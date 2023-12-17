News & Insights

10 Cheapest Housing Markets in the United States in 2023

December 17, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

Homebuyers looking for their dream homes may be able to find and buy them before the year wraps up. 

In November, Realtor.com released their ranking of the 10 housing markets in the United States with the best bargains on houses for under $300,000. To determine this ranking, the Realtor data team looked at median home list prices in the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas in October. One metro was chosen from each state for list inclusion, all in areas with notably low costs of living.

In descending order, check out the 10 cheapest U.S. housing markets in 2023.

Baton Rouge Lousiana

10. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Median list price in October: $301,954

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

9. Wichita, Kansas

  • Median list price in October: $298,950

Little Rock downtown skyline with the Arkansas river in the foreground and soft wispy clouds in the background.

8. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Median list price in October: $295,000
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

7. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Median list price in October: $294,825

McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.

6. McAllen, Texas

  • Median list price in October: $280,000
Image of the St.

5. St. Louis, Missouri

  • Median list price in October: $277,000

Capitol park in Detroit downtown Summer.

4. Detroit

  • Median list price in October: $252,250
Waterfall near downtown Rochester, New York, USA.

3. Rochester, New York

  • Median list price in October: $249,949

View of downtown Scranton, Pennsylvania on a sunny day.

2. Scranton, Pennsylvania

  • Median list price in October: $239,495
downtown Toledo Ohio's skyline at sunset from across the Maumee river.

1. Toledo, Ohio

  • Median list price in October: $205,725

