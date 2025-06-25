Personal Finance

10 Cheap Places To Live If You Crave All Four Distinct Seasons

June 25, 2025 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Where can you live in the United States that has a reasonable cost of living and the opportunity to experience all four seasons? Quite a few places, as it turns out, fit this bill.

To find the 10 best places to live with all four seasons, GOBankingRates sourced U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the 25 best places to live in the United States (2025-26). We also referenced Sperling’s BestPlaces for the amount families need monthly, and annually, to afford living in each of these 10 cities.

If you’re craving spring, summer, fall and winter, consider living in these 10 cheap places.

Decatur Illinois

1. Decatur, Illinois

  • Population: 66,692
  • Median household income: $49,682
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $1,320
  • % less expensive than the national average: 75.6%
  • Total for the year for a family: $15,840

Enid, Oklahoma.

2. Enid, Oklahoma

  • Population: 50,763
  • Median household income: $62,361
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,130
  • % less expensive than the national average: 60.6%
  • Total for the year for a family: $25,560

A view of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, a cable-stayed suspension that carries US 22 over the Ohio River between Weirton, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio.

3. Weirton, West Virginia

  • Population: 18,403
  • Median household income: $57,282
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,100
  • % less expensive than the national average: 61.1%
  • Total for the year for a family: $25,200
The Illinois State Capitol, located in Springfield, Illinois, is the building that houses the executive and legislative branches of the government of the U.

4. Springfield, Illinois

  • Population: 113,645
  • Median household income: $64,709
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,130
  • % less expensive than the national average: 60.6%
  • Total for the year for a family: $25,560
McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.

5. Mission, Texas

  • Population: 91,911
  • Median household income: $60,127
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940
  • % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%
  • Total for the year for a family: $35,280

Saginaw Michigan skyline along the banks of the Saginaw River.

6. Bay City, Michigan

  • Population: 33,011
  • Median household income: $47,116
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940
  • % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%
  • Total for the year for a family: $35,280
san

7. Eagle Pass, Texas

  • Population: 27,962
  • Median household income: $52,445
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940
  • % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%
  • Total for the year for a family: $35,280
Fort Smith is the second-largest city in Arkansas and one of the two county seats of Sebastian County.

8. Fort Smith, Arkansas

  • Population: 90,575
  • Median household income: $53,853
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940
  • % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%
  • Total for the year for a family: $35,280

Historic Calhoun County Courthouse in Anniston, Alabama.

9. Anniston, Alabama

  • Population: 22,262
  • Median household income: $48,809
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $1,920
  • % less expensive than the national average: 64.4%
  • Total for the year for a family: $23,040
The Tridge in Midland, Michigan stock photo

10. Midland, Michigan

  • Population: 42,858
  • Median household income: $75,889
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $1,920
  • % less expensive than the national average: 64.4%
  • Total for the year for a family: $23,040

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

