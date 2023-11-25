10 Best Trader Joe’s Items to Buy for Less Than $10

Are you looking for fantastic Trader Joe’s items for less than $10.00? The beloved retail giant offers excellent deals that you can use to get you through the merry-making season with plenty of pizzaz. With high-quality items, delectable delicacies, and all-around great prices, you can never go wrong when making an early – or last-minute – purchase for your home, holiday stockings, or, quite simply, yourself.

Some of these items are seasonal, while others are revamped favorites improved by removing some ingredients and replacing them with safer and more effective alternatives. Here is a list of the ten best Trader Joe’s items to buy for less than $10.00 that you can find when you visit your local store.

Crunchy Chili Cranberry Orange & Onion

Price: $4.49

If you’re a crispy chili fan, Trader Joe’s released its Crunchy Chili Cranberry, Orange, and Onion condiment just in time for the holidays. The bright, bold, autumn-inspired chili crisp infused with vibrant citrus and tangy cranberry is a refreshing take on the traditional (and well-loved) original, adding a delightful crunch that contrasts beautifully with light or hearty meals. Add it to pretty much any dish for an instant flavor boost that will perk up your tastebuds and mood. This chili crisp pairs well with proteins, noodles, and creamy, spreadable cheese.

One Dozen Red Roses

Price: $9.99

Buying or receiving a bouquet of a dozen velvety, aromatic red roses isn’t exclusive to Valentine’s Day. Whether buying them for a special someone, yourself, or to add a touch of color that instantly brightens your living space, you can never go wrong with a velvety bouquet from Trader Joe’s. It’s rare to find these beauties at a better price elsewhere (not to mention sustainably and responsibly sourced), so this bouquet is a surefire way to bring a smile to yourself or someone you care about, especially with the holiday season in full swing.

Reusable Lavender Dryer Bags

Price: $4.49

The holiday season isn’t always easy. It can sometimes be stressful and overwhelming, which is where lavender comes in if you’re partial to its distinct scent. Trader Joe’s Reusable Lavender Dry Bags are a hassle-free, convenient, and sustainable way to enjoy the warm, rich notes of the beloved purple-hued flower after a long day. The dryer bags last up to ten cycles depending on the items you’re drying, so lighter loads and fabrics give you a longer lifecycle. After using them, Trader Joe’s recommends sprinkling the lavender onto your carpet and vacuuming it afterward to deodorize your space.

Cedarwood and Sage Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Price: $3.99

Let’s face it – cleaning isn’t the most scintillating of activities, especially before or after parties and events. But Trader Joe’s Cedarwood and Sage Multi-Purpose Cleaner makes it easier to deal with its refreshing, crisp scent, powerful formula, and true versatility. Trader Joe’s recently reinforced the safety and effectiveness of the original formula, replacing synthetic dyes, methylisothiazolinone, and laureth/myreth-5 with cleaner, biodegradable materials. Since it is a multi-purpose product, you can use it on most surfaces in your home or office, including mirrors and walls.

Free & Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent

Price: $5.99

Many people are ditching harmful, overpriced generic laundry detergents for safer and environmentally friendly ones. If you want to make a change and benefit from excellent price value, try Trader Joe’s Free & Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent. Trader Joe’s replaced some original ingredients, like optical brighteners, with stain-fighting enzymes, improving efficiency and eco-friendliness. It’s also scent-free and hypoallergenic, suitable for sensitive skin and noses.

Aged Sheep’s Milk Cheese Marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Price: $5.99

Few things are quite as satisfying to a cheese lover’s tastebuds as sampling a piece of high-quality aged cheese. Trader Joe’s Aged Sheep’s Milk Cheese uses fresh sheep’s milk ethically sourced from high-quality dairy farms in Toledo, Spain. The cheese marinates in PDO Cornicabra Extra Virgin Olive Oil and ages up to five months, leading to a mild, nutty, and savory flavor. The cheese also pairs well with sweet, savory, and nutty foods, making it a perfect part of a charcuterie board.

SPF 50+ Nourish Spray Sunscreen

Price: $5.99

No matter the season, sunscreen is an essential part of skincare, decreasing the appearance of aging and blocking harmful UV rays. Trader Joe’s Nourish Spray Sunscreen makes full-body coverage a breeze with its design, distributing the sunscreen evenly when you spray and keeping you cool when the sun is intense. Nourish Spray Sunscreen also contains a blend of aloe, vitamin E, and coconut oil and protects your skin on the go – even in water or when you sweat. On the go, you can conveniently lock the spray nozzle, preventing accidental sprays from ruining the inside of your bag or belongings.

Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Chicken Tenders

Price: $9.49 / pound

If you are a fan of the rustic, warm flavors of the Mediterranean, Trader Joe’s Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Chicken Tenders hit the spot in every way. These boneless, skinless, and ethically sourced chicken tenders are a flavorful addition to your kitchen, made with simple ingredients bursting with flavor in a rich, creamy sauce. These tenders work well with pasta dishes, as a standalone with roasted vegetables, or even in a sandwich with a good slice of cheese or herb-based spread. Versatile, easy to cook, and delicious, grab them before they fly off the shelves and enjoy a delicious meal that tastes like your nonna made it from scratch.

Large Reusable Yellow Insulated Bag

Price: $7.99

Trader Joe’s recently released their large yellow insulated tote bags to brighten your shopping days and add warmth to the colder winter days. These bags run a foot and a half wide and over a foot deep, padded and zippered to keep your items fresh and safely packed. Good for the environment, perfect for multiple shopping runs, insulated, and large enough to accommodate up to eight gallons of groceries – what’s not to love about these totes? They are super sturdy, lightweight, and well worth the price when you think about the positive environmental impact you make as you shop. You can also use them on the go for an impromptu picnic or a short camping trip.

GIR® Baking Mat

Price: $4.99

Some people get excited when their dresses have pockets. Others when their baking mats are versatile. And these GIR® baking mats are the epitome of versatility. GIR stands for “Get It Right” because you can never go wrong with them, regardless of season, dish, or occasion. GIR® Baking Mats are FDA-Approved, hypoallergenic, flexible, dishwasher safe, microwave safe, BPA and BPS-free, handling temps up to 550 F. They come in three colors and one size, measuring 12 x 17″. Too big for your baking tray? You can cut and customize them to your heart’s content – and they don’t fray. These mats are essential if you love to bake, and they won’t take up space or clutter your kitchen.

Wrapping Up

As the holiday season approaches, Trader Joe’s usually releases limited items, a few of which are on the list. But whether you are enjoying the limited seasonal items or going back for familiar favorites, Trader Joe’s always has excellent deals and items for under $10.

Disclaimer: Prices are accurate as of November 25, 2023, and are subject to change. Photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Trader Joe’s Items to Buy for Less Than $10

