The 10 Cities With the Most People Under 30 Who Have a Mortgage

May 22, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

Homeownership is still considered a pillar in the American Dream, despite the fact that, since the dawn of the American Dream 100 years ago, homeownership has become drastically more complex and expensive. Buying a home can be a challenging financial feat for even established millennials. For younger generations, such as Gen Z, who are still early on in their earning years and buried in student loan debt, homeownership may not yet be possible. But there are exceptions to this. 

A LendingTree study of anonymized credit reports of users on its platform found that 3.1% of Americans under 30 have a mortgage in the 50 largest U.S. cities. These are the 10 major metros with the largest percentage. Sourcing data from Zillow, GOBankingRates found the average home price in each city and, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, found the median household income

10. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 6.4% 
  • Average home value: $253,784
  • Median household income: $64,731

9. Denver 

  • Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 7.0% 
  • Average home value: $568,754
  • Median household income: $91,681

8. San Antonio 

  • Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 7.1%
  • Average home value: $257,632
  • Median household income: $62,917

7. Pittsburgh 

  • Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 7.3%
  • Average home value: $240,402
  • Median household income: $64,137

6. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 8.0%
  • Average home value: $415,868
  • Median household income: $90,685

5. Raleigh, North Carolina 

  • Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 8.2% 
  • Average home value: $449,756
  • Median household income: $82,424

4. Oklahoma City 

  • Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 8.9%
  • Average home value: $205,058
  • Median household income: $66,702

3. Cincinnati 

  • Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 8.9% 
  • Average home value: $250,155
  • Median household income: $51,707

2. Salt Lake City

  • Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 9.4% 
  • Average home value: $575,584
  • Median household income: $72,951

1. Indianapolis  

  • Percentage of mortgage holders under 30: 10.2% 
  • Average home value: $232,146
  • Median household income: $62,995

