10 Cheap Thrift Store Items That Are Just as Good as New

Shopping at a thrift store, otherwise known as “thrifting,” is a great way to get all the things you want at bargain basement prices — chances are, your thrift store actually does have a basement where all the really good deals are. When you take your shopping to a place like Goodwill, you are getting a wide selection of items that have been used and donated, but are still in great condition and a fraction of what they initially were priced when originally stocked on the shelves.

Discover: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Check Out: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

There are some helpful things to be on the lookout for the next time you go thrifting — cheap items that are usually in great condition, and while they might be out of the box or slightly used, are as good as new. Items like the following list are ones you will definitely not want to pass up, so throw them in your cart on your next trip to your local thrift store.

Kitchen Utensils and Appliances

From forks to spoons, blenders to bowls, you can stock your entire kitchen with amazing appliances and utensils at your local thrift store.

“Bargain shopping at thrift stores can be a satisfying and cost-effective way of collating necessities around the year,” shared Mike Millerson, founder of Survive Nature, who puts kitchen items at the top of the list for thrifting.

“Many people donate these after use, while others do so with the packaging still intact,” Millerson explained. “You can find anything from silverware, dishes, kitchen gadgets and sometimes even small appliances ranging between $1-$15.”

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Picture Frames

If the sides are held together well, the paint isn’t scratched and the glass is not cracked, then you’ve got a picture frame on your hands that could be on your wall for less money than at a framing shop.

“Picture frames are usually quite expensive in stores, but thrift shops consistently offer them at deep discounts,” shared Todd Saunders, CEO of FlooringStores. “In many cases, you could reframe a whole room full of pictures with thrift shop frames for less than the cost of a couple of brand-new ones from a traditional retail store.”

Books

Reading never goes out of style, and a good story stays that way, no matter what the edition is. But why go to Barnes and Noble or order off Amazon when your local thrift store has its own library just waiting for you to sort through?

“Whether you’re a bibliophile or just looking for a good read, thrift stores can be a gold mine,” said Millerson. “With a bit of luck, you might even find first editions of classic titles starting from $1 onwards.”

Exercise Equipment

Going to the gym can be daunting, but having equipment to work out on at home can be expensive — unless you pick up your treadmill, stationary bike or weight rack at a thrift store. Here’s an insider tip: specifically go looking for exercise equipment in the spring. Why?

“…because lots of people purchase a bunch of brand new exercise equipment to follow up on an ill-fated New Year’s resolution, and when they begin spring cleaning, they’ll often want to clear out these now-unused items,” explained Dustin Lemick, CEO of BriteCo Jewelry Insurance. “So, you can often find a great deal on used dumbbells and sometimes even higher-ticket items like treadmills that are in almost-new condition.”

Tools and Hardware

Need to do some fixing up around the house? Look no further than your local thrift store to fill out your tool box and get the job done right for less money than if you went to Lowes or Home Depot.

“You can find everything from wrenches to power tools to gardening kits,” Millerson said. “A decent toolkit or some basic power tools can be found within the range of $5-$20.”

Furniture

Many thrift stores or donation based pick up services have inspections and quality control when it comes to furniture. If the structural integrity is compromised or the conditions seem to be generally in bad shape, they won’t take it. That’s why when you see furniture at a thrift store, you know you won’t be taking home something unsafe or unsanitary.

It might not look high quality, but Matthew Smith, the operations manager at Ticket Squeeze, said that you can take home any piece of furniture from a thrift store and glam it up for cheap.

“For instance, you can paint it with attractive hues,” Smith offered. “If there is a need for some repair, don’t worry. The money you will spend will be still less than the price of brand-new furniture.”

Smith said that if you decide to get rid of the furniture in the future, you can sell it at a higher price because of the refurbishing. “Some furniture you can look at in a thrift store are retro 70s end tables, yellow leather chairs, chalkboard coffee tables and chrome tables. The average price range is $50-$150,” shared Smith.

Seasonal Decorations

As the end of the year approaches, that can only mean one thing: it’s officially holiday season. But how much money have you spent in the past few years replacing your décor around the house and felt like it was money not well spent? Head over to your local thrift store this year to get all your decorations for all the holidays.

“Why spend loads on items you’ll use once a year?” asked Millerson. “Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving decorations usually are priced between $2-$10” at the majority of thrift stores.

Toys and Gadgets

“Children tend to outgrow toys fast,” offered Millerson. “Thrift stores offer a wide range of toys and games. Ranging from $1-$10, it’s a steal.”

The same is true for electronic gadgets, including VCRs, DVD players, old gaming consoles and cassette players, which Millerson said are sometimes sold as vintage items.

“Prices can fluctuate wildly depending on the item, anywhere from around $5-$50,” Millerson added.

Denim Jackets

Vintage clothes are a thrift store staple, and buying used clothes is better for the planet by upping sustainability and reusable practices while still looking fresh and fly. That’s particularly true for one item.

“Thrift stores often sell vintage denim jackets that are true treasures,” said Kaitlyn Siu, the founder and CEO of Teach Your Kids Code, who also is a self-proclaimed “believer in sustainable and budget-friendly finds.”

“These one-of-a-kind discoveries frequently have outstanding craftsmanship and capture the timeless aesthetic of older times,” Siu continued. “The uniqueness of a vintage denim jacket, which frequently has wear and personalization marks, is what makes it so appealing. By repurposing clothing, these jackets make a classic fashion statement and also promote sustainability. They are a unique find among thrift store finds because of their prices, which are much less than those of new retail and offer an opportunity to adopt an eco-friendly style philosophy.”

Sporting Goods

According to Millerson, bikes, baseball bats and balls are often sold in the $5-$50 price range, while tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and other camping equipment usually start around $10.

Like Siu, Millerson believes that you can shop at a discount and do something good for the planet when you take your business to a local thrift store.

“You are not only saving money but are also contributing to a sustainable environment by choosing to recycle and reuse with thrift store shopping,” Millerson concluded. “The key is patience and frequent visits — you never know what gems you might find.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cheap Thrift Store Items That Are Just as Good as New

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.