10 Cheap Places To Live If You Crave All Four Distinct Seasons

Where can you live in the United States that has a reasonable cost of living and the opportunity to experience all four seasons? Quite a few places, as it turns out, fit this bill.
To find the 10 best places to live with all four seasons, GOBankingRates sourced U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the 25 best places to live in the United States (2025-26). We also referenced Sperling’s BestPlaces for the amount families need monthly, and annually, to afford living in each of these 10 cities.
If you’re craving spring, summer, fall and winter, consider living in these 10 cheap places.
1. Decatur, Illinois
- Population: 66,692
- Median household income: $49,682
- Cost of living per month for a family: $1,320
- % less expensive than the national average: 75.6%
- Total for the year for a family: $15,840
2. Enid, Oklahoma
- Population: 50,763
- Median household income: $62,361
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,130
- % less expensive than the national average: 60.6%
- Total for the year for a family: $25,560
3. Weirton, West Virginia
- Population: 18,403
- Median household income: $57,282
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,100
- % less expensive than the national average: 61.1%
- Total for the year for a family: $25,200
4. Springfield, Illinois
- Population: 113,645
- Median household income: $64,709
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,130
- % less expensive than the national average: 60.6%
- Total for the year for a family: $25,560
5. Mission, Texas
- Population: 91,911
- Median household income: $60,127
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940
- % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%
- Total for the year for a family: $35,280
6. Bay City, Michigan
- Population: 33,011
- Median household income: $47,116
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940
- % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%
- Total for the year for a family: $35,280
7. Eagle Pass, Texas
- Population: 27,962
- Median household income: $52,445
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940
- % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%
- Total for the year for a family: $35,280
8. Fort Smith, Arkansas
- Population: 90,575
- Median household income: $53,853
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,940
- % less expensive than the national average: 45.6%
- Total for the year for a family: $35,280
9. Anniston, Alabama
- Population: 22,262
- Median household income: $48,809
- Cost of living per month for a family: $1,920
- % less expensive than the national average: 64.4%
- Total for the year for a family: $23,040
10. Midland, Michigan
- Population: 42,858
- Median household income: $75,889
- Cost of living per month for a family: $1,920
- % less expensive than the national average: 64.4%
- Total for the year for a family: $23,040
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
