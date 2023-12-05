10 Cars That Depreciate in Value the Fastest

When you’re looking to resell a car, a lot of things factor into the price — make and model, mileage, appearance — but the most important thing of all when determining a car’s resale value is how old it is. A car’s value depreciates quickly at first, but the rate of depreciation decelerates as time goes on.

Not all cars depreciate at the same rate, however. The best resale value cars can keep up to 90% of their value over five years, but most cars fare nowhere near that well. Some luxury vehicles often have a faster rate of car depreciation than other cars — in some cases because it’s common to lease instead of buy luxury cars, which leads to an influx of three- and four-year-old cars into the used market.

Sometimes bad reviews or durability issues are what lower the value of a car, but whatever the reason, these 10 cars identified by iSeeCars.com have the lowest resale value of any car on the market today.

1. Maserati Quattroporte

Average 5-year depreciation: 64.5%

64.5% Average value difference from MSRP: $90,588

2. BMW 7 Series

Average 5-year depreciation: 61.8%

61.8% Average value difference from MSRP: $72,444

3. Maserati Ghibli

Average 5-year depreciation: 61.3%

61.3% Average value difference from MSRP: $58,623

4. BMW 5 Series (Hybrid)

Average 5-year depreciation: 58.8%

58.8% Average value difference from MSRP: $37,975

5. Cadillac Escalade ESV

Average 5-year depreciation: 58.5%

58.5% Average value difference from MSRP: $63,885

6. BMW X5

Average 5-year depreciation: 58.2%

58.2% Average value difference from MSRP: $44,828

7. INFINITI QX80

Average 5-year depreciation: 58.1%

58.1% Average value difference from MSRP: $47,399

8. Maserati Levante

Average 5-year depreciation: 57.8%

57.8% Average value difference from MSRP: $55,858

9. Jaguar XF

Average 5-year depreciation: 57.6%

57.6% Average value difference from MSRP: $39,720

10. Audi A7

Average 5-year depreciation: 57.2%

57.2% Average value difference from MSRP: $48,917

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Nov. 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cars That Depreciate in Value the Fastest

