10 Best States To Retire in for Affordability in 2023

May 25, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates

There are several noteworthy states across the United States where it's safe to retire or where retirees can live on just a Social Security check. 

What about the most affordable states for retirees? To identify these states, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states across three key dimensions. These include affordability, quality of life and healthcare. Affordability, at 40 total points, factored in the adjusted cost of living and general tax friendliness among other key retiree-specific factors. For this piece, we're focusing on just affordability and the cities that are in the top 10, but you'll also get information on the quality of life and healthcare. If you're retiring in 2023, check out these 10 affordable states.

Mississippi River bridge, at Vicksburg, MS.

10. Mississippi

  • Affordability: 10
  • Quality of life: 50
  • Healthcare: 48
  • Total Score: 40.80

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

9. Florida

  • Affordability: 9
  • Quality of life: 4
  • Healthcare: 28
  • Total Score: 57.43

Fayetteville, Arkansas / USA - May 04 2019: Building Facade view, historical square downtown Fayetteville, Northwest Arkansas.

8. Arkansas

  • Affordability: 8
  • Quality of life: 49
  • Healthcare: 44
  • Total Score: 44.73
Aerial view of the Atlanta, Georgia Skyline.

7. Georgia

  • Affordability: 7
  • Quality of life: 40
  • Healthcare: 42
  • Total Score: 48.58
Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

6. Delaware

  • Affordability: 6
  • Quality of life: 33
  • Healthcare: 18
  • Total Score: 55.49

Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.

5. Wyoming

  • Affordability: 5
  • Quality of life: 9
  • Healthcare: 38
  • Total Score: 55.60
Buildings in downtown Columbia, South Carolina viewed from Finlay Park.

4. South Carolina

  • Affordability: 4
  • Quality of life: 38
  • Healthcare: 39
  • Total Score: 52.06
Harper's Ferry, West Virginia, USA - October 7, 2018 - View of High Street and Lower Town.

3. West Virginia

  • Affordability: 3
  • Quality of life: 43
  • Healthcare: 49
  • Total Score: 46.44

View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.

2. Tennessee

  • Affordability: 2
  • Quality of life: 48
  • Healthcare: 45
  • Total Score: 47.16
Prattville, Alabama/USA-June 12, 2019: A scenic view of people enjoying Autauga Creek and the Creekwalk area of Prattville during a beautiful golden sunset on a warm summer evening.

1. Alabama

  • Affordability: 1
  • Quality of life: 44
  • Healthcare: 50
  • Total Score: 50.65

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best States To Retire in for Affordability in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

