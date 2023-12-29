10 Cars That Actually Appreciate in Value — Is One in Your Garage?

It’s no secret that the market value of just about anything will drop once it’s no longer new. That’s fair if you have no interest in selling something in the future, but if you do, you’ll want to be realistic about what you can get for it at resale.

Vehicles start losing their value as soon as you’re handed the keys. American drivers are keeping their cars longer now, and used cars are worth more than they once were — driven by such economic factors as irregular demand, supply chain restrictions and low inventory. However, while some cars hold their worth better than others, the majority lose 20% of their value in the first year of ownership and 15% each year after.

Buying a car as an investment is a different story. Just as you would expect your reliable growth stocks and retirement accounts to pay dividends in the future, there are a number of car types and models that are regular sound investments. According to Progressive, cars that are unique, rare or enjoy a cult following should be targeted. Older high-end performance Porsches, Ferraris, Corvettes and collectible muscle cars from any year will usually rise in value, as will cheaper, nostalgia-inducing models like a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle of a 1970 Chevy Camaro.

American models from the 1950s (beautiful rides like Cadillac Eldorados, Lincoln Continentals or Ford Thunderbirds) and reliable British and German classics (Jaguar, Aston Martin, Mercedes, BMW) are also good bets to appreciate over time.

But it’s not only about vintage. According to Hagerty’s 2023 Bull Market predictions, not all vehicles gain value with the passing of time, and some of the best upticks in value can be found on models built after 2000.

Here are ten cars that will most likely appreciate in value, including a few that you might have parked in your garage right now.

1) Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (2004-2010)

We’ll start with a car you most certainly don’t have parked up at the barn. Co-created by the British and German auto companies (MB owned 40% of McLaren at the time), this is a great example of a stylish supercharged collectible that was produced in small numbers (around 2,100), expensive to buy at the time and expensive to buy now. Prices for this vehicle range wildly from approximately $58,489 to $748,453, per Car and Driver.

2) Ford Focus RS (2016-2018)

The Focus RS model has a longer history in the UK and Europe than it did in the U.S., with the popular rally sport ride only becoming available stateside in 2016. The British insurance company Admiral predicts this popular hatchback will have a significant value hike in the years to come due to its unique hot-hatch experience.

3) AMC AMX (1968-1970)

While Hagerty says it “will always remain in the shadow of other muscle cars from the Big Three,” the underdog late ’60’s AMX is a muscle car that will only become more valuable with age. This two-seat V-8 should set you back between $30,500 and $40,600, according to Hagerty.

4) Suzuki Cappuccino (1991-1998)

Not as fervent as Mazda Miata enthusiasts, fans of the Suzuki Cappuccino are growing in number every year in the U.S., where the 30-inches-long and 55-inches-wide pipsqueak is rare. If you do find one for sale, the price should be in the $12,200-$16,700 range.

5) AM General Hummer H1 (1992-2006)

AM General ended production of the classic H1 in 2006, much to the chagrin of off-road enthusiasts throughout the country. Hagerty considers this modified Humvee long overdue for a market appreciation that could easily sell for between $105,000 and $127,300.

6) Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (2001-2004)

While you can pop into your local Corvette dealership and pick up the latest Z06 model (the C8 generation) for a little over $105,000, it’s the C5 supercar forerunner, manufactured from 2011 to 2004, that is due for a value boost. As The Manual states, the initial MSPR for the Z06 in 2001 was $48,055, but you can get a used one for around $30,000-$40,000.

7) Saab 900 Turbo (1985-1993)

Expect prices to skyrocket in the future, but for now $22,200 to $25,800 should be all that takes to own a stylish 900 Turbo. With its unmistakable shape and quiet performance, the earlier 1985-1993 models have become rather collectable because they were made well and looked effortlessly cool, quite unlike anything on the market then and now.

8) Lamborghini Murciélago (2001-2010)

Collectors with a need for speed (and the money to afford it) should look to the V12, scissor-doored wonder: the Lamborghini Murcielago. Built from 2001 to 2010, prices sit around $302,700 to $342,700, with the car increasingly a target for younger enthusiasts. Values are up 48% since 2019, peer Hagerty.

9) Nissan 350Z (2003-2008)

Since the beginning of 2021, prices for the 2003-2005 Nissan 350Z have increased a full 78%, and one can be bought for between $37,500 and $44,900, according to Hagerty. However, you will assuredly have to pay more for the most valuable 2007-08 Nissan 350Z NISMO, which was chock full of performance and trim upgrades.

10) Toyota Pickup 4×4 (1984-1988)

“Given the seemingly-unkillable reputation of these vehicles, and with younger enthusiasts flocking to find them, it’s easy to see that these could attract big prices down the road,” said Hagerty. There’s little argument to be had with that statement. The 4×4 is a dependable beast that can be bought cheap ($20,700-$26,700).

