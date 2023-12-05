10 Cars That Depreciate in Value the Fastest

When you’re looking to resell a car, a lot of things factor into the price — make and model, mileage, appearance — but the most important thing of all when determining a car’s resale value is how old it is. A car’s value depreciates quickly at first, but the rate of depreciation decelerates as time goes on.
More: These 10 Cars Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs
Next: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack
Not all cars depreciate at the same rate, however. The best resale value cars can keep up to 90% of their value over five years, but most cars fare nowhere near that well. Some luxury vehicles often have a faster rate of car depreciation than other cars — in some cases because it’s common to lease instead of buy luxury cars, which leads to an influx of three- and four-year-old cars into the used market.
Sometimes bad reviews or durability issues are what lower the value of a car, but whatever the reason, these 10 cars identified by iSeeCars.com have the lowest resale value of any car on the market today.
1. Maserati Quattroporte
- Average 5-year depreciation: 64.5%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $90,588
Related: 5 Used Cars You Should Stay Away From
Find: 10 Cars That Should Last 300K Miles
2. BMW 7 Series
- Average 5-year depreciation: 61.8%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $72,444
I’m a Mechanic: The Best $100 You Can Spend on Your Car’s Maintenance
3. Maserati Ghibli
- Average 5-year depreciation: 61.3%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $58,623
4. BMW 5 Series (Hybrid)
- Average 5-year depreciation: 58.8%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $37,975
5. Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Average 5-year depreciation: 58.5%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $63,885
Also: 3 Cars You Should Only Buy New
6. BMW X5
- Average 5-year depreciation: 58.2%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $44,828
7. INFINITI QX80
- Average 5-year depreciation: 58.1%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $47,399
8. Maserati Levante
- Average 5-year depreciation: 57.8%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $55,858
Check Out: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle
9. Jaguar XF
- Average 5-year depreciation: 57.6%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $39,720
10. Audi A7
- Average 5-year depreciation: 57.2%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $48,917
Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Nov. 6, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
- 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper
- If You Find a Rare 'Doubled Die' Penny, It Could Be Worth $1.14 Million
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- 5 Mistakes Even High Earners Make
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cars That Depreciate in Value the Fastest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.