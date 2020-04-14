10 Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

For new investors, looking at companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) and even fast-casual restaurant Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) can be disconcerting. These well-respected names come with massive price tags. Although these stocks have long histories of solid returns and great growth potential still ahead, they may not be realistic first investments for someone just starting out. However, these cheap stocks to buy for less than $10 offer both learning opportunities and huge upside potential.

There’s also something exciting about investing in cheap stocks. It seems like everyone wants to find the few names that will truly soar, bringing in unbelievable returns in one month or one year. But many of these names are highly volatile, and for good reason. Some even deserve to fall further. These cheap stocks are often cannabis or biotech plays, banking on hot market concepts or a drug still waiting for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. While many of these will fall, some will soar.

In evaluating cheap stocks to buy, it is important to look at more than just the price. What is the company? What is its potential to grow and profit in the coming years? How does Wall Street feel?

Chitru Fernando, professor of finance at the University of Oklahoma’s Michael F. Price School of Business, told InvestorPlace that there are some obvious risks when investing in cheap stocks.

“No company likes its stock price falling below a dollar,” Fernando said in an email. “And stocks with prices below $5 are stigmatized as ‘penny stocks.’ A very low stock price is almost always a symptom of an underperforming firm.”

But beyond the risks there is potential for big reward. In no particular order, here are 10 cheap stocks to buy right now:

These 10 stocks all have “strong buy” consensus ratings and price targets that imply greater than 20% upside from their current share prices. They’re cheap stocks with rich paths ahead. So read on, as I go into more detail about each of these excellent and inexpensive picks below.

Cheap Stocks to Buy: Angi Homeservices (ANGI)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Projected 12-Month Upside: 75%

Shares of Angi Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock began trading in October 2017, following the merger of Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor. Now, ANGI encompasses those brands as well as Handy, CraftJack and HomeStars.

Although it’s not exactly breaking news that e-commerce — led, of course, by Amazon — is disrupting everything, it’s still important to note that the trend weighed on the home services market. But Angi Homeservices is seriously making a comeback.

To be fair, in this age of the novel coronavirus, it’s hard to evaluate a company without reflecting on the outbreak. Before the pandemic, a quick trip to the Angie’s List website matched you with air duct cleaning, floor repair or holiday decorating specialists. This streamlined home services process is exactly what was boosting ANGI stock.

But now, Angi’s Homeservices is feeling the heat. Before the brunt of the pandemic hit, the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings. Revenue was up 15% year-over-year, but operating income was down to $6.2 million.

When the company last reported earnings, revenue was up 15% year-over-year. However, the market focused on the operating income figure, which was down to $6.2 million. At the time, CEO Branden Ridenour was confident ANGI was still on track to hit a 20%-25% long-term growth rate. The company’s new fixed-priced business, which gives customers set prices for certain services, was set to be a serious tailwind.

As this new model expands and the pandemic eases, Angi’s Homeservices should increase its profits. With a share price just under $6 and a 12-month price target of $10.31, the future looks bright.

Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Projected 12-Month Upside: 61%

I can’t say that my initial interest in Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) wasn’t entirely based on my love for the band Oingo Boingo, but upon further research, I can see why analysts have a consensus 12-month price target implying over 60% share-price upside.

What exactly is Boingo Wireless? Well, the company acquires long-term wireless rights for large venues, including airports, military bases and universities. Once it has those rights, it monetizes the networks with advertising and fees. In 2018, Boingo acquired Elauwit, a provider of WiFi to 220 student housing properties in the U.S. At the time, former CEO David Hagan lauded this deal as an opportunity to grow into multi-family and student housing services.

Commuters also may be familiar with Boingo Wireless. The company won a contract with New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority for two major projects in 2018. These projects consisted of designing, building and operating wireless services for two portions of New York’s transit system. To date, these are the company’s largest contracts.

Although Boingo Wireless is down from its all-time highs, it’s clear that big projects and big upside potential is in its future. WIFI stock will grow as it expands into student housing and transit, especially as the economy rebounds after the pandemic. This is especially true considering that D.C. and other cities continue to roll out WiFi in subway stations.

Wall Street agrees — WIFI stock has received several “buy” ratings in the last month.

Vonage (VG)

Source: STEFANY LUNA DE LINZY / Shutterstock.com

Projected 12-Month Upside: 47%

Vonage (NYSE:VG) is getting a makeover, and boy, does it need one.

After the company’s 2006 IPO, Vonage customers filed a class-action lawsuit after early investors lost money. By the end of the year, VG stock was down almost 60%.

