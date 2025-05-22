The 10 Cities With the Most People Under 30 Who Have a Mortgage

Homeownership is still considered a pillar in the American Dream, despite the fact that, since the dawn of the American Dream 100 years ago, homeownership has become drastically more complex and expensive. Buying a home can be a challenging financial feat for even established millennials. For younger generations, such as Gen Z, who are still early on in their earning years and buried in student loan debt, homeownership may not yet be possible. But there are exceptions to this.

Find Out: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

A LendingTree study of anonymized credit reports of users on its platform found that 3.1% of Americans under 30 have a mortgage in the 50 largest U.S. cities. These are the 10 major metros with the largest percentage. Sourcing data from Zillow, GOBankingRates found the average home price in each city and, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, found the median household income.

10. Louisville, Kentucky

Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 6.4%

6.4% Average home value: $253,784

$253,784 Median household income: $64,731

Check Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

9. Denver

Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 7.0%

7.0% Average home value: $568,754

$568,754 Median household income: $91,681

8. San Antonio

Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 7.1%

7.1% Average home value: $257,632

$257,632 Median household income: $62,917

7. Pittsburgh

Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 7.3%

7.3% Average home value: $240,402

$240,402 Median household income: $64,137

6. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 8.0%

8.0% Average home value: $415,868

$415,868 Median household income: $90,685

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 8.2%

8.2% Average home value: $449,756

$449,756 Median household income: $82,424

4. Oklahoma City

Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 8.9%

8.9% Average home value: $205,058

$205,058 Median household income: $66,702

3. Cincinnati

Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 8.9%

8.9% Average home value: $250,155

$250,155 Median household income: $51,707

2. Salt Lake City

Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 9.4%

9.4% Average home value: $575,584

$575,584 Median household income: $72,951

1. Indianapolis

Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 10.2%

10.2% Average home value: $232,146

$232,146 Median household income: $62,995

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 10 Cities With the Most People Under 30 Who Have a Mortgage

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.