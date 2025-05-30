10 California Cities With the Biggest Percentage of Middle-Class People

With prices on everything from groceries to rent rising and wages not keeping up, it’s more difficult than it was, say, 50 years ago, for Americans to achieve middle-class status. And where you live plays a pretty major factor, as cost of living differs from region to region. Some states have more lower-middle-class folks, while others have more upper-middle-class folks.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in California to find the places with the highest percentage of middle-class households. Below are the 10 cities with the most middle-class people. In each of these places, the majority of the population is middle class.

10. Heber

Population: 7,308

7,308 Household median income: $75,644

$75,644 # of households with income between $50k-$150k : 984

984 % of households with income between $50k-$150k: 59%

9. Thousand Palms

Population: 7,662

7,662 Household median income: $80,280

$80,280 # of households with income between $50k-$150k: 1,595

1,595 % of households with income between $50k-$150k: 59%

8. Mammoth Lakes

Population: 7,233

7,233 Household median income: $87,121

$87,121 # of households with income between $50k-$150k: 1,874

1,874 % of households with income between $50k-$150k: 59%

7. Castroville

Population: 6,870

6,870 Household median income: $90,486

$90,486 # of households with income between $50k-$150k: 906

906 % of households with income between $50k-$150k: 59%

6. Lemoore

Population: 27,023

27,023 Household median income: $82,189

$82,189 # of households with income between $50k-$150k: 5,352

5,352 % of households with income between $50k-$150k: 59%

5. Fort Irwin

Population: 8,791

8,791 Household median income: $66,964

$66,964 # of households with income between $50k-$150k: 1,676

1,676 % of households with income between $50k-$150k: 59%

4. Yosemite Lakes

Population: 5,095

5,095 Household median income: $100,227

$100,227 # of households with income between $50k-$150k: $1,110

$1,110 % of households with income between $50k-$150k: 60%

3. Livingston

Population: 14,450

14,450 Household median income: $76,158

$76,158 # of households with income between $50k-$150k: 2,079

2,079 % of households with income between $50k-$150k: 60%

2. Camp Pendleton South

Population: 15,011

15,011 Household median income: $66,265

$66,265 # of households with income between $50k-$150k: 2,651

2,651 % of households with income between $50k-$150k: 61%

1. Lemoore Station

Population: 5,847

5,847 Household median income: $65,781

$65,781 # of households with income between $50k-$150k: 873

873 % of households with income between $50k-$150k: 63%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in California to find the places with the highest percentage of middle-class households. Using the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the total households, total population, population ages 65 and over, household median income, and number of households with household income between $50,000 and $150,000. To qualify for this study, the California city had to have a population of at least 5,000. The percentage of households that earn between $50,000 and $150,000 were the middle-class households, and the percentage of households that fall within that category were calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 California Cities With the Biggest Percentage of Middle-Class People

