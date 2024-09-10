10 Best Used Cars Under $20K, $15K and $10K

Even if you’re car shopping on a budget, you can still find used vehicles that are safe, reliable and provide a positive owner experience.
To find the best used cars for shoppers on a budget, Consumer Reports identified cars that meet several criteria: they are valued under $20,000, they earned Consumer Reports’ Recommendation when tested as new, they are rated above-average for reliability and they come standard with electronic stability control. Here’s a look at the 10 used cars that made the cut.
Best Used Car Under $10,000: Chevrolet Cruze
- Best model years: 2016 to 2019
- Reliability score: 66 out of 100
- Owner satisfaction rating: 1 out of 5
Best Used Car Under $15,000: Hyundai Elantra
- Best model years: 2017 to 2020
- Reliability score: 73 out of 100
- Owner satisfaction rating: 1 out of 5
Best Used SUV Under $15,000: Honda HR-V
- Best model years: 2016 to 2022
- Reliability score: 88 out of 100
- Owner satisfaction rating: 1 out of 5
Best Used Hybrid Under $20,000: Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Best model years: 2020 to 2024
- Reliability score: 68 out of 100
- Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5
Best Used Small SUV Under $20,000: Kia Sportage
- Best model years: 2017 to 2022
- Reliability score: 80 out of 100
- Owner satisfaction rating: 2 out of 5
Best Used Hybrid Under $20,000: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Best model years: 2016 to 2018
- Reliability score: 82 out of 100
- Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5
Best Used 3-Row SUV Under $20,000: Mazda CX-9
- Best model years: 2016 to 2023
- Reliability score: 65 out of 100
- Owner satisfaction rating: 4 out of 5
Best Used Luxury SUV Under $20,000: Buick Envision
- Best model years: 2016 to 2020
- Reliability score: 72 out of 100
- Owner satisfaction rating: 2 out of 5
Best Used Pickup Truck Under $20,000: Toyota Tacoma
- Best model years: 2005 to 2015
- Reliability score: 70 out of 100
- Owner satisfaction rating: 4 out of 5
Best Used Sports Car Under $20,000: Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Best model years: 2016 to 2024
- Reliability score: 85 out of 100
- Owner satisfaction rating: 5 out of 5
Data is sourced from Consumer Reports and is accurate as of Aug. 27, 2024.
