10 Cars That Depreciate in Value the Fastest

December 05, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

When you’re looking to resell a car, a lot of things factor into the price — make and model, mileage, appearance — but the most important thing of all when determining a car’s resale value is how old it is. A car’s value depreciates quickly at first, but the rate of depreciation decelerates as time goes on.

Not all cars depreciate at the same rate, however. The best resale value cars can keep up to 90% of their value over five years, but most cars fare nowhere near that well. Some luxury vehicles often have a faster rate of car depreciation than other cars — in some cases because it’s common to lease instead of buy luxury cars, which leads to an influx of three- and four-year-old cars into the used market.

Sometimes bad reviews or durability issues are what lower the value of a car, but whatever the reason, these 10 cars identified by iSeeCars.com have the lowest resale value of any car on the market today.

2019 Maserati Quattroporte China Grand Tour

1. Maserati Quattroporte

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 64.5%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $90,588

2020 BMW 7 Series

2. BMW 7 Series

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 61.8%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $72,444

Maserati-Ghibli-MC-Edition-Blu-Vittoria

3. Maserati Ghibli

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 61.3%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $58,623
2020 BMW 5-Series

4. BMW 5 Series (Hybrid)

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 58.8%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $37,975
2019 Cadillac Escalade.

5. Cadillac Escalade ESV

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 58.5%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $63,885

2020 BMW X5 top vehicle

6. BMW X5

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 58.2%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $44,828
The 2019 INFINITI QX80 introduces a modern interpretation of upscale luxury, pairing a high quality, hand-crafted interior with refined driving dynamics.

7. INFINITI QX80

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 58.1%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $47,399
Maserati Levante GTS luxury car

8. Maserati Levante

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 57.8%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $55,858

Jaguar XF

9. Jaguar XF

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 57.6%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $39,720
Audi A7

10. Audi A7

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 57.2%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $48,917

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Nov. 6, 2023.

