10 California Cities Where Home Prices Are Surging in 2025

Swaths of California are seeing housing prices drop, thanks largely to the combination of increased inventory and sky-high interest rates. Even markets that are typically somewhat immune to general trends and consistently robust — like Mountain View and San Diego — have softened over the past year. But there are still plenty of places in the Golden State where real estate prices are climbing.

Consider the following 10 cities in California where home prices are surging. Most of these cities are already really expensive for housing, so even a seemingly modest increase in value can add well over $100,000 to a home’s price.

10. Pasadena

Average home value in June 2025: $1,216,844

$1,216,844 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 1.8%

1.8% Increase in value (dollars) year-over-year: $21,516

9. Bakersfield

Average home value in June 2025: $398,238

$398,238 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 2.0%

2.0% Increase in value (dollars) year-over-year: $7,809

8. Torrance

Average home value in June 2025: $1,184,834

$1,184,834 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 2.1%

2.1% Increase in value (dollars) year-over-year: $24,370

7. Palo Alto

Average home value in June 2025: $3,576,394

$3,576,394 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 2.2%

2.2% Increase in value (dollars) year-over-year: $76,987

6. Visalia

Average home value in June 2025: $395,417

$395,417 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 2.3%

2.3% Increase in value (dollars) year-over-year: $8,890

5. Mission Viejo

Average home value in June 2025: $1,212,384

$1,212,384 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 2.5%

2.5% Increase in value (dollars) year-over-year: $29,570

4. Dana Point

Average home value in June 2025: $1,690,917

$1,690,917 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 3.6%

3.6% Increase in value (dollars) year-over-year: $58,758

3. Cupertino

Average home value in June 2025: $3,083,634

$3,083,634 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 3.6%

3.6% Increase in value (dollars) year-over-year: $111,011

2. Newport Beach

Average home value in June 2025: $3,457,389

$3,457,389 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 3.6%

3.6% Increase in value (dollars) year-over-year: $120,141

1. Saratoga

Average home value in June 2025: $4,024,743

$4,024,743 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 4.4%

4.4% Increase in value (dollars) year-over-year: $169,625

