10 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

Not all of the growth stocks featured here will likely deliver outsize returns, so it makes sense to spread portfolio risk around a collection of holdings. In that line of thought, here are 10 growth stock ideas for investors to consider. They range from a couple of high-profile household names, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), to companies like Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) and Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), which are less well known.

You might want to consider buying and holding any (or all) of these equities long-term.

Tesla's robotaxis are a game-changer

The key to the investment case for Tesla lies in its promised robotaxis and unsupervised full self-driving (FSD) software, which is scheduled to launch on a limited basis beginning this week. Tesla is already a highly successful automaker and the dominant player in electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S., and robotaxis offer the prospect of transforming it into a company able to generate high-margin and recurring revenue from owning its robotaxi fleet or revenue sharing from Tesla's transformed fleet using Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.

There's also the dedicated robotaxi, Cybercab, and the potential to sell FSD on a subscription basis. And all of it will be supported by Tesla's market-leading position in EVs and its ability to develop affordable EVs in the future.

Next-generation data centers

Nvidia partners Navitas Semiconductor and Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) and the next generation of data centers, namely 800-volt (V) high voltage direct current (HVDC), which I've discussed in more detail elsewhere, so investors with the time and inclination can peruse. Nvidia believes they will be more efficient, with lower maintenance costs and significantly lower costs of ownership.

The new data centers, scheduled for 2027, employ a different power conversion method, and Navitas is developing Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductors to enable more efficient power conversion in 800V HVDC data centers.

Similarly, another Nvidia partner, and leading data center equipment provider, Vertiv, is developing critical power and cooling equipment and systems for the new data centers and expects to have them available in the second half of 2026, in time for the launch of the 800V HVDC data center in 2027.

What makes both companies particularly interesting is that, unlike their rivals, they are more like pure plays in their end markets. For example, Navitas specializes in GaN and SiC chips for power conversion (not silicon), and 80% of Vertiv's revenue comes from data centers.

Aehr Test Systems is opening up new end markets

Speaking of SiC and GaN chips, Aehr's (NASDAQ: AEHR) stock has soared recently on speculation that Navitas might be a customer for Aehr's testing and burn-in equipment. Aehr's equipment helps semiconductor manufacturers ensure quality and reliability throughout the manufacturing process.

Aehr has struggled recently as its revenue at SiC customers, including ON Semiconductor, has declined in light of pullbacks in EV investment. Still, Aehr is making good progress in opening up and winning customers in new markets, including GaN semiconductors and semiconductors for artificial intelligence (AI) processing.

Synopsys and the future of semiconductors

Synopsys is a leader in electronic design automation software (used to design and verify chips), and its intended acquisition of engineering simulation and analysis company Ansys is a key event. The aim is to create a company offering design software, as well as simulation and analysis software to test the fruits of the design. It will also open up Synopsys' solutions to Ansys' wider range of end-market customers, particularly as semiconductors and electronics are increasingly being embedded in a range of new industries.

Hexcel is the future of aerospace

The advanced materials company's lightweight composites are the future of the aerospace industry, as every new generation of airplane contains more composites. This means Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) can grow as airplane production increases (Airbus and Boeing have multiyear backlogs in place) and new, more composite-rich airplanes are developed.

Hexcel has faced headwinds in recent years as Airbus' and Boeing's delivery rates have fallen short of expectations, but it's only a matter of time before they improve.

Cognex's machine vision has long-term growth prospects

Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) is another company with excellent long-term secular growth prospects (the use of machine vision in automated processes) that has suffered near-term headwinds (weakness in key end markets like automotive and consumer electronics). Still, this is a temporary slowdown in a long-term growth story.

PTC, Trimble, and the growing interface between the digital and physical worlds

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) provides computer-aided design (CAD), product lifecycle management (PLM), and other solutions essential to creating a so-called "digital thread" for a physical product as it moves from design through manufacturing, use, servicing, and ultimately disposal. As such, it's a leading player in the digitization of the industrial sector.

Trimble's (NASDAQ: TRMB) precise positioning hardware (its origins) and growing software/services also make it a leading play on digitization. In Trimble's case, it's about integrating physical positioning with the digital world, such as in construction and infrastructure work, transportation, and geospatial activities. Through the use of advanced analytics in the digital world, Trimble's solutions can be integrated into its customers' daily workflows.

Delta Air Lines is different now

Last but not least, Delta's growing mix of premium cabin revenue, loyalty program, co-brand card remuneration, and ability to adjust and compete in economy tickets when necessary means it's a much more diversified airline than a decade ago. In addition, as a network operator, it's much better positioned to deal with the growing cost pressures in the industry than low-cost carriers. Despite headwinds in 2025, it's ideally placed to generate value for shareholders over the long term.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cognex, Nvidia, Synopsys, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Ansys, Delta Air Lines, Hexcel, ON Semiconductor, PTC, and Trimble. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.