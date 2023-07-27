A lot of factors have been drawing more and more people to move to Arizona, including a cheaper cost of living, a warm climate, a solid economy and more. While the state has a history of being more affordable, some Arizona cities are uniquely cheap and great places to consider living.

To find the 10 cheapest cities to live in Arizona, GOBankingRates gathered a list of all the cities in the state and sourced population and median household income from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. The top 100 cities were narrowed down by key expenditures, including groceries, healthcare, utilities, housing, transportation and miscellaneous costs, and they were ranked according to overall annual expenditures.

Discover: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

San Luis

Total population: 35,289

35,289 Median household income: $43,630

$43,630 Annual expenditures: $31,626

Healthcare is painfully expensive in San Luis at 36.3% higher than the rest of the nation, or $7,431 per year. However, housing is quite affordable here, at 37.6% lower than the national average, or $8,273 per year.

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Kingman

Total population: 32,204

32,204 Median household income: $52,768

$52,768 Annual expenditures: $31,423

It's healthcare that's taking the biggest bite of income in Kingman, where it is 31.1% above the national average, around $7,148 per year. In contrast, residents only pay a few thousand dollars more for their housing, which is $10,063 per year.

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Green Valley

Total population: 20,729

20,729 Median household income: $54,262

$54,262 Annual expenditures: $30,952

In Green Valley, all expenditures fall below the national average except for utilities, which are just 2.3% above, running you $4,320 annually.

Sierra Vista

Total population: 44,944

44,944 Median household income: $66,129

$66,129 Annual expenditures: $30,859

Healthcare is almost 6.2% higher than the national average here in Sierra Vista, at $5,790 per year. However, housing is reasonable, with an average annual expenditure of $10,461.

Drexel Heights

Total population: 30,599

30,599 Median household income: $64,502

$64,502 Annual expenditures: $30,413

In Drexel Heights, energy is where most of your money will go. Utilities and transportation are both above the national average, running $4,341 and $5,966 annually, respectively.

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

Eloy

Total population: 15,171

15,171 Median household income: $49,526

$49,526 Annual expenditures: $29,328

For a small city, Eloy is quite affordable overall, but you'll be paying more for healthcare and utilities here -- the average annual costs are $5,474 and $4,531 respectively.

Rio Rico

Total population: 20,914

20,914 Median household income : $54,554

: $54,554 Annual expenditures: $28,005

In Rio Rico, while most expenditures are under the national average, utilities are significantly higher at $4,464 per year, which is more than half the cost of annual housing costs, which run around $8,167.

Nogales

Total population: 19,829

19,829 Median household income: $31,997

$31,997 Annual expenditures: $25,568

Nogales is another city where housing comes quite affordably, 48.2% below the national average, at $6,921 per year. Transportation is also extra affordable here, at nearly 30% lower than national average.

Stimulus 2023: Updates To Know Now

Douglas

Total population: 16,470

16,470 Median household income: $39,479

$39,479 Annual expenditures: $25,486

In the small city of Douglas, healthcare and utilities will take the biggest chunk out of your income, at $5,790 and $4,489 per year, respectively.

Flowing Wells

Total population: 16,965

16,965 Median household income: $34,054

$34,054 Annual expenditures: $24,791

Flowing Wells takes the No. 1 spot because all expenditures are below the national average, except for utilities, which are 2.1% above, averaging $4,312 per year. Housing is the cheapest on this list, at 66.6% below the national average, or just $4,428 per year.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To find the Cheapest Cities to Live in Arizona, GOBankingRates gathered a list of all the cities in Arizona with their population and median household income sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. The top 50 cities by population were kept for the study and for each city the; [1] Grocery cost of living, [2] Healthcare cost of living, [3] Utilities cost of living, [4] Housing cost of living, [5] Transportation cost of living and [6] Miscellaneous cost of living were sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Each cost-of-living index was multiplied by its respective average annual expenditure category sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to find an average cost for each expenditure category within each city. The expenditures were summed up and sorted to show the cheapest places to live in Arizona. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 19, 2023.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Arizona

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.