10 Cheap Places To Live if You Crave All Four Distinct Seasons

From the consistent warm weather of places like California or Florida, to the consistent cold and snowy terrains of Alaska, not only flocks warm or cold lovers to these states but hikes the cost of living in these places to unlivable heights. However, for those who cherish the unique charm of each season, there’s good news. A wealth of locations across the country celebrate the distinct beauty of spring, summer, autumn, and winter, all while offering affordable living options. Whether you’re captivated by the bloom of spring, the warmth of summer, the colors of fall, or the tranquility of winter, there’s a perfect, budget-friendly spot just for you.

To find this list, we looked at states that tend to bring in all four seasons which was found mostly in the north and the east, while still throwing in the occasional curveball on this list in case those sides of the states are not for you. Data was then sourced from the Cost of Living Index to pin down places in these states that offer both affordability and distinct seasons to curate 10 great options.

If these places aren’t for you, this list can be a guide to places around these cities and towns that likely have similar seasons and price. Places in New York and Vermont are not mentioned on this list, mostly due to everywhere in those states being great options for affordability and seasons besides the big cities like New York City and Burlington.

Here’s the list:

Greensboro, North Carolina

Average home cost: $229,900

$229,900 Average rent (two-bedroom) : $1,090

$1,090 Cost of living score: 84

North Carolina in general is a beautiful and inexpensive option that’s been growing in popularity over the last ten years. Asheville would be most ideal if you want the picturesque blue mountain seasons, but it doesn’t come cheap.

Therefore Greensboro is another great choice that offers best of both worlds of affordability and all four seasons. The winter isn’t a brutal one, only averaging about three-to-five inches of snow per year, so if you like getting all the seasons, but not too extreme, Greensboro may be the place for you.

Erie, Pennsylvania

Average home cost: $159,600

$159,600 Average rent (two-bedroom) : $995

$995 Cost of living score: 80

Known for the scenic Lake Erie shoreline and located in northwestern Pennsylvania, Erie offers all four seasons at a great price. With a summer average high of 81°F, and a winter average low of 20°F , this city makes for more of the colder lovers than the warmer ones, due to spring and autumn being on the slightly chillier side at about 60°F on average.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Average monthly expenditures: $308,600

$308,600 Average rent (two-bedroom): $1,010

$1,010 Cost of living score: 90

Offering a rich history, beautiful hills, cheap living, and all four seasons. Another city more on the slight colder side due to high winds making the winters more brutal than most. But that’s just what makes it distinct. Averaging a high 85°F summer with humidity, a low 20°F winter, and a perfect 74°F September and 60°F October to make you want to walk around and admire the changing leaves of autumn time.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Average home cost: $184,900

$184,900 Average rent (two-bedroom) : $184,900

$184,900 Cost of living score: 81

Cedar Rapid’s weather is best in September, June, and August, offering five months of comfortable conditions where high temperatures hover between 70-85°F. July stands out as Cedar Rapids’ warmest month, boasting an average high of 84°F, positioning it as relatively typical for Iowa’s climate.

It wouldn’t be a distinct seasonal city without a distinct winter with December accumulating an average of 8.1 inches of snow, and averaging a low of 11°F.

Concord, New Hampshire

Average home cost: $360,000

$360,000 Average rent (two-bedroom) : $1,410

$1,410 Cost of living score: 100

The state of New Hampshire is known as a four season state, and Concord is no different with an average low winter at 11°F and an average high summer at 81°F. Spring brings lots of rain with a chilly crisp air, and autumn’s are normally sunny at around 65°F.

Bangor, Maine

Average home cost: $237,200

$237,200 Average rent (two-bedroom) : $1,220

$1,220 Cost of living score: 85

Another state famous for its distinct four seasons. Colorful autumns, dewy springs, warm summers, and cold winters. Bangor is known to have more of a colder spring and winter if that’s your preference. Bangor is also a much more affordable options than many other place in Maine, giving you the distinct Maine seasons without the high cost.

Duluth, Minnesota

Average home cost: $243,200

$243,200 Average rent (two-bedroom) : $1,220

$1,220 Cost of living score: 84

Minnesota is a cold state, so expect to bring your biggest coat if you want to live anywhere in the land of 10,000 lakes. Duluth is no different, yet still offers every season at an affordable price. Expect cold snowy winters, chilly rainy springs, high-70-degree summers and mid-60-degree autumns.

Topeka, Kansas

Average home cost: $169,700

$169,700 Average rent (two-bedroom) : $940

$940 Cost of living score: 80

For Topeka, the peak of agreeable weather falls in September, May, and June, during which the city enjoys three months of ideal high temperatures ranging from 70-85°F. Making Topeka not just a four season city, and an affordable one, but also great for people who the autumn season.

July emerges as the warmest month, presenting an average high of 89.0°F, positioning Topeka on the cooler side in comparison to much of Kansas. The heaviest snowfall occurs in December, with an accumulation of 4.5 inches, and significant snow is observed across five months of the year

Roanoke, Virginia

Average home cost: $225,600

$225,600 Average rent (two-bedroom) : $960

$960 Cost of living score: 80

Surrounded by the blue ridge mountains makes all four seasons of Roanoke just how they’re supposed to be. The mid-80s summers makes it feel like July, and the mid-30s winters lets you know its the holiday season without it being too harsh. A perfect autumn and spring with affordability included.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average home cost: $308,100

$308,100 Average rent (two-bedroom) : $1,220

$1,220 Cost of living score: 92

For the warmer weather season enjoyers but still offering four distinct seasons, Albuquerque gives you mild snow in the short winter that can still get very cold. Also had hot but dry summers, and great warm weather in spring and autumn that still reminds you which season you’re in.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cheap Places To Live if You Crave All Four Distinct Seasons

