, you can take home $82,421 of that sum. It's not surprising when you consider that the cost of living here is 80% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.