And 2019 wasn’t much prettier, bringing a 20% share-price decline. But things might finally be looking up. Since the start of the new year, VG shares have gained almost 10% while other stocks have tanked. And after a long history of transformations and failures, Vonage shareholders are probably crossing their fingers that this makeover sticks.

From a residential telecommunications provider to a voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services provider, Vonage is a company that had already transformed once. Now, inspired by big names like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), the company is switching to the software-as-a-service world.

On Oct. 30, Vonage announced several new products, a new logo and a fresh marketing campaign designed to make one thing very clear: The company plans on being a leader in this new software era.

These days, it looks like Wall Street agrees with CEO Alan Masarek’s plans to reinvent global communications. Plus, the notion of disrupting existing technology is now more than a buzz-worthy notion — it’s something investors are actively looking for in stocks to buy.

If Vonage can manage to pull off this transition, it just might reach its $11.80 12-month price target, implying almost 50% upside.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Source: Halfpoint/ShutterStock.com

Projected 12-Month Upside: 35%

Unlike some names on this list, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock is actually up year-to-date, to the tune of 30%. But that’s not it for PLUG stock. It sits near $4.12 now, but analysts think it could shoot as high as $5.57 in the next year.

That’s still over 30% upside.

Plug Power produces and designs hydrogen fuel cell systems that replace conventional batteries. Essentially, whereas traditional batteries take several hours to recharge, PLUG systems recharge in just minutes. The company’s hydrogen fuel cells are used in forklifts — and attract customers like Nike (NYSE:NKE), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

In 2017, PLUG stock topped $3 — a key level of resistance — for the third time. In April of that year, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) purchased over 50 million shares of Plug Power, agreeing to use its fuel-cell technology in its warehouses. It was a good month for PLUG.

Since then, Plug Power has hit the $4 level and is climbing higher. Analysts, however, believe it can exceed $5. That would be rather exciting.

As InvestorPlace’s David Moadel uncovered, automobile manufacturers are jumping on the fuel-cell bandwagon. In a research study from the University of California, Berkeley’s Jonas Meckling and Johns Hopkins University’s Jonas Nahm, automakers are increasingly pursuing electric vehicles and fuel-cell technology.

As automakers increasingly become interested in this trend, Plug Power’s customer basis will continue to grow. And as that happens, PLUG stock should grow, too.

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Source: OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

Projected 12-Month Upside: 24%

Got games on your phone? Are you sitting around playing them for hours on end? If so, you might be like the other 2.4 billion-plus consumers that are estimated to have games on their phone this year. And those gamers are responsible for the $68.5 billion mobile gaming market. For Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), these statistics might be just the lifeboat the company needs to turn its narrative around.

It’s safe to say the video game industry is undergoing massive changes. On the more traditional side, consoles are becoming obsolete and streaming subscriptions for games are on the rise. Even Amazon is getting into the gaming space.

These broader shifts are providing a nice tailwind for mobile gaming companies like Glu Mobile. As gamers care more about accessibility, free-to-play games that they can easily access on any smartphone are garnering attention. And that’s especially true as more and more consumers are stuck at home.

It’s important to note that GLUU stock is coming off a rough year, down almost 50% over the last 12 months. However, it’s packing its pipeline with both original and third-party branded games. Licenses for Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay use big names to draw in attention.

Analysts are looking at partnerships like those with the MLB and WWE to boost Glu Mobile stock in 2020 and beyond.

So, next time you’re scrolling through your phone to play your favorite mobile game, consider adding GLUU stock to your portfolio. With a 12-month price target of $7.75, there’s certainly some winning ahead.

Yext (YEXT)

Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Projected 12-Month Upside: 65%

What’s the next company on this list of cheap stocks? Well, it’s Yext (NYSE:YEXT). Yext has been around since 2006, although it’s only been public since 2017. With a market capitalization of just over $1.4 billion it’s still small, but analysts are bullish on the name.

What exactly is Yext? It offers “online brand management,” meaning that it helps brands connect with customers in important ways. Plus, it relies on the cloud so it’s riding a big tailwind into 2020. Its products help brands add natural search language to their websites, monitor customer reviews and maintain accurate listings.

And unlike several other companies, Yext is set to benefit from the coronavirus. Several of its clients use something called Yext Answers that enables site search. And after CEO Howard Lerman noticed a spike in coronavirus-related queries, he made the search product free, at least temporarily.

Helping companies answer important concerns and promote accurate information — like whether certain vodka brands actually are effective as hand sanitizer — will boost Yext’s visibility.

