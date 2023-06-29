10 Best VA Loan Lenders of July 2023

*Rates and APYs are subject to change. All information provided here is accurate as of June 29, 2023.

A VA loan is a military benefit that doesn’t require a down payment or private mortgage insurance (PMI). They also typically carry lower interest rates than conventional home loans. However, there are specific requirements to qualify for a VA home loan. Additionally, your credit score and credit history may still affect your interest rate as well as whether a lender is willing to offer you a loan with zero down payment.

We’ve researched and categorized the best VA loan lenders of 2023. Whether you’re looking for low VA mortgage rates, a fully online mortgage experience or lenders that work with lower credit scores, we’ve chosen VA home loan options that fit the needs of a variety of borrowers.

Our Top Picks for Best VA Mortgage Lenders

Best VA Loan Lenders Reviews

Pros

Lowest fees on our list

Non-VA mortgage options that require no down payment

356 branches worldwide

No lender fees

Cons

Small number of branches within the U.S.

Membership strictly limited to military members, spouses, family members, veterans and the Department of Defense

Customized rates only offered to members

Why we chose it: A combination of low fees, several loan assistance programs and a wide selection of mortgage loans make Navy Federal Credit Union our best VA loan lender overall.

Navy Federal Credit Union offers military families low rates on financial products, such as personal loans, auto loans and credit cards. The credit union’s VA home loan program features a fast pre-approval process and loan options with no down payment. No PMI is required, either.

Additionally, Navy Federal has a rate lock feature that allows you to lock in a lower rate for 60 days up to two times while you shop for a home. Other perks include up to $9,000 cash back for working with a real estate agent at RealtyPlus, the credit union’s real estate service.

Membership is required to use Navy Federal’s services. All active duty, retired and veteran service members of all armed forces branches — plus their families, immediate relatives and some household members — are eligible. Membership is also open to Department of Defense civilian personnel. To become a member, you simply open a savings account with a minimum of $5.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sample rate 5.375% (6.130% APR) with 0.875 discount points purchased on a 15-year fixed-rate purchase loan of $300,000

Minimum credit score Unstated, VA recommendation of 620 is suggested

Minimum down payment 0% for qualifying borrowers

Availability Continental U.S.

Pre-approval time Approximately 3 business days

Mobile app Yes

NMLS ID 399807

Pros

Access to your loan information is available 24/7 with the proprietary mobile app

Credit scores as low as 580 accepted

Debt-to-income ratios as high as 60% accepted

Cons

No HELOCs offered

No USDA loans offered

No physical locations for in-person service

Why we chose it: Rocket Mortgage’s fully online application and closing process, along with its multiple tools for keeping track of your in-process and existing loans make it our pick for best online VA loan lender.

Rocket Mortgage is an online lender that stands out for its relatively seamless online mortgage application process. While the experience may vary depending on each borrower’s situation, Rocket Mortgage’s website and mobile app allow you to submit all of your paperwork digitally and track every step of your loan’s processing.

While you have the option of speaking with a live representative, you can also communicate with Rocket Mortgage through online or mobile messaging.

Although Rocket Mortgage doesn’t have the broadest loan offering, it does work with all the major VA loans (purchase, refinance, IRRRL) and considers credit scores as low as 580 and debt-to-income ratios as high as 60%.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sample rate 6.625% (7.093% APR) with 2.125 points purchased ($5,843.75) on a 30-year fixed-rate purchase loan of $275,000

Minimum credit score 580

Minimum down payment 0% for qualifying borrowers

Availability All 50 U.S. states

Pre-approval time 10-15 minutes

Mobile app Yes

NMLS ID 3030

Pros

Broader selection of veteran-focused loans than competitors

Offers real estate services for veterans

Customer support is available 24/7

Cons

No HELOC products offered

Only 26 affiliate branches across 17 states

Why we chose it: Veterans United offers more veteran-focused mortgage options than the standard purchase, refinance and streamline products, making it our choice for best VA loan lender for VA loan variety.

Veterans United guarantees more loans than any other VA-approved lender, according to The Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA compiles a list each month of the top lenders, and Veterans United Home Loans hasn’t budged from its number-one spot in more than six months.

