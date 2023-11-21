10 Cars That Should Last 300K Miles

When shopping for a new car, reliability is one of the most important factors for many buyers. Getting a vehicle that will last for years without major issues can save a lot of time and money down the road.

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are 8 Cars I Would Buy and Why They Are Worth It

According to a recent article by HotCars, there are several models that stand out for their ability to rack up high mileage with few problems. Each one scored highly on reliability ratings from J.D. Power and other industry experts. While reaching 300,000 miles in any car requires diligent upkeep, these models have proven track records of durability even at high mileages.

10. 2017 Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4Runner starts off the list with a reliability score of 88 out of 100. This midsize SUV is perfect for weekend adventures with its off-road capabilities and generous cargo capacity. Under the hood, the 4Runner offers a powerful V6 engine or an efficient four-cylinder. With diligent care, this rugged Toyota can easily reach 300,000 miles.

9. 2018 Toyota RAV4

The bestselling Toyota RAV4 compact SUV combines roominess, cargo space and advanced safety systems. It’s no surprise that with proper upkeep, the durable RAV4 can exceed 300,000 miles as attested by many high-mileage models on the road. The reliability score is 88.

8. 2015 Toyota Prius

The Prius hybrid may be known for efficiency, but it also boasts serious longevity thanks to its proven powertrain. Safety features like forward collision warning and lane keep assist add peace of mind. With its reliability score of 88 and regular maintenance, the Prius can keep running well past 300,000 miles.

7. 2015 Lexus CT 200h

This Lexus luxury hybrid hatchback earned a reliability score of 88. The Prius-based CT 200h delivers excellent fuel economy along with a high-end interior and refined ride. Meticulous service records will help keep this hatchback on the road for 300,000 miles or more.

6. 2011 Honda CR-V

Honda’s top-selling CR-V compact SUV combines versatility, fuel efficiency and legendary Honda reliability. There are many examples of this durable crossover reaching past 300,000 miles with proper care and maintenance. The reliability score is 90.

5. 2015 Lexus RX350

The elegant RX350 midsize SUV offers a potent V6 engine and well-crafted luxury touches. Lexus is known for combining durability with refinement, and the RX350 fits the bill. With its reliability score of 90, don’t be surprised to see this SUV cruising past 300,000 miles.

4. 2014 Toyota Camry

The Camry’s reputation for dependability makes Toyota’s midsize sedan a safe bet to reach 300,000 miles. Available in both gas and hybrid, the Camry has the stamina to go the distance with diligent maintenance. The reliability score is 92.

3. 2019 Toyota Corolla

Toyota’s compact Corolla sedan may not be exciting, but it defines longevity. There’s a reason it’s one of the world’s bestselling cars. The Corolla goes and goes with minimal fuss, easily achieving 300,000 miles or beyond in responsible hands. The reliability score is 92.

2. 2017 Lexus ES

This midsize luxury sedan earned an outstanding 96 out of 100 reliability score. The comfortable, well-appointed Lexus ES has proven its ability to minimize trouble well past 300,000 miles.

1. 2009 Honda S2000

The iconic S2000 roadster tops the list with a reliability score of 97 out of 100, proving that reliability isn’t just for mundane family cars. This agile two-seater boasts a high-revving engine and brilliant handling. Despite its performance pedigree, the S2000 can achieve 300,000 miles with meticulous maintenance.

