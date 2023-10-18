10 Best Walmart Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Walmart has been offering some particularly good deals lately that are pretty hard to pass up. Stock up on some of your essentials, or treat yourself to something you might not need, but absolutely want. After all, it’s under $10, so it’s not going to break the bank.

Here’s a look at the 10 best deals Walmart has for under $10.

Mainstays Vanilla Scented 3 Wick Candle

Laura Pucker is the founder of Pucker Up Beauty, a blog about beauty, lifestyle and fitness. Pucker loves how Walmart’s vanilla candles smell.

“There’s nothing I love more than lighting a vanilla-scented candle in the evening. It makes my home feel so warm and cozy, especially in the fall. These Mainstays candles have the perfect sweet aroma.”

Plus, they’re so affordable, you can get one for every room.

18K Gold Plated Rhinestone Bracelets Set

Check out these bracelets that look sophisticated without having to have any buyer’s remorse.

“These sparkly rhinestone bangles add the perfect touch of elegance to any outfit and will be in style all fall and winter,” Pucker said.

Women’s Deluxe 10 PC Travel Kit

“There are a lot of travel kits out there, but this one checks all the boxes,” Pucker said. “It has everything you need to travel with great products already included.”

The kit includes Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner, a styling comb, Degree for Women antiperspirant and deodorant, Eucerin Original Healing Lotion, Crest toothpaste, a toothbrush and three Dentex Flossers, plus a TSA-compliant zip top bag.

Ariana Grande Cloud Body Mist

For a celebrity product, this is not only a good deal, but it smells great as well.

“I’m obsessed with fruity body mists, and Ariana Grande’s Cloud is one of my absolute favorites,” Pucker said. “It’s sweet but not too overpowering, and it keeps me smelling great all day.”

Other reviewers praised the scent and the lasting power. “I loved the scent and it smells so good. I literally can put this on when I get ready to leave the house and it lasts all day!” read one review.

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub

These scrubs help keep your skin soft and often cost upwards of $20 at specialty beauty stores, but Pucker said this scrub performs just like the luxury brands. “I can’t get over how soft and smooth my skin feels after using this Dove pomegranate scrub. It leaves my skin silky and has the most amazing scent. It’s better than some more expensive products I’ve tried.”

Dr Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt Soak

There are few things more relaxing than a salt soak in the bath.

“After a workout — or even just a long day — I look forward to soaking in a hot bath with some Dr. Teal’s lavender epsom salts,” Pucker said. “It’s so relaxing and helps all my sore muscles melt away.” Plus, this is a 3 pound bag, which means it will last you quite awhile.

Milani Gilded Mini Eyeshadow Palette

“The metallic wine tones in this Milani palette are stunning,” Pucker said. “I can create so many party looks with these rich shades, and they blend much better than most metallic shadows.”

A similar eyeshadow palette at a high end store could cost upwards of $20, so you’re definitely getting a deal with this palette.

Mainstays Clothing Hangers, 50 Pack

Melissa Cid is a consumer savings expert for MySavings.com and recommends stocking up on your hangers with this deal.

“Keep your closet organized with a pack of 50 clothing hangers for only $7.48,” Cid said.

Reviewers love these hangers, with one saying, “Great packaging. Sturdy hangers. Great deal for the price, quantity and quality.”

Mainstays 4-Tier Shoe Rack White Plastic Frame

Cid loves the Mainstays brand from Walmart and recommends this shoe rack to keep your shoes organized. It holds 12 pairs, and it’s easy to assemble.

Of course, if you need to organize other items, it works for that, too. One reviewer said it holds plastic water bottles in place perfectly if you’re trying to tidy up your pantry or garage space.

Mainstays 2 QT Slow Cooker

A slow cooker for under $10? This deal is pretty unheard of, and Cid wholeheartedly recommends it. “[It’s] perfect for a small family meal, a side dish for a larger family or to use as an appetizer when hosting a party. I use mine for a chili cheese dip when entertaining!”

Cid also recommends it for cooking a soup, dip, rice, side or appetizer.