Clearly something’s working. In the last month YEXT stock has received buy ratings from Oppenheimer’s Koji Ikeda, RBC Capital’s Mark Mahaney and SunTrust Robinson’s Naved Khan. The analysts all agree that Yext could be the next tech growth stock to watch.

With a 12-month price target implying almost 70% of upside, you don’t want to miss out on YEXT stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Source: Shutterstock

Projected 12-Month Upside: 535%

It would be almost impossible to talk about promising cheap stocks to buy without mentioning at least one biotech name. That’s because these high-risk, high-reward companies perfectly underline both the pros and cons of this type of investing. Just as a biotech company could bring in 100%-plus returns, it could crash and burn with negative trial results.

But looking at cheap biotech stocks, Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) looks to be a strong buy for a reason. Highlighting its “Bold Medicine” approach that focuses on transforming the lives of its patients, Ovid seems to take a more moralistic approach to biopharma. The company specializes in developing treatments for rare neurological disorders, and has a robust pipeline with four candidates.

The company continues to have positive updates on OV935, which is in co-development with Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK). According to Ovid’s management, in a current trial, the therapy has been found to reduce seizure frequency in the difficult-to-treat patient population.

While none of the company’s drugs are on the market yet, clinical trial results are worthy of optimism. As long as these trials continue to go well, Ovid Therapeutics should be safely on its way to reach its $20 price target.

That 12-month price target implies over 500% upside from its current share price near $3.15.

Sequans Communications (SQNS)

Source: Shutterstock

Projected 12-Month Upside: 29%

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was one of the leading providers of 4G and 4G LTE chips for smartphones. After it went public in 2011, it received recognition from Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in 2013. Many considered it one of the top three suppliers of a specific type of LTE chip.

And just as Sequans led the 4G wave, it’s preparing to lead the 5G wave as global adoption of the next-generation technology takes hold. Analysts and consumers alike are bullish on the name. In the two weeks alone, three analysts have reiterated “buy” ratings.

According to the company’s website, its chips really are the best. Many of its 4G and 5G offerings are designed specifically for the internet of things (IOT). Plus, its different chips each serve different needs — targeting residential, enterprise and industrial uses.

Yes, the pandemic is calming the international hype around 5G. But the pandemic won’t last forever, and the world will move ahead with the new technology. Sequans Communications has offices all around the world, and it’s likely to benefit from 5G in a big way.

SQNS stock trades for around $6.20, and its 12-month price target implies almost 30% upside. You don’t want to miss out.

Turtle Beach (HEAR)

Source: Donna Lupgens / Shutterstock.com

Projected 12-Month Upside: 94%

You might find it a little odd that I’m recommending Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) in 2020. Yes, it’s true that gamers are increasingly shifting to mobile and subscription games. But 2020 has a big catalyst for the maker of gaming headsets.

The California-based tech company makes headsets for PCs, mobile devices, the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. And in case you haven’t heard, this will be a big year for gaming consoles.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to release its next-generation console, Xbox Series X. Sony (NYSE:SNE) will also roll out the PlayStation 5. Both new consoles should be out in time for holiday shopping, which should not only help those two companies, but all associated retailers.

With that in mind, there’s no reason that 2020 shouldn’t also be a good year for Turtle Beach. On March 10, the company reported full-year results, and 2019 was the second best in Turtle Beach’s history.

As gaming attention turns back to hardware and accessories, headsets that support the new consoles should find sales success.

To be clear, Turtle Beach might not be a cheap stock to buy forever. But for 2020 and 2021, spurred on by big news in gaming, I’d keep a close watch on HEAR stock.

Zix (ZIXI)

Source: Shutterstock

Projected 12-Month Upside: 91%

You’ve certainly heard of bring your own booze, but have you heard of bring your own device? If you haven’t, you should. The bring your own device trend is sweeping the corporate world because let’s face it, we all love our personal computers and smartphones. If you’re like me, you feel a hint of sadness leaving your sticker-plastered laptop at home every morning in place of a sterile workstation.

And studies show that a vast majority of employees agree with me. Some workers even say their smartphones are essential to doing business, so they choose workplaces based on BYOD privileges.

You’re probably wondering how companies keep data secure if everyone is accessing information from their personal devices. That’s where Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) comes in.

Zix creates email encryption software, along with other mobile applications intended to support the BYOD trend. If employees are going to bring their own laptops, companies need to keep things secure.

As more consumers bring their own devices to work, and Zix remains a leader in the BYOD space, ZIXI stock will become a cheap stock to watch. With a share price just above $5 and a $10.25 12-month price target, there’s a lot to like.

Sarah Smith is a Web Editor for InvestorPlace.com. As of this writing she did not hold any of the aforementioned securities.

