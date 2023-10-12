10 Cities Offering the Best Gains on Vacation Rentals

Those who enjoyed staying at a vacation rental this summer might be contemplating purchasing homes or properties to list as short-term rentals in 2024. But where might this investment really pay off?

To find out, Realtor.com examined the top U.S. markets where short-term vacation rentals have the greatest earning potential. While some of the cities mentioned are found in popular tourist-friendly destinations, others are cities where investors can utilize low home prices to earn a profit.

From the least to highest potential annual profit, these 10 cities offer hosts the best gains on vacation rentals.

10. State College, Pennsylvania

Median home list price: $450,000

Annual mortgage payment: $35,185

Annual revenue potential: $95,778

Potential annual profit: $60,593

9. Olean, New York

Median home list price: $142,500

Annual mortgage payment: $11,142

Annual revenue potential: $72,371

Potential annual profit: $61,229

8. Daphne, Alabama

Median home list price: $525,000

Annual mortgage payment: $41,049

Annual revenue potential: $102,936

Potential annual profit: $61,887

7. Cambridge, Maryland

Median home list price: $275,000

Annual mortgage payment: $21,502

Annual revenue potential: $84,056

Potential annual profit: $62,554

6. Kalamazoo, Michigan

Median home list price: $325,000

Annual mortgage payment: $25,411

Annual revenue potential: $93,485

Potential annual profit: $68,074

5. Georgetown, South Carolina

Median home list price: $462,400

Annual mortgage payment: $36,154

Annual revenue potential: $106,438

Potential annual profit: $70,284

4. Ellensburg, Washington

Median home list price: $749,950

Annual mortgage payment: $58,637

Annual revenue potential: $139,070

Potential annual profit: $80,433

3. Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina

Median home list price: $214,000

Annual mortgage payment: $16,732

Annual revenue potential: $100,306

Potential annual profit: $83,574

2. Kapaa, Hawaii

Median home list price: $1,617,500

Annual mortgage payment: $126,470

Annual revenue potential: $214,023

Potential annual profit: $87,553

1. Crestview, Florida

Median home list price in August: $725,000

Annual mortgage payment: $56,687

Annual revenue potential: $147,997

Potential annual profit: $91,310

