10 Best Used Cars To Buy in 2025, According to Consumer Reports

May 13, 2025 — 01:03 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

New car prices are already high, and they’re projected to get even higher due to tariffs. Those willing to buy used vehicles will find better prices — and you don’t have to sacrifice quality when you go the used route.

To determine the best used cars to buy in 2025, Consumer Reports looked at reliability data, safety features and value. Here are the vehicles that made the cut.

Best Used Car Under $10,000: Mazda6 (2014-2021)

  • Price range: $8,400-$11,375 (for 2016 model year)
  • Owner-reported mpg: 29
  • Reliability rating: 67 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5

Best Used Car Under $15,000: Toyota Corolla (2014-2019)

  • Price range: $13,425-$16,525 (for 2019 model year)
  • Owner-reported mpg: 32
  • Reliability rating: 80 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5

Best Used SUV Under $15,000: Mazda CX-5 (2017-2025)

  • Price range: $12,950-$16,125 (for 2018 model year)
  • Owner-reported mpg: 26
  • Reliability rating: 64 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5

Best Used Hybrid Under $20,000: Toyota Camry Hybrid (2018-2024)

  • Price range: $16,950-$21,300 (for 2019 model year)
  • Owner-reported mpg: 45
  • Reliability rating: 90 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 5 out of 5

Best Used Small SUV Under $20,000: Kia Sportage (2017-2022)

  • Price range: $16,300-$20,425 (for 2021 model year)
  • Owner-reported mpg: 25
  • Reliability rating: 82 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 2 out of 5

Best Used Hybrid SUV Under $20,000: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (2016-2018)

  • Price range: $16,325-$21,225 (for 2018 model year)
  • Owner-reported mpg: 32
  • Reliability rating: 80 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5

Best Used 3-Row SUV Under $20,000: Mazda CX-9 (2016-2023)

  • Price range: $12,950-$17,900 (for 2018 model year)
  • Owner-reported mpg: 23
  • Reliability rating: 76 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 2 out of 5

Best Used Luxury SUV Under $20,000: Lexus NX (2015-2021)

  • Price range: $18,275-$21,400 (for 2017 model year)
  • Owner-reported mpg: 25
  • Reliability rating: 84 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5

Best Used Pickup Truck Under $20,000: Toyota Tacoma (2005-2015)

  • Price range: $14,150-$20,200 (for 2015 model year)
  • Owner-reported mpg: 19
  • Reliability rating: 62 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 3 out of 5

Best Used Sports Car Under $20,000: Mazda MX-5 Miata (2016-2024)

  • Price range: $15,175-$21,400 (for 2020 model year)
  • Owner-reported mpg: 32
  • Reliability rating: 67 out of 100
  • Owner satisfaction rating: 5 out of 5

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Used Cars To Buy in 2025, According to Consumer Reports

