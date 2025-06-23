Personal Finance

10 Cities With the Most Millionaire Renters

June 23, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

While homeownership is traditionally seen as a sign of “making it” financially, some of the wealthiest Americans are eschewing this milestone. The number of millionaire renters has tripled since 2019, with 1 in 11 millionaires now renting, according to a recent RentCafe report.

Also See: If Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across America, How Much Money Would Every Person Have?

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Millionaire renters tend to be concentrated in traditional luxury living metros, but an increasing percentage are now flocking to Southern metro areas as well. Still, the major metros dominate when it comes to the highest number of ultra-rich renters.

Here’s a look at the cities with the highest number of millionaire renters.

Also see which is cheaper for the average person in 2025: renting or owning.

View of the historic buildings along 6th Avenue towards downtown Manhattan in New York City NYC.

New York

  • Millionaire renter households (2023): 5,661
  • Millionaire renter households (2019): 2,204
  • Growth factor: 2 times

Find Out: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

See More: 10 Best Places To Buy a Short-Term Rental Property To Earn Passive Income in 2025

Golden Gate bridge with fog over San Francisco and Sutro Tower over the clouds, California.

San Francisco

  • Millionaire renter households (2023): 1,411
  • Millionaire renter households (2019): 321
  • Growth factor: 3 times

Check Out: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

Los Angeles

  • Millionaire renter households (2023): 823
  • Millionaire renter households (2019): 228
  • Growth factor: 3 times
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

San Jose, California

  • Millionaire renter households (2023): 577
  • Millionaire renter households (2019): 173
  • Growth factor: 2 times
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

Boston

  • Millionaire renter households (2023): 554
  • Millionaire renter households (2019): 107
  • Growth factor: 4 times

Discover More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago

  • Millionaire renter households (2023): 382
  • Millionaire renter households (2019): 102
  • Growth factor: 3 times
South Beach Miami at sunset

Miami

  • Millionaire renter households (2023): 314
  • Millionaire renter households (2019): 26
  • Growth factor: 11 times
Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • Millionaire renter households (2023): 270
  • Millionaire renter households (2019): 139
  • Growth factor: 1 times

Explore More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown city skyline over Freedom Parkway.

Atlanta

  • Millionaire renter households (2023): 221
  • Millionaire renter households (2019): 20
  • Growth factor: 10 times
Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline with Mt.

Seattle

  • Millionaire renter households (2023): 213
  • Millionaire renter households (2019): 48
  • Growth factor: 3 times

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from RentCafe.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With the Most Millionaire Renters

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.