In addition to its reasonable credit score and income requirements, Veterans United offers a wide variety of loan types: purchase, refinance, IRRRL (streamline) VA loans, Jumbo VA loans, VA energy-efficient mortgages and VA cash-out refinance loans.

Jumbo VA loans can be a good option for veterans who no longer have their full VA entitlement, which means that their VA loans have a limit placed on the total amount borrowed (unlike veterans with full entitlement). Energy-efficient mortgages are not common to VA loans and are a good option for anyone looking to add energy-efficient improvements to their new home.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sample rate 5.990% (6.396% APR) with 1.2500 points purchased ($3,687.50) on a 30-year fixed-rate purchase loan of $295,000

Minimum credit score 620

Minimum down payment $0 for qualifying borrowers

Availability All U.S. states

Pre-approval time Not stated

Mobile app Yes

NMLS ID 1907

Pros

Second-lowest fees of any lender we've reviewed

Loan amounts up to $1 million

No PMI insurance required

Cons

Alternative or non-traditional credit and income data not considered for loan applications

Funding fee required

Why we chose it: PenFed currently offers the second-lowest mortgage rates for borrowers with credit scores as low as 620, which makes it our pick for the best VA loan lender for competitive rates.

When it comes to VA loans and mortgages, PenFed Credit Union stands out for offering some of the lowest rates across the board on conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo and adjustable-rate mortgages. Eligible borrowers may qualify for zero down payment. Additionally, PenFed doesn’t require borrowers to acquire private mortgage insurance (PMI).

You must be a member of PenFed to use PenFed’s VA loan services, but joining is an easy process: Simply open a savings account at the credit union with a minimum of $5.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sample rate 5.125% (5.4% APR) with 1.115 discount points purchased on a 30-year fixed-rate purchase loan of $450,000

Minimum credit score 620

Minimum down payment 0% for qualifying borrowers

Availability All U.S. states

Pre-approval time Within three business days

Mobile app Yes

NMLS ID 401822

Pros

Accepts credit scores as low as 600

Variety of mortgage products available

Self-employment and nontraditional income accepted

Cons

Physical branches only in Missouri

Other fees apply

Why we chose it: North American Savings Bank is dedicated to servicing customers in the Kansas City, MO area, but it extends its mortgage services to individuals all over the U.S. Notably, NASB works with borrowers with credit scores as low as 600, lower than what other many lenders allow.

No origination fees are charged on VA loans from NASB, but a VA loan funding fee may be required. Many loans don’t require a down payment, either. NASB offers a loan payment calculator on its site where borrowers can see potential VA home loan rate scenarios.

In addition to standard VA loan products (purchase, IRRRL, cash-out refinance), North American Savings Bank offers the widest variety of mortgage options for individuals who are unable to provide “traditional” credit and income data, such as people who are self-employed.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sample rate 5.625% (6.486% APR) for a 15-year fixed-rate purchase loan of $300,000 (discount points information not provided)

Minimum credit score 600

Minimum down payment 0% for qualifying borrowers

Availability All U.S. states

Pre-approval time Not stated

Mobile app Yes

NMLS ID 400039

Pros

VA Cash-out refinance, IRRRL and Jumbo IRRRL available

Discounts for bundling services (e.g. home and auto insurance)

Variety of discounts through USAA Perks (car rental, travel, shopping)

Cons

Requires membership in USAA

No home equity loans or lines of credit

Why we chose it: For those looking to refinance their existing VA loan, USAA offers all of the possible options with competitive rates and terms.

USAA stands out as a VA loan refinance leader for offering all the available options: VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loans (IRRRL), VA Jumbo Interest Rate Reduction Loans, VA Cash-Out Refinance Loans and Jumbo VA Cash-Out Refinance Loans. With either cash-out refinance, you can refinance up to 90% of your home’s value. With IRRRLs, you can refinance up to 100%.

However, rates at USAA aren’t the lowest among the lenders in our top picks. Still, the company’s rates are within the typical range for the market and the option to finance your VA funding fee into your total loan amount is available with all four refinance types.

