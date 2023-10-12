News & Insights

10 Cities Offering the Best Gains on Vacation Rentals

October 12, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates

Those who enjoyed staying at a vacation rental this summer might be contemplating purchasing homes or properties to list as short-term rentals in 2024. But where might this investment really pay off?

To find out, Realtor.com examined the top U.S. markets where short-term vacation rentals have the greatest earning potential. While some of the cities mentioned are found in popular tourist-friendly destinations, others are cities where investors can utilize low home prices to earn a profit.

From the least to highest potential annual profit, these 10 cities offer hosts the best gains on vacation rentals.

10. State College, Pennsylvania

  • Median home list price: $450,000
  • Annual mortgage payment: $35,185
  • Annual revenue potential: $95,778
  • Potential annual profit: $60,593

9. Olean, New York

  • Median home list price: $142,500
  • Annual mortgage payment: $11,142
  • Annual revenue potential: $72,371
  • Potential annual profit: $61,229

8. Daphne, Alabama

  • Median home list price: $525,000
  • Annual mortgage payment: $41,049
  • Annual revenue potential: $102,936
  • Potential annual profit: $61,887

7. Cambridge, Maryland

  • Median home list price: $275,000
  • Annual mortgage payment: $21,502
  • Annual revenue potential: $84,056
  • Potential annual profit: $62,554

6. Kalamazoo, Michigan

  • Median home list price: $325,000
  • Annual mortgage payment: $25,411
  • Annual revenue potential: $93,485
  • Potential annual profit: $68,074

5. Georgetown, South Carolina

  • Median home list price: $462,400
  • Annual mortgage payment: $36,154
  • Annual revenue potential: $106,438
  • Potential annual profit: $70,284

4. Ellensburg, Washington

  • Median home list price: $749,950
  • Annual mortgage payment: $58,637
  • Annual revenue potential: $139,070
  • Potential annual profit: $80,433

3. Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina

  • Median home list price: $214,000
  • Annual mortgage payment: $16,732
  • Annual revenue potential: $100,306
  • Potential annual profit: $83,574

2. Kapaa, Hawaii

  • Median home list price: $1,617,500
  • Annual mortgage payment: $126,470
  • Annual revenue potential: $214,023
  • Potential annual profit: $87,553

1. Crestview, Florida

  • Median home list price in August: $725,000
  • Annual mortgage payment: $56,687
  • Annual revenue potential: $147,997
  • Potential annual profit: $91,310

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Offering the Best Gains on Vacation Rentals

