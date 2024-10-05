10 Cities Americans Should Leave (But They Aren’t)

A recent study by Rocket Moving analyzed cities across all 50 U.S states, revealing the places that people should probably consider moving out of. The study looked at seven factors to base that on, including crime rates, cost of living, unemployment and even Google searches for “moving out.”
Discover More: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts
Consider This: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Here are the top 10 cities where Americans are staying put despite financial, social and environmental factors suggesting they consider other options:
Camden, New Jersey
- Composite score: 100.0
- Personal income: $767,174
- Level of crime: 87.50
- Air quality index: 52
- Unemployment rates as of July (%): 4.7
- Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 140,000
- Population change from 2020 to 2024: 53
- Cost of living index: 114.1
Camden comes in as the top city Americans should move out of. Yet, despite it having a high crime rate and the third-highest unemployment rate, the population actually grew between 2020 and 2024.
Read More: 10 Dangerous Cities You Shouldn’t Buy a Home in No Matter the Price
For You: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains
Cleveland
- Composite score: 98.5
- Personal income: $731,787
- Level of crime: 73.77
- Air quality index: 75
- Unemployment rates as of July (%): 4.5
- Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 152,600
- Population change from 2020 to 2024: -10,199
- Cost of living index: 94.0
Cleveland has seen a mass exodus, with over 10,000 residents leaving in the last few years. With a crime rate pushing 74 and unemployment at 4.5%, it’s clear why. But for those who haven’t left, the combination of economic stagnation and social decline makes for a tough situation.
Be Aware: 50 Cities With the Poorest Middle Class in America: From a $25K to $40K Income
Rockford, Illinois
- Composite score: 98.3
- Personal income: $911,804
- Level of crime: 82.09
- Air quality index: 55
- Unemployment rates as of July (%): 5.2
- Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 200,200
- Population change from 2020 to 2024: -1,019
- Cost of living index: 90.8
Rockford’s got the highest unemployment rate on this list at 5.2%, and crime isn’t any better, sitting at 82.09. Add to that over 200,000 Google searches for “moving out” and it’s clear the city has plenty of residents looking to leave.
Stockton, California
- Composite score: 97.8
- Personal income: $3,218,470
- Level of crime: 84.91
- Air quality index: 46
- Unemployment rates as of July (%): 4.9
- Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 487,200
- Population change from 2020 to 2024: -172
- Cost of living index: 134.5
Stockton may be in California, but life here is anything but glamorous. Crime remains high, and with nearly 500,000 searches for “moving out” and an unemployment rate close to 5%, Stockton is struggling despite its hefty personal income figures.
St. Louis
- Composite score: 95.4
- Personal income: $390,378
- Level of crime: 84.32
- Air quality index: 59
- Unemployment rates as of July (%): 3.8
- Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 96,600
- Population change from 2020 to 2024: -7,186
- Cost of living index: 88.4
St. Louis has seen over 7,000 residents leave since 2020, and with a crime rate of 84.32, it’s not surprising. Though unemployment is lower than some cities on this list, St. Louis still struggles with social and economic challenges that make it a hard place to stay.
Trending Now: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025
Pueblo, Colorado
- Composite score: 95.0
- Personal income: $478,444
- Level of crime: 75.09
- Air quality index: 17
- Unemployment rates as of July (%): 3.9
- Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 175,000
- Population change from 2020 to 2024: -23
- Cost of living index: 105.5
Pueblo offers great air quality, but not much else. The cost of living is creeping up, and the crime rate is high, which could make residents think twice about staying.
Honolulu
- Composite score: 94.7
- Personal income: $96,950
- Level of crime: 51.63
- Air quality index: 42
- Unemployment rates as of July (%): 2.9
- Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 37,800
- Population change from 2020 to 2024: -9,017
- Cost of living index: 179.0
Honolulu might look like paradise, but it comes at a price — literally. With a cost of living index of 179.0, living in Honolulu is far from affordable. Even with low crime and unemployment rates, over 9,000 residents have left since 2020.
Macon, Georgia
- Composite score: 92.5
- Personal income: $668,464
- Level of crime: 86.23
- Air quality index: 42
- Unemployment rates as of July (%): 3.4
- Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 217,000
- Population change from 2020 to 2024: -3,364
- Cost of living index: 91.0
Macon’s crime rate (86.23) is one of the highest on this list, and over 3,000 residents have left in recent years. While the cost of living is relatively low, the crime situation makes Macon a tough place to stay.
Read More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains
Baltimore
- Composite score: 92.1
- Personal income: $469,899
- Level of crime: 86.84
- Air quality index: 56
- Unemployment rates as of July (%): 2.8
- Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 96,600
- Population change from 2020 to 2024: -6,659
- Cost of living index: 119.5
Baltimore’s low unemployment rate doesn’t make up for its high crime. With a crime rate of 86.84 and a population drop of over 6,000, residents may be concerned about safety. The cost of living doesn’t help either, pushing more people to look for a way out.
Springfield, Massachusetts
- Composite score: 91.4
- Personal income: $628,992
- Level of crime: 85.82
- Air quality index: 48
- Unemployment rates as of July (%): 3.5
- Searches for “Moving out of [city]”: 96,600
- Population change from 2020 to 2024: 649
- Cost of living index: 148.4
Springfield rounds out the list with a high cost of living (148.4) and a crime rate of 85.82. Despite these challenges, the city actually gained some residents — 649, to be exact. But with costs so high, it’s hard to see that trend continuing.
More From GOBankingRates
- 9 Moves For Building Lasting Wealth: What Smart Americans Are Doing Right
- 7 Best Kirkland Items Retirees Should Buy at Costco Before Winter Hits
- The Average Consumer Has $6,329 in Credit Card Debt. Here's One Smart Way to Get Out
- 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Americans Should Leave (But They Aren’t)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.