USAA offers additional financial products and services, such as insurance, banking and investing. All of its products are available only to members. Military members and veterans and their spouses and children, as well as pre-commissioned officers, are eligible.

Members also get discounts for bundling (e.g. home and auto insurance) as well as discounts on car rentals, travel packages, home security, moving services, select retailers and more.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sample rate 6.000% (6.334% APR) with 0.885 points purchased for a fixed-rate purchase loan* and 6.625% (6.738% APR) with 0.885 points purchased for VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL)

Minimum credit score 640

Minimum down payment 0% for qualifying borrowers

Availability All U.S. states

Pre-approval time Not disclosed

Mobile app Yes

NMLS ID 401058

*USAA does not disclose the credit score, loan amount or down payment of its advertised rates. To get a better estimate of your potential rate, use the USAA VA Home Loan Mortgage Calculator.

Pros

Allows you to compare multiple mortgage lenders' rates at the same time

Over 1,500 partnered lenders in its network

Offers credit monitoring tools

Cons

Limited contact options

Customer support does not address issues with the lender of your choice

Does not service loans

Why we chose it: LendingTree is an online marketplace that allows you to compare rates on multiple products, from mortgages to personal loans and even credit cards, making it our pick for the best marketplace for comparing VA loan rates.

LendingTree stands out from its competition due to its more than 1,500 partnered mortgage lenders and easy-to-use mobile app.

Borrowers can request multiple quotes (up to three at the same time), which include projected rates and closing costs all in one place. It is also free to use and doesn’t impact your credit score.

The only notable downside to LendingTree’s services is that the company is not a loan servicer or originator, meaning that its customer support will not handle most issues that may come up during your loan process.

LendingTree does not provide sample rates for VA loans specifically. However, you can use the online marketplace’s mortgage comparison tool to check potential rates.

HIGHLIGHTS

Minimum credit score Varies by lender

Minimum down payment Varies by lender

Availability Varies by lender

Pre-approval time Varies by lender

Mobile app Yes

NMLS ID 1136

Pros

550 credit score minimum is the lowest on our list

Fully online loan process

Variety of calculators and educational resources on their site

Cons

Rates are only provided by calling for an estimate or signing up for online alerts

High number of CFPB complaints

Does not offer HELOCs

Why we chose it: Freedom Mortgage’s minimum credit score requirement of 550 for VA loans make it our pick for the Best VA loan lender for low credit scores.

Freedom Mortgage is a fully online lender that offers standard mortgage products such as conventional purchase and refinance loans, FHA, VA and USDA loans. What makes it stand out is its credit score requirement of 550 for VA loans, which is the lowest of any lender on our list.

Notably, its VA IRRRL loans require no home appraisal or income verification, which is not always the case with these loans. Freedom Mortgage also features several calculators and educational resources, which is always helpful for those unfamiliar with the mortgage process and its associated costs.

We should point out that Freedom Mortgage has had over 2,500 complaints lodged with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau since April 2020, most of them for conventional mortgages. The Better Business Bureau has received 1,312 complaints about Freedom Mortgage in the last three years, but the mortgage broker maintains an A+ rating.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sample rate Unavailable

Minimum credit score 550

Minimum down payment 0% for qualifying borrowers

Availability All 50 U.S. states

Pre-approval time Not disclosed

Mobile app Yes

NMLS ID 2767

Pros

Minimum credit score is 580

"I CAN" loan offers customizable loan terms

Buydown option to lower interest rate for first 1-3 years

Cons

No interest rate or APR info publicly available

Must enter contact info to get rate estimates

New American Funding is our second pick for low credit score requirements for VA loans. While its 580 minimum credit score requirement is not unique on the list, it has a vast selection of mortgage loans. Beyond the VA Purchase Loan, there’s also a VA Native American Direct Loan, VA Energy Efficient Mortgage, VA Streamline Refinance Loan and VA Cash-Out Refinance.

Notably, it offers what NAF refers to as an “I CAN” loan, which allows you to choose a custom fixed loan term between eight and 30 years. It also offers a “buydown mortgage” option for VA loans, which allows borrowers to reduce the interest rate on their mortgage for the first one to three years of their loan.

