10 Cities Offering the Best Gains on Vacation Rentals

Those who enjoyed staying at a vacation rental this summer might be contemplating purchasing homes or properties to list as short-term rentals in 2024. But where might this investment really pay off?
To find out, Realtor.com examined the top U.S. markets where short-term vacation rentals have the greatest earning potential. While some of the cities mentioned are found in popular tourist-friendly destinations, others are cities where investors can utilize low home prices to earn a profit.
Vacation Season: 10 Essentials You Should Buy at Dollar Tree for Your Next Trip
Learn More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases
From the least to highest potential annual profit, these 10 cities offer hosts the best gains on vacation rentals.
10. State College, Pennsylvania
- Median home list price: $450,000
- Annual mortgage payment: $35,185
- Annual revenue potential: $95,778
- Potential annual profit: $60,593
I’m a Travel Agent: 7 Costliest Mistakes People Make When Planning Vacations
9. Olean, New York
- Median home list price: $142,500
- Annual mortgage payment: $11,142
- Annual revenue potential: $72,371
- Potential annual profit: $61,229
8. Daphne, Alabama
- Median home list price: $525,000
- Annual mortgage payment: $41,049
- Annual revenue potential: $102,936
- Potential annual profit: $61,887
7. Cambridge, Maryland
- Median home list price: $275,000
- Annual mortgage payment: $21,502
- Annual revenue potential: $84,056
- Potential annual profit: $62,554
6. Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Median home list price: $325,000
- Annual mortgage payment: $25,411
- Annual revenue potential: $93,485
- Potential annual profit: $68,074
5. Georgetown, South Carolina
- Median home list price: $462,400
- Annual mortgage payment: $36,154
- Annual revenue potential: $106,438
- Potential annual profit: $70,284
4. Ellensburg, Washington
- Median home list price: $749,950
- Annual mortgage payment: $58,637
- Annual revenue potential: $139,070
- Potential annual profit: $80,433
3. Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina
- Median home list price: $214,000
- Annual mortgage payment: $16,732
- Annual revenue potential: $100,306
- Potential annual profit: $83,574
2. Kapaa, Hawaii
- Median home list price: $1,617,500
- Annual mortgage payment: $126,470
- Annual revenue potential: $214,023
- Potential annual profit: $87,553
1. Crestview, Florida
- Median home list price in August: $725,000
- Annual mortgage payment: $56,687
- Annual revenue potential: $147,997
- Potential annual profit: $91,310
More From GOBankingRates
- 10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships
- 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- IRS Collection Notices: 4% of Americans Fear 'Catastrophic Financial Stress'
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Offering the Best Gains on Vacation Rentals
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.