10 Best Used Cars Under $20K, $15K and $10K

September 10, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Even if you’re car shopping on a budget, you can still find used vehicles that are safe, reliable and provide a positive owner experience.

To find the best used cars for shoppers on a budget, Consumer Reports identified cars that meet several criteria: they are valued under $20,000, they earned Consumer Reports’ Recommendation when tested as new, they are rated above-average for reliability and they come standard with electronic stability control. Here’s a look at the 10 used cars that made the cut.

2019 Cruze Sedan Premier grille designs reinforce Cruze’s premium appearance.

Best Used Car Under $10,000: Chevrolet Cruze

  • Best model years: 2016 to 2019
  • Reliability score: 66 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 1 out of 5

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Best Used Car Under $15,000: Hyundai Elantra

  • Best model years: 2017 to 2020
  • Reliability score: 73 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 1 out of 5

2018 Honda HR-V

Best Used SUV Under $15,000: Honda HR-V

  • Best model years: 2016 to 2022
  • Reliability score: 88 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 1 out of 5
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan

Best Used Hybrid Under $20,000: Toyota Corolla Hybrid

  • Best model years: 2020 to 2024
  • Reliability score: 68 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5
2020 Sportage.

Best Used Small SUV Under $20,000: Kia Sportage

  • Best model years: 2017 to 2022
  • Reliability score: 80 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 2 out of 5

2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Best Used Hybrid Under $20,000: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

  • Best model years: 2016 to 2018
  • Reliability score: 82 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5
2020 Mazda CX-9

Best Used 3-Row SUV Under $20,000: Mazda CX-9

  • Best model years: 2016 to 2023
  • Reliability score: 65 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 4 out of 5
2019 Buick Envision.

Best Used Luxury SUV Under $20,000: Buick Envision

  • Best model years: 2016 to 2020
  • Reliability score: 72 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 2 out of 5

2019 Toyota Tacoma Off Road

Best Used Pickup Truck Under $20,000: Toyota Tacoma

  • Best model years: 2005 to 2015
  • Reliability score: 70 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 4 out of 5
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Best Used Sports Car Under $20,000: Mazda MX-5 Miata

  • Best model years: 2016 to 2024
  • Reliability score: 85 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 5 out of 5

Data is sourced from Consumer Reports and is accurate as of Aug. 27, 2024.

