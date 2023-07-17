10 Best Target Items To Buy for Less Than $10

When it comes to securing the best deals, many people turn to Target for their shopping needs. And it's no surprise, considering the fact that approximately 75% of the US population lives within 10 miles of one of the retailer's 1,954 stores.

I Worked at Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Check Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

But Target is more than just easily accessible to much of the country's population. This major retailer also offers some highly affordable goods across such categories as clothing, games, kitchenware, and home decor.

Many of these items are $10 or less, too, making them a great option for anyone looking to stretch their budget just a little further. If you're looking for inexpensive Target goods, either for yourself or for someone else, here are the top 10 items to check out.

Makeup Revolution: Lip Gloss, 0.11 fl oz./3-ct. to 0.27 fl oz.

Price: $7-$10 (online only)

Makeup and other cosmetics come in all forms and price points. But the Makeup Revolution lip gloss is affordable and chic. Anna Koval, the Co-founder and CMO of Tarotoo, suggests the Makeup Revolution Shimmer Bomb Lip Gloss.

More: 10 Cheap Aldi Brand Products Better Than the Name Brands

See: Costco Prices Are Dropping Faster Than Inflation -- Expect Savings Up To 25% on These Items

"This is a glittery and moisturizing lip gloss that adds some sparkle and shine to any makeup look for only $7," says Koval. "It comes in six different shades, from clear to dark red, and is infused with vitamin E, which helps to nourish dry, chapped lips. It's a great stocking stuffer or birthday gift for beauty buffs. I bought it two months back and it's now in purse everywhere I go."

Simple Modern 32oz Tritan Summit with Straw Lid, $9.74

Price: $9.74 (reg. $14.99)

Target has a large selection of reusable water bottles for $10 or less.

Isaac Robertson, the co-founder of Total Shape, said, "Staying hydrated is essential, and having a reusable bottle not only promotes sustainability but also saves money in the long run. Look for bottles made from durable materials like stainless steel or BPA-free plastic, and consider features like leak-proof lids or insulation to keep your beverages at the desired temperature."

If you're looking for something cheaper, check out the 24 oz Translucent Plastic Water Bottle by Room Essentials. It's currently only $5.

Read: 8 Major Appliances That Are Wastes of Money

Brynn Flip Flop Sandals by Shade & Shore

Price: $2.80 (reg. $4)

Having a good pair of sandals is essential, especially in the summer or on trips to the beach. But you don't have to spend a lot of money on them.

"When it comes to affordable summer footwear, Target is a great place to start," said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. "They're currently selling women's flip flop sandals in a few colors for $2.80 per pair (regularly priced $4 per pair). On the other hand, Old Navy's flip flop sandals are going for $4.99 per pair this year, making Target's offer the better deal to save money."

Premium Plastic Forks Spoons and Knives, 72-pack

Price: $4.19

Another great addition to the summer season -- or any outdoor barbecue or tailgate parties -- is plastic utensils.

"If you're planning an outdoor barbecue or family gathering this summer, Target offers variety packs of eating utensils for under $5," said Landau.

"Considering the quality of the plastic used for these utensils, these are some of the best plastic utensils you can get -- you can even put these in the dishwasher if you'd like to reuse them a few times."

1pc Sheer Window Curtain Panel White by Room Essentials

Price: $5

"The home goods section is another area where shoppers can find great deals," said Casey Jones, Founder and Head of Marketing and Finance at CJ&CO.

"Items such as kitchen utensils, dishware, and decorative pieces often fall under the $10 mark. Target's 'Room Essentials' and 'Threshold' brands are particularly known for their budget-friendly yet stylish offerings."

Related: 10 Aldi Brand Products Worth Buying

Cat & Jack Boys' Short Sleeve Life's About Goals Soccer Graphic T-Shirt, Navy Blue

Price: $5.10 (reg. $6)

The Cat & Jack brand has affordable apparel and shoes for kids.

"This is Target's clothing line for kids and most pieces are $10 or less with the exception of specialty wear like dresses," said Andrea Woroch, Consumer and Money Saving Expert. "However, Target is constantly running specials in which you can find deals of 20 to 30% off, especially around popular holidays."

Jar Candle Raspberry Sparkle Berry Pink by Opalhouse

Price: $5

Candles can transform your living space into something more lively or relaxed, while lending a pleasant fragrance to your home. At Target, you can find many affordable candles to decorate your space.

"If you're looking to add a touch of style to your living space, consider purchasing decorative items such as candles or small potted plants," said Robertson. "Candles can create a cozy ambiance, while plants bring life and freshness into any room. Both options can be found at affordable prices, allowing you to enhance your home's atmosphere without breaking the bank."

Up & Up Unscented Facial Moisturizing Lotion 4oz with SPF 15

Price: $8.99

Up & Up is another Target brand that offers a wide range of items ranging from home goods to trash bags to sunscreen. The Unscented Facial Moisturizing Lotion is an oil-free moisturizer designed to hydrate and protect your skin.

"Target's beauty and personal care section is a treasure trove for items under $10," said Jones. "From high-quality skincare products to affordable makeup essentials, this department offers a wide range of options. For instance, Target's own brand, 'Up & Up,' offers a variety of products like facial cleansers, moisturizers, and makeup removers that are not only cost-effective but also highly rated by consumers."

I Work at Costco: Here Are 12 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Good & Gather Everything Chopped Salad Kit, 11.57oz.

Price: $3.99

Target's Good & Gather line includes food and beverages, many of which are reasonably priced.

"[This] brand has great grocery deals, including pre-made salad kits," said Landau. "Priced at just under $4 each, these kits come in a variety of flavors, and they're an easy way to incorporate fresh ingredients into your meals. Simply mix all of the ingredients into a bowl, toss in the dressing, and you've got a flavorful salad that feeds a little over three people. And if you'd like, you can add in your own protein to make it a nutritious meal."

Projectables LED Plug-In Night Light (Solar System)

Price: $8.29

Last but not least, Target has an array of lighting solutions that are both practical and creative. This includes the solar system LED plug-in light.

"This is a fun and educational night light features a colorful solar system design," said Koval. "It plugs into any standard outlet and has a light sensor that turns it on and off automatically. It's perfect for kids or adults who love astronomy or science. I got it for my kids, and they absolutely love it."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Target Items To Buy for Less Than $10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.