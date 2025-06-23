10 Cities With the Most Millionaire Renters

While homeownership is traditionally seen as a sign of “making it” financially, some of the wealthiest Americans are eschewing this milestone. The number of millionaire renters has tripled since 2019, with 1 in 11 millionaires now renting, according to a recent RentCafe report.

Also See: If Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across America, How Much Money Would Every Person Have?

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Millionaire renters tend to be concentrated in traditional luxury living metros, but an increasing percentage are now flocking to Southern metro areas as well. Still, the major metros dominate when it comes to the highest number of ultra-rich renters.

Here’s a look at the cities with the highest number of millionaire renters.

Also see which is cheaper for the average person in 2025: renting or owning.

New York

Millionaire renter households (2023): 5,661

5,661 Millionaire renter households (2019): 2,204

2,204 Growth factor: 2 times

Find Out: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

See More: 10 Best Places To Buy a Short-Term Rental Property To Earn Passive Income in 2025

San Francisco

Millionaire renter households (2023): 1,411

1,411 Millionaire renter households (2019): 321

321 Growth factor: 3 times

Check Out: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

Los Angeles

Millionaire renter households (2023): 823

823 Millionaire renter households (2019): 228

228 Growth factor: 3 times

San Jose, California

Millionaire renter households (2023): 577

577 Millionaire renter households (2019): 173

173 Growth factor: 2 times

Boston

Millionaire renter households (2023): 554

554 Millionaire renter households (2019): 107

107 Growth factor: 4 times

Discover More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Chicago

Millionaire renter households (2023): 382

382 Millionaire renter households (2019): 102

102 Growth factor: 3 times

Miami

Millionaire renter households (2023): 314

314 Millionaire renter households (2019): 26

26 Growth factor: 11 times

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Millionaire renter households (2023): 270

270 Millionaire renter households (2019): 139

139 Growth factor: 1 times

Explore More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Atlanta

Millionaire renter households (2023): 221

221 Millionaire renter households (2019): 20

20 Growth factor: 10 times

Seattle

Millionaire renter households (2023): 213

213 Millionaire renter households (2019): 48

48 Growth factor: 3 times

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from RentCafe.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With the Most Millionaire Renters

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.