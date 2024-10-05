10 Cities Americans Should Leave (But They Aren’t)

A recent study by Rocket Moving analyzed cities across all 50 U.S states, revealing the places that people should probably consider moving out of. The study looked at seven factors to base that on, including crime rates, cost of living, unemployment and even Google searches for “moving out.”

Discover More: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Consider This: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Here are the top 10 cities where Americans are staying put despite financial, social and environmental factors suggesting they consider other options:

Camden, New Jersey

Composite score: 100.0

100.0 Personal income: $767,174

$767,174 Level of crime: 87.50

87.50 Air quality index: 52

52 Unemployment rates as of July (%): 4.7

4.7 Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 140,000

140,000 Population change from 2020 to 2024: 53

53 Cost of living index: 114.1

Camden comes in as the top city Americans should move out of. Yet, despite it having a high crime rate and the third-highest unemployment rate, the population actually grew between 2020 and 2024.

Read More: 10 Dangerous Cities You Shouldn’t Buy a Home in No Matter the Price

For You: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Cleveland

Composite score: 98.5

98.5 Personal income: $731,787

$731,787 Level of crime: 73.77

73.77 Air quality index: 75

75 Unemployment rates as of July (%): 4.5

4.5 Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 152,600

152,600 Population change from 2020 to 2024: -10,199

-10,199 Cost of living index: 94.0

Cleveland has seen a mass exodus, with over 10,000 residents leaving in the last few years. With a crime rate pushing 74 and unemployment at 4.5%, it’s clear why. But for those who haven’t left, the combination of economic stagnation and social decline makes for a tough situation.

Be Aware: 50 Cities With the Poorest Middle Class in America: From a $25K to $40K Income

Rockford, Illinois

Composite score: 98.3

98.3 Personal income: $911,804

$911,804 Level of crime: 82.09

82.09 Air quality index: 55

55 Unemployment rates as of July (%): 5.2

5.2 Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 200,200

200,200 Population change from 2020 to 2024: -1,019

-1,019 Cost of living index: 90.8

Rockford’s got the highest unemployment rate on this list at 5.2%, and crime isn’t any better, sitting at 82.09. Add to that over 200,000 Google searches for “moving out” and it’s clear the city has plenty of residents looking to leave.

Stockton, California

Composite score: 97.8

97.8 Personal income: $3,218,470

$3,218,470 Level of crime: 84.91

84.91 Air quality index: 46

46 Unemployment rates as of July (%): 4.9

4.9 Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 487,200

487,200 Population change from 2020 to 2024: -172

-172 Cost of living index: 134.5

Stockton may be in California, but life here is anything but glamorous. Crime remains high, and with nearly 500,000 searches for “moving out” and an unemployment rate close to 5%, Stockton is struggling despite its hefty personal income figures.

St. Louis

Composite score: 95.4

95.4 Personal income: $390,378

$390,378 Level of crime: 84.32

84.32 Air quality index: 59

59 Unemployment rates as of July (%): 3.8

3.8 Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 96,600

96,600 Population change from 2020 to 2024: -7,186

-7,186 Cost of living index: 88.4

St. Louis has seen over 7,000 residents leave since 2020, and with a crime rate of 84.32, it’s not surprising. Though unemployment is lower than some cities on this list, St. Louis still struggles with social and economic challenges that make it a hard place to stay.

Trending Now: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

Pueblo, Colorado

Composite score: 95.0

95.0 Personal income: $478,444

$478,444 Level of crime: 75.09

75.09 Air quality index: 17

17 Unemployment rates as of July (%): 3.9

3.9 Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 175,000

175,000 Population change from 2020 to 2024: -23

-23 Cost of living index: 105.5

Pueblo offers great air quality, but not much else. The cost of living is creeping up, and the crime rate is high, which could make residents think twice about staying.

Honolulu

Composite score: 94.7

94.7 Personal income: $96,950

$96,950 Level of crime: 51.63

51.63 Air quality index: 42

42 Unemployment rates as of July (%): 2.9

2.9 Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 37,800

37,800 Population change from 2020 to 2024: -9,017

-9,017 Cost of living index: 179.0

Honolulu might look like paradise, but it comes at a price — literally. With a cost of living index of 179.0, living in Honolulu is far from affordable. Even with low crime and unemployment rates, over 9,000 residents have left since 2020.

Macon, Georgia

Composite score: 92.5

92.5 Personal income: $668,464

$668,464 Level of crime: 86.23

86.23 Air quality index: 42

42 Unemployment rates as of July (%): 3.4

3.4 Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 217,000

217,000 Population change from 2020 to 2024: -3,364

-3,364 Cost of living index: 91.0

Macon’s crime rate (86.23) is one of the highest on this list, and over 3,000 residents have left in recent years. While the cost of living is relatively low, the crime situation makes Macon a tough place to stay.

Read More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Baltimore

Composite score: 92.1

92.1 Personal income: $469,899

$469,899 Level of crime: 86.84

86.84 Air quality index: 56

56 Unemployment rates as of July (%): 2.8

2.8 Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 96,600

96,600 Population change from 2020 to 2024: -6,659

-6,659 Cost of living index: 119.5

Baltimore’s low unemployment rate doesn’t make up for its high crime. With a crime rate of 86.84 and a population drop of over 6,000, residents may be concerned about safety. The cost of living doesn’t help either, pushing more people to look for a way out.

Springfield, Massachusetts

Composite score: 91.4

91.4 Personal income: $628,992

$628,992 Level of crime: 85.82

85.82 Air quality index: 48

48 Unemployment rates as of July (%): 3.5

3.5 Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 96,600

96,600 Population change from 2020 to 2024: 649

649 Cost of living index: 148.4

Springfield rounds out the list with a high cost of living (148.4) and a crime rate of 85.82. Despite these challenges, the city actually gained some residents — 649, to be exact. But with costs so high, it’s hard to see that trend continuing.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Americans Should Leave (But They Aren’t)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.