Shopping at Aldi is a must if you’re looking to get quality groceries for cheap. From fresh fruits and vegetables to frozen foods and canned foods, you get value for every dollar spent. This is because Aldi offers plenty of affordable options to help you save money on groceries without sacrificing taste or nutrition.

“I love shopping at Aldi because I can get everything I need in one place and their everyday prices often beat sale prices at other grocery stores,” said avid Aldi shopper Christina Graff.

Whether you’re an Aldi frequent shopper or new to the game, check out the best things to buy for under $5.

Kirkwood Chicken Breast Tenderloins

Price: $3.99 per pound

Aldi’s low-cost meat varieties are famous. They’re perfect for those who love to cook and meat enthusiasts. Kirkwood chicken tenderloins cost $3.99 per pound, and besides being satisfyingly lean, they’re also nutritional for the body. Kelvin Turner, founder of Grilling Master, said, “The best part I like about Aldi’s chicken breast tenderloins and other meats is that they are always available in fresh forms.”

Simply Nature Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef

Price: $4.69 per pound

This ground beef is entirely hormone and antibiotic-free, organic and grass-fed. In comparison to traditionally grown beef, according to health and wellness coach Cynthia Hamilton, “Simply Nature organic grass-fed ground beef is a better source of protein and contains less saturated fat. The price is also a fantastic deal given the high quality of the product”.

Simply Nature Organic Peanut Butter

Price: $4.75 for 16-ounce container

The Simply Nature organic peanut butter has just two ingredients on its label — peanuts and salt. This peanut butter is tasty and great to use for baking or making granola bars if you aren’t keen to use it on sandwiches. The Simply Nature version is less than $5 for 16 ounces and is recommended by Aldi insiders who write for Livinginthecheap.com.

Priano Bronze Cut Pasta

Price: $2.19 per pound

If you love pasta, Aldi has this great option for just a little over $2. It comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. According to Andrew Meyer, CEO of Arbor, “Its thicker texture makes sauces stick well. Next time you’re shopping, pick up a couple of bags of fettucce, conchiglie, penne or rigatoni.”

Goldhen Grade A Large Eggs

Price: $1.29 for 12 eggs

You can’t go wrong with versatile, protein-packed eggs. It’s perfect for scrambles, omelets, bakes and more.

Mark Grossman, who’s hooked on Aldi, says there’s nowhere else you can get fresh eggs this cheap. Less than $2 for a dozen is a steal for a versatile protein.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Cheese Pizza

Price: $3.65 for two

This pizza is perfect for satisfying your cheesy cravings without breaking the bank. Nikita Sherbina, CEO of AIScreen, said, “It’s not only budget-friendly but also serves as an excellent base for adding your favorite toppings, allowing for a personalized pizza experience.”

Simply Nature Organic Rice

Price: $3.85 for a 32-ounce bag

This gluten-free blend of rice and legumes provides a healthy dose of plant-based protein. It makes a fiber-rich base for stir fries, bowls and sautés, and comes in white and brown variants.

Bake Shop French Pancake

Price: $3.99 for a 9.8-ounce bag

For a special weekend brunch, just add syrup and fruit toppings to this ready-made giant pancake. It can be paired with maple syrup, chocolate sauce, fruit and nuts for an ultimate breakfast treat.

Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix

Price: $5.39 for a 16-ounce container

Boost your salad game with Simply Nature’s organic spring mix. The 16-ounce container provides a hearty blend of vegetables, fruits, nuts and cheese that’s enough to last the week. It’s a healthy hassle-free option for sandwiches, wraps and other meal options.

Whole & Simple Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Price: $3.55 for a 10.5-ounce container

This all-in-one bowl makes eating healthy so easy. It contains quinoa, chicken, feta, tomatoes and chickpeas for a quick, flavorful meal that will leave you satiated. For only $3.55, you get a convenient single-serve meal that is high in protein and low in fat.

Disclaimer: Product availability and pricing may vary by location and time. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to check your local Aldi store or website for the most up-to-date information on products and prices. Prices online may differ in-store.

