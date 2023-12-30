10 Bestselling Electric Vehicles of 2023

As 2023 wraps up, GOBankingRates is taking a look back at some of the bestselling electric vehicles (EVs) from the past year. It’s no secret now that EVs are becoming more affordable, reliable and can do wonders for lowering one’s carbon footprint. While there is still a long way to go in terms of making electric vehicles the new norm, they are starting to become more popular, as reflected in the market.

GreenCars‘ expert insights found 10 of the bestselling electric cars of 2023. Here’s a breakdown of their major features, average manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) and reasons you might want to consider buying one.

Rivian R1T

Starting MSRP: $73,000

Who says that a truck cannot be electric? The Rivian R1T defied all expectations, offering off-road capability and hauling previously thought to be an impossibility for an EV. This midsize pickup has standard all-wheel drive and a height-adjustable air suspension, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates the Rivian R1T’s maximum range to be 314 miles. In 2022, dealerships reported over 13,000 Rivians delivered to customers.

Volkswagen ID.4

Starting MSRP: $38,995

With nearly 20,000 sold in 2022, it’s safe to say that the Volkswagen ID.4 is one of the most popular electric SUVs on the market today. Getting an EPA-estimated 275 miles in maximum range, this smooth riding EV has the power to get you where you need to go and then some. Plus, there’s space for the whole family in the roomy rear seat, with enough space to store all their stuff in the spacious cargo bin.

Kia EV6

Starting MSRP: $48,700

Year after year, Kia is finding more drivers behind the wheel — approximately 20,000 EV6s parked in American home garages last year. That’s because with the EV6, motorists get a classy design packing top of the line speed to get an EPA-estimated 310 miles out of one trip without stopping.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting MSRP: $42,785

The future of EVs and driving is here with Hyundai’s Ioniq 5. A uniquely designed exterior encases the spacious interior, along with next level features, including front lounge chairs, vehicle-to-load capability for charging electrical accessories and appliances from directly in the cab. Plus, it gets an EPA-estimated maximum range of just over 300 miles. More than 22,000 reportedly sold in 2022.

Chevrolet Bolt

Starting MSRP: $27,800

GreenCars calls the Chevy Bolt “simply the best EV deal going” due to an impressive range for a compact car and modern safety features. But look inside, and you’ll find spacious seating and comfort to match the capability of 247 miles, according to the EPA’s estimates. With the Bolt EUV — with more height and a slightly upped weight — drivers get more room for a bargain price tag without sacrificing efficiency on the road. Maybe that’s why in 2022, approximately 25,000 went home with customers.

Tesla Model S

Starting MSRP: $89,990

Tesla’s glow-up over the last decade is evident: Elon Musk used to be the prototype example of the driver behind the wheel who could afford the EV. Now, with the Model S, the interior and exterior are top of the line in terms of style, with Tesla not skimping on features, which include high ranking performance marks and a range of 405 miles in the EPA’s books. Now you can see 26,000 non-Musk American drivers cruising a Tesla down the road as of last year.

Tesla Model X

Starting MSRP: $101,380

Don’t let sticker shock get the best of you: the Model X is the OG of EV SUVs. With the falcon-wings, family-sized interior and glass roof panels, Tesla’s Model X still found its way into 33,000 American homes in 2022. It might be on the bigger side of Teslas, but it can still get an EPA-estimated 348 miles of maximum range.

Mustang Mach-E

Starting MSRP: $42,995

Offering a visually striking style and acceleration that can only be classified as “exceptional,” Ford’s bestselling EV is the Mustang Mach-E. That’s because in 2022, the dealers saw nearly 40,000 fly off their lot. Sporty handling, a massive interior with state-of-the-art features and quality engineering under the hood make for a smooth ride of up to 314 miles, according to the EPA’s research. Plus, the price on the Mach-E recently dropped in order to be more budget friendly.

Tesla Model 3

Starting MSRP: $35,000

Its impressive maximum EPA-estimated range of 358 miles is only the start. Tesla’s Model 3 is America’s best-selling electric sedan, as well as the top-selling premium sedan, with just about 200,000 sold in the United States alone in 2022. That’s because with decked-out performance capabilities, an interior dominated by a high-tech infotainment display and top-notch handling, prices have dropped so that more drivers can spend less on gas and more on a luxurious EV ride.

Tesla Model Y

Starting MSRP: $46,900

The Tesla Model Y is a compact SUV that can only be summed up with the description of “sleek and sexy.” Model Ys found themselves flying off American lots in 2022, selling over 228,000 and keeping Tesla’s status as having the best-selling electric car since it first rolled out the original Model Y.

Noted for its powerful acceleration, not to mention superb electric range, the Model Y upgrades all the goodies from the Model 3 sedan by including crossover body style. There’s room to carry up to five passengers in the backseat, with beautifully crafted interior design, the latest in technological features and compatibility to Tesla’s stellar Supercharger fast-charging network. That means that you can take your family up to the EPA’s estimated maximum range of 330 and then some in the Model Y. With Tesla’s SUV winning 2023’s top EV spot, the road trip can go on forever.