However, borrowers looking for sample rates won’t find them on the NAF site. To get a quote, you must contact a representative online or by phone, which requires providing personal information — first and last name, email address and phone number.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sample rate Unavailable

Minimum credit score 580

Minimum down payment 0% for qualifying borrowers

Availability All 50 U.S. states

Pre-approval time Within 24 hours

Mobile app Yes

NMLS ID 6606

Pros

Over 400 branches across 48 states

Accepts credit scores as low as 580

Offer specialized mortgages for physicians

Cons

No branches in Alaska or West Virginia

Rates not disclosed unless you call or submit an online form requesting a callback

Phone customer service hours (M-F, 8:30 am-5 pm CST) may be too restrictive for some

Why we chose it: Fairway Independent Mortgage’s presence in 48 out of 50 U.S. states makes it our top pick for in-person mortgage loan servicing.

Fairway Independent Mortgage is notable for its many branches across all but two U.S. states (Alaska and West Virginia), making it an ideal choice for individuals who prefer in-person service. The company offers VA mortgage loans with 100% financing if you have full VA entitlement.

If you don’t have full VA entitlement or the loan exceeds the VA county limits, a down payment will be required. Like other VA loan lenders, Fairway Independent Mortgage also considers factors such as credit score and income when determining loan terms.

Fairway also offers a broad range of mortgage products which can be helpful for those who are unable to qualify for a VA loan. Among these loan products are specialized physician loans aimed at medical professionals still working through repaying their student loans.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sample rate 5.500% (6.142% APR) with 3.000 discount points purchased on a 15-year fixed-rate purchase loan of $726,200

Minimum credit score 580

Minimum down payment 0% for qualifying borrowers

Availability Licensed in all 50 U.S. states; in-person service available in ll U.S. states except Alaska and West Virginia

Pre-approval time Undisclosed

Mobile app Yes

NMLS ID 2289

Other VA loan lenders we considered

While there are many mortgage lenders with outstanding products and features, they don’t necessarily have everything that could make them one of our top picks.

We reviewed the following lenders, and while they meet some of our criteria for “top VA loan lenders” (low rates, VA loan experience, good customer service), they ultimately didn’t make the cut.

Thanks to its fully online mortgage process, Veterans First (NMLS ID 449042) is a great choice for military members deployed overseas. Its focus on VA loans also means that the company is better prepared to attend to the specific needs of military members and veterans during the mortgage process.

Why Veterans First didn’t make the cut: The higher-than-average credit score requirement (mid-600s) was a deciding factor in keeping it out of our top list.

Pros

Fully online loan process, helpful for military members deployed overseas

Educational resources

Specializes in VA loans

Cons

Higher credit score requirements than any lenders we've reviewed (mid-600s)

Offers no home equity loans

No rate information on its website

Paramount Bank (NMLS ID 551907) waives the lender’s origination fee ($1095) on all of its VA loans, making it an option worth considering. There are no prepayment penalties, either.

Why Paramount Bank didn’t make the cut: Its general lack of upfront information about rates, fees and credit score requirements kept it out of our top lenders.

Pros

Origination fees waived for VA loans

No prepayment penalties for VA loans

Cons

No fee or rate information on its website

No information on loan requirements on its website (minimum credit score, DTI, etc.)

Flagstar Bank (NMLS ID 417490) is a notable mortgage lender thanks to its wide variety of mortgage loans offered and its collaboration with several special mortgage programs such as down payment assistance and home loan grants.

Why Flagstar Bank didn’t make the cut: Flagstar’s lack of branches in almost half of the U.S. and limited rate and fee information on its website kept it out of our top picks.

Pros

Considers credit scores as low as 580 for VA loans

Collaborates with down payment assistance and other special mortgage programs

Large selection of mortgage products for those who don't qualify for a VA loan

Cons

Branches located in only 28 states

$75 annual fee for home equity line of credit (HELOC) loans

High number of complaints with CFPB in the last three years (1,000+)

PNC (NMLS ID 446303) has a standard offering of mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, refinance and HELOC loans. PNC only offers a partially online loan application process. You have the option of performing a digital income and asset verification, but you must speak with a loan officer to go over the details of your loan.

