10 Best Used Cars Under $20K, $15K and $10K

Even if you’re car shopping on a budget, you can still find used vehicles that are safe, reliable and provide a positive owner experience.

To find the best used cars for shoppers on a budget, Consumer Reports identified cars that meet several criteria: they are valued under $20,000, they earned Consumer Reports’ Recommendation when tested as new, they are rated above-average for reliability and they come standard with electronic stability control. Here’s a look at the 10 used cars that made the cut.

Best Used Car Under $10,000: Chevrolet Cruze

Best model years: 2016 to 2019

2016 to 2019 Reliability score: 66 out of 100

66 out of 100 Owner satisfaction rating: 1 out of 5

Best Used Car Under $15,000: Hyundai Elantra

Best model years: 2017 to 2020

2017 to 2020 Reliability score: 73 out of 100

73 out of 100 Owner satisfaction rating: 1 out of 5

Best Used SUV Under $15,000: Honda HR-V

Best model years: 2016 to 2022

2016 to 2022 Reliability score: 88 out of 100

88 out of 100 Owner satisfaction rating: 1 out of 5

Best Used Hybrid Under $20,000: Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Best model years: 2020 to 2024

2020 to 2024 Reliability score: 68 out of 100

68 out of 100 Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5

Best Used Small SUV Under $20,000: Kia Sportage

Best model years: 2017 to 2022

2017 to 2022 Reliability score: 80 out of 100

80 out of 100 Owner satisfaction rating: 2 out of 5

Best Used Hybrid Under $20,000: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Best model years: 2016 to 2018

2016 to 2018 Reliability score: 82 out of 100

82 out of 100 Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5

Best Used 3-Row SUV Under $20,000: Mazda CX-9

Best model years: 2016 to 2023

2016 to 2023 Reliability score: 65 out of 100

65 out of 100 Owner satisfaction rating: 4 out of 5

Best Used Luxury SUV Under $20,000: Buick Envision

Best model years: 2016 to 2020

2016 to 2020 Reliability score: 72 out of 100

72 out of 100 Owner satisfaction rating: 2 out of 5

Best Used Pickup Truck Under $20,000: Toyota Tacoma

Best model years: 2005 to 2015

2005 to 2015 Reliability score: 70 out of 100

70 out of 100 Owner satisfaction rating: 4 out of 5

Best Used Sports Car Under $20,000: Mazda MX-5 Miata

Best model years: 2016 to 2024

2016 to 2024 Reliability score: 85 out of 100

85 out of 100 Owner satisfaction rating: 5 out of 5

Data is sourced from Consumer Reports and is accurate as of Aug. 27, 2024.

