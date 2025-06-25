10 Cheap Places To Live If You Crave All Four Distinct Seasons

Where can you live in the United States that has a reasonable cost of living and the opportunity to experience all four seasons? Quite a few places, as it turns out, fit this bill.

To find the 10 best places to live with all four seasons, GOBankingRates sourced U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the 25 best places to live in the United States (2025-26). We also referenced Sperling’s BestPlaces for the amount families need monthly, and annually, to afford living in each of these 10 cities.

If you’re craving spring, summer, fall and winter, consider living in these 10 cheap places.

1. Decatur, Illinois

Population: 66,692

66,692 Median household income: $49,682

$49,682 Cost of living per month for a family: $1,320

$1,320 % less expensive than the national average: 75.6%

75.6% Total for the year for a family: $15,840

2. Enid, Oklahoma

Population: 50,763

50,763 Median household income: $62,361

$62,361 Cost of living per month for a family: $2,130

$2,130 % less expensive than the national average: 60.6%

60.6% Total for the year for a family: $25,560

3. Weirton, West Virginia

Population: 18,403

18,403 Median household income: $57,282

$57,282 Cost of living per month for a family: $2,100

$2,100 % less expensive than the national average: 61.1%

61.1% Total for the year for a family: $25,200

4. Springfield, Illinois

Population: 113,645

113,645 Median household income: $64,709

$64,709 Cost of living per month for a family: $2,130

$2,130 % less expensive than the national average: 60.6%

60.6% Total for the year for a family: $25,560

5. Mission, Texas

Population: 91,911

91,911 Median household income: $60,127

$60,127 Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940

$2,940 % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%

45.6% Total for the year for a family: $35,280

6. Bay City, Michigan

Population: 33,011

33,011 Median household income: $47,116

$47,116 Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940

$2,940 % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%

45.6% Total for the year for a family: $35,280

7. Eagle Pass, Texas

Population: 27,962

27,962 Median household income: $52,445

$52,445 Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940

$2,940 % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%

45.6% Total for the year for a family: $35,280

8. Fort Smith, Arkansas

Population: 90,575

90,575 Median household income: $53,853

$53,853 Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940

$2,940 % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%

45.6% Total for the year for a family: $35,280

9. Anniston, Alabama

Population: 22,262

22,262 Median household income: $48,809

$48,809 Cost of living per month for a family: $1,920

$1,920 % less expensive than the national average: 64.4%

64.4% Total for the year for a family: $23,040

10. Midland, Michigan

Population: 42,858

42,858 Median household income: $75,889

$75,889 Cost of living per month for a family: $1,920

$1,920 % less expensive than the national average: 64.4%

64.4% Total for the year for a family: $23,040

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cheap Places To Live If You Crave All Four Distinct Seasons

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.