Why PNC didn’t make the cut: While full details aren’t available without speaking to an agent, PNC’s rate calculator shows rates slightly higher than many of our top picks.

Pros

Mortgage rate calculator allows for scenarios with credit scores as low as 620

Individuals with credit scores under 620 may be offered alternative loan options

Mortgage rates are only slightly above average (~0.2%)

Cons

Relatively small selection of loan products

No specialized VA loans

Contact information and branch locations are not easy to locate

LoanDepot (NMLS ID 174457) is a primarily online mortgage loan lender with several affiliate branches across the U.S. Its loan products include conventional purchase mortgages, FHA, VA, ARM (adjustable-rate) and 203k (FHA home renovation) loans. LoanDepot’s digital income and assets verification tools can significantly speed up the loan approval process in some cases.

Why LoanDepot didn’t make the cut: Credit score and other loan eligibility requirements aren’t disclosed on its website.

Pros

Strong focus on digital mortgage processing allows a fully online mortgage experience

Over 200 affiliate branches nationwide

Cons

Credit score minimums and loan eligibility criteria are not disclosed upfront

Relatively small loan offering

No HELOCs offered

Guild Mortgage (NMLS ID 3274) offers a variety of mortgage options beyond VA loans, including bridge mortgages that can help you sell your current home while shopping for a new one and energy-efficient mortgages.

Guild is also a good choice for people who prefer in-person service, since they have branches in all but seven U.S. states. Notably, Guild services its loans, which is something that not all mortgage loan originators do.

Why Guild Mortgage didn’t make the cut: No rate information is publicly available; you must contact Guild for details.

Pros

Broad mortgage loan offering, including energy-efficient home mortgages

Accepts down payment assistance programs

Services its own loans

Starting at 6.625% (7.238% APR) with 1.136 ($4641.70) points purchased

Cons

Rates are only disclosed after reaching out to Guild

No branches in IN, KY, MI, MN, MS, NY, or WV

Guaranteed Rate (NMLS ID 2611) is a mortgage lender that allows borrowers to fully process their loan applications online, from start to finish. Individuals who prefer in-person service can also go to one of its 500+ locations across 46 states.

Why Guaranteed Rate didn’t make the cut: Its VA loan product offerings are limited.

Pros

Housing market research tool available

Home valuation tool available

Credit scores as low as 580 accepted for VA loans

Cons

Conventional mortgage rates are higher than average (around 0.7% higher)

Limited offering of VA loan products

Movement Mortgage (NMLS ID 39179) is an online mortgage lender that claims to be able to fully close on a loan in under two weeks, though these results will depend on each borrower’s situation. Notably, Movement considers credit scores as low as 580 for VA loan applications, well under the VA’s suggested 620.

Besides its VA loan products, Movement also has several down payment assistance and high-balance mortgage options, which are helpful for individuals looking to purchase in high cost-of-living areas.

Why Movement Mortgage didn’t make the cut: Rate information isn’t publicly available to potential borrowers; you must contact the company for details.

Pros

Offers several high-balance mortgage products (jumbo loans)

Considers credit scores as low as 580 for VA loans

Down payment assistance options available

Streamlined underwriting process that can close loans in as little as a week

Cons

Mortgage rates can only be obtained after contacting Movement

No 24/7 customer service

No physical locations

NBKC Bank (NMLS ID 409631) is a Kansas/Missouri regional bank that extends its mortgage services nationwide. While its loan offerings are standard (conventional, FHA, VA), it offers specialty home loans for pilots.

Notably, it is one of the few lenders that allows customers to obtain mortgage rates for credit scores under 500, although you’re not guaranteed results below that threshold. Its mortgage rates are also considerably higher than average (up to 1.5% higher).

Why NBKC Bank didn’t make the cut: Its VA loan rates are a bit higher than those of our top picks.

Pros

Provides nationwide mortgage service, despite being a regional bank

Mortgage rate calculator allows credit scores in the 300s

Offer specialized mortgages for pilots

Cons

Only four branches split between Kansas and Missouri

Mortgage rates can be as much as 1.5% higher than our top picks

Mortgage rate calculator is not easy to access

VA Loans Guide

A VA loan is a home loan issued by private lenders and backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Read on to learn more about VA home loans, their pros and cons, the associated costs and how to apply.

How do VA loans work?

Like a USDA loan, VA loans are mortgage loans issued by private lenders but guaranteed by the federal government. However, Veterans Affairs loans are guaranteed specifically through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This means the government will repay part or all of the loan if the borrower defaults.

Beyond military service requirements, some VA loan lenders require specific standards of creditworthiness. These details will vary by lender, but can include a credit score of 620 or higher and a debt-to-income ratio of 41% or less. (You can calculate your specific percentage using our debt-to-income ratio calculator.)

Pros and cons of VA loans

When shopping for a VA loan, consider the advantages and disadvantages of this type of loan. For example, although VA loans offer lower interest rates than traditional mortgages, they are not necessarily the best choice for buying, improving, building, or refinancing rental properties.

Read below to find out more about the pros and cons of VA loans.

Pros

Lower interest rates than traditional mortgages

No down payment for qualified borrowers

Allows a higher debt-to-income ratio than traditional mortgages

Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) not required

Cons

VA funding fee required except in rare cases

Requires an inspection and appraisal

Not allowed for investment or vacation properties

VA loan rates

Mortgage rates for VA loans are typically lower than conventional loans and even FHA loans. However, interest rates are set by private lenders, not the federal government, and are subject to daily market fluctuations. Rates will also vary slightly for each VA loan type (fixed, streamline, cash-out and jumbo) and term (15-year or 30-year). Many lenders list their mortgage rates online, but others require you to enter personal information for an online quote or contact one of their representatives for details.

VA funding fee

The VA Funding Fee is a one-time fee paid to the Department of Veterans Affairs. These funds are pooled back into the VA home loan program to ensure access to future borrowers. The fee can range from 1.25% to 3.6% of the total amount of your purchase loan. However, the exact percentage will depend on the down payment, loan type, and whether it is your first time using a VA-backed loan.

The funding fee is added to the mortgage amount and can be either financed over the term of the loan or paid upfront at closing. The fee may be waived for veterans on a service-related disability or active-duty service members who can prove to be Purple Heart recipients at closing.

Closing costs for a VA loan

Closing costs for a VA loan include, but are not limited to, the following:

Real estate commissions

Brokerage fees

Loan origination fees

Appraisals

Title fees

Home inspection fees

Discount points (if applicable; purchasing these may lower your interest rate)

VA mortgage lending rules allow a property seller to make “seller’s concessions,” that is, contribute to the veteran’s closing costs for up to 4% of the total loan amount. The veteran can also cover closing costs through a gift from a family member.

There are some fees associated with conventional loans that aren’t in the closing costs for a VA loan. For example, Private Mortgage Insurance ( PMI) is not required with a VA purchase loan. Additionally, qualified borrowers are not required to pay a downpayment.

To help calculate how much you’d pay for a new mortgage, check out our mortgage calculator. If you’re looking into refinancing, our mortgage refinance calculator can give you an idea of how much you’d pay.

Types of VA loans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers four different loan types — VA purchase loan, interest rate reduction refinance loan (IRRRLs), cash-out refinance loan, and Native American direct loan — each with its own set of requirements and limitations. Evaluate all loan options before deciding which best VA mortgage lender suits your needs.

Purchase loan

Purchase loans are used to finance the buying of a primary residence, make energy-efficient upgrades to an existing home or buy property to construct a house. Purchase loans can be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate. A fixed-rate loan means monthly payments remain the same through the life of the loan, whereas an adjustable-rate loan features interest rates and mortgage payments that may change.

Purchase loans can’t be used to buy an investment home, vacation house, rental property, or a fixer-upper in need of significant repairs. The VA no longer places maximum loan limits, but your VA mortgage lender might. In most U.S. counties, the maximum loan amount for 2023 is $726,200, but it can be as high as $1,089,300 in more expensive areas.

Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL)

Designed to refinance an existing VA mortgage, a streamlined refinance can get you a lower interest rate, reduce the loan term, or go from a variable-rate to a fixed-rate mortgage.

Cash-out refinance loan

A VA cash-out refinance replaces an existing VA loan and changes its terms to take advantage of home equity. Typically, it allows you to borrow up to 90% of your home value. The cash-out option also serves to refinance a non-VA-backed loan into a VA-backed loan.

To learn more, read our guide on how to refinance a VA loan.

Native American Direct loan (NADL)

NADL is the only VA loan managed and funded directly by the government entity. Veterans who are Native American (or whose spouses are Native American) are eligible for this loan. Borrowers can use this loan to buy, build, or improve a home on federal trust land.

As of this writing, there is no limit to the amount of money that can be borrowed with this program (aside from the limitations imposed by creditworthiness, DTI, and general Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac conforming limits, though borrowers can access higher limits if they choose to make a down payment).

Additional VA-backed loan programs

VA Energy Efficient Mortgage (EEM)

Finance energy efficient home improvements, such as a solar water heater, solar panels, storm doors on windows and furnace efficiency modifications, through an EEM. Ineligible home upgrades include A/C units, vinyl siding and new roofing or shingles.

VA renovation loan

Also called a VA rehab loan or a reno loan, a VA renovation loan is a way to include the cost of home repairs and improvements in your VA home loan amount. No luxury upgrades are allowed. This loan is intended for repairs such as heating and cooling system replacement, upgrades to make the home more accessible for people with disabilities and the replacement of old appliances.

VA loans for manufactured homes

You can get financing for a manufactured home, also known as a mobile home or a modular home. However, there is a 25-year maximum loan term on larger units, and a 20-year loan term limit on smaller units. Lender credit requirements for VA mobile home loans may also be higher than loans for conventional homes. The mobile home must also have a permanent foundation and comply with safety standards set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

To explore other home loan options or check out current mortgage rates, our page of the best mortgage lenders can be an excellent place to start.

There are specific requirements you must meet to qualify for a VA home loan.

How to qualify for a VA Loan

There are specific requirements you must meet to qualify for a VA home loan.

The VA home loan program and its military benefits are available for:

Active-duty military members

Veterans

Past and present members of the National Guard

Surviving spouses of military personnel who died in combat

A VA home loan does not have a minimum credit score requirement, but most participating VA loan lenders require a minimum credit score of 620. Our advice? Always check your credit report and debt-to-income ratio before applying for a loan and improve it if you can. (Be sure to read our guide on how to dispute your credit report.)

For more helpful info, check out 8 Expert Tips for Getting Approved for a VA Loan.

Service requirements

Veterans and active-duty service members must have served at least 90 days during wartime or 181 days during peacetime. National Guard members must have served at least 90 days of active-duty service during wartime or six years of creditable service in the Select Reserves or Guard.

Two kinds of discharges from military service may affect eligibility determination: Other Than Honorable (OTH) and Bad Conduct. The specific circumstances of a veteran’s discharge will be considered, which could take Veterans Affairs (VA) months to evaluate.

In all cases, once deemed eligible, you must apply for a Certificate of Eligibility (COE). The COE proves to the VA mortgage lender that you meet the VA’s eligibility requirements.

How to apply for a VA home loan

After confirming eligibility for a VA loan, take the following steps to apply:

Gather the information you need to apply for your Certificate of Eligibility (COE). You can apply online through your lender using a WebLGY system or by mail downloading a VA Form 26-1880

Submit your loan application. The lender will request a VA appraisal of the house. The lender reviews the appraisal and your credit income and decides if it accepts your loan application

Apply for your COE and contact your state’s regional VA loan center to start the process directly with the government, in the case of Native American Direct Loans.

Once your lender accepts your application, they’ll work with you to select a title company (or entity) to close on the house.

If you have any questions that your lender can’t answer, please call your VA regional loan center at 877-827-3702. You can also watch a video on the official U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs’ YouTube page to learn more about VA home loans and how to apply.

When shopping for a VA loan lender, we recommend the following steps.

Choose a lender that can address your economic needs. If you’ve had financial trouble in the past, focus on VA lenders with lower credit minimums.

Get prequalified, as this lets you know if you’re eligible for a VA loan and how much you can borrow with the lender.

Compare quotes from at least three companies since this lets you see how much you’d be spending if you committed to a specific lender.

VA loan terms, rates, monthly payments, and closing costs vary significantly from provider to provider, so having multiple quotes can help you choose the one that hits all your financial goals.

Key takeaways:

Choose lenders that work with your economic needs in mind

Get prequalified

Compare quotes from at least three lenders

When comparing lenders, consider our top picks for the best VA loans.

How to get a VA loan with bad credit

Some lenders will issue a VA loan to veterans and service members with credit scores as low as 580. However, most lenders will require a minimum credit score of 620.

If you don’t meet the minimum credit score required, paying the bills on time, paying off any debt you currently have and contacting the reporting agency to fix any errors are some steps that can help improve your score.

Latest News on VA Loans

If you’re looking to purchase your first home, our first-time homebuyer guide offers helpful information about the different programs that can help you achieve your homeownership goals. For those who already have a mortgage but could benefit from a lower rate or better loan terms, consider reading up on how to refinance a VA loan.

For military members currently operating outside of the U.S., read through our 6 tips for active duty military members looking to buy a home while overseas.

VA loans don’t require a down payment because the government guarantees the loan. However, depending on your credit profile, some lenders may ask for a down payment. Plus, putting money down may help you secure a better interest rate and a lower VA loan funding fee. (Note that if you aren’t able to secure a VA loan without a down payment, there are other ways to buy a house with no money down.)

Lastly, many of the best VA loan lenders right now are banks that cater specifically to members of the military, their families and even federal employees. Read our list of the best military banks and credit unions to find a one-stop shop for your mortgage and banking needs.

Best VA Loan Lenders FAQ

What is a VA home loan?

A VA loan is a no-down-payment mortgage military benefit partially backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Borrowers can use the loans for the purchase of a primary residence or to refinance an existing mortgage.

Who is eligible for a VA loan?

To qualify for a VA loan, you or your spouse must meet the basic service requirements set by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), have a valid Certificate of Eligibility, and meet the lender's income and credit requirements.

How many times can you use a VA loan?

You can use a VA loan more than once but only to purchase or refinance a principal residence, provided you meet the availability requirements. However, you may be able to use a partial entitlement for a second loan if you haven't used it all on your first mortgage. Remember that using a partial entitlement may mean you'll need to shell out a down payment and a higher VA funding fee.

Are VA loans assumable?

Because VA loans are backed by the U.S. government, they can be assumed by a new lender even if they are not active military or veterans. In order to assume a VA loan, the new borrower must have a minimum credit score of 580, a DTI of 45% or lower, pay the VA funding fee and ensure the home will be their primary residence. In some cases, a down payment may also be required.

How long does it take to close a VA loan?

VA loans typically take a little longer than a traditional mortgage loan to close. Although the experience may vary from one person to another, VA loans take about 50 to 55 days to close on average. However, it is possible to close on a VA in as little as 30 days in some cases.

Can you buy land with a VA loan?

You can buy land with a VA home loan only if you also finance the construction of a home on the land. Another option is to purchase land with another kind of loan, then finance the construction of the home using a VA loan.

How We Chose the Best VA Loan Lenders

Given that many mortgage lenders offer similar products across the board, we narrowed our search criteria to three factors: rates, experience and customer service.

Rates – We chose VA loan lenders that offered the lowest rates to ensure your mortgage payments fall in line with your budget.

Experience in VA Loans – We prioritized VA mortgage lenders that process many VA loans. Having a VA mortgage lender who is familiar with this process ensures that every step is taken care of on time.

Customer Service – We highlighted VA mortgage lenders that excel in customer satisfaction and provide first-time homeowners step-by-step guidance throughout the pre-approval, application and loan closing.

We also made sure that our picks are registered with the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System and Registry (NMLS) and meet the minimum certification requirements for mortgage lending.

Though we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. Interest rates and annual percentage rates are subject to change. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

Summary of Money’s Best VA Home Loan Lenders of July 2023

