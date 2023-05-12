10 Best States To Live on Just Social Security Alone

Social Security was never intended to be the complete source of income for retirees, but unfortunately, in many cases it is.

For seniors that can't generate any additional sources of income, moving to a low-cost state can be a big help, particularly if they're leaving high-cost areas like Southern California or New York City. States in the South and Midwest in particular can really help retirees stretch their Social Security checks.

To find out which are the 10 best states to live on a Social Security check, GOBankingRates analyzed data on rental rates for a one-bedroom apartment and the overall cost of living from a variety of sources, including the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 Cost of Living Indices and the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey.

The most affordable states, as determined from the data, are listed here in reverse order. All states have rents well below the national average of $1,345.25. Perhaps not surprisingly, the bulk of the states on the list are in the South or the Midwest.

10. Louisiana

2022 Average Rent: $1,020

$1,020 Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 93.6

Retirees can save big on their utility bills in Louisiana, as costs run about 13% below the national average. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment is also about $325 below the U.S. average.

9. Wyoming

2022 Average Rent: $1,038

$1,038 Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 92.5

If you want to remain in the West and still live off Social Security, Wyoming is your best bet. You'll pay about 14% less on average for all your expenses, including well below-average rent on a one-bedroom apartment.

8. Montana

2022 Average Rent: $1,033

$1,033 Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 104.8

Montana actually has an overall cost of living above the national average, and healthcare costs run about 3% below the national average. Meanwhile, utilities are nearly 16% below.

7. Oklahoma

2022 Average Rent: $1,052

$1,052 Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 85.8

Oklahoma is one of the most affordable states in the country, with a cost of living more than 14% below the national average. Rent isn't the cheapest on the list, but it's still nearly $300 below what you'd pay for a one-bedroom apartment on average. Overall, your Social Security check can go a long way there.

6. North Dakota

2022 Average Rent: $871

$871 Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 97.1

Those looking to save money on rent might do well by moving to North Dakota. With average one-bedroom rents running below $900, you'll pay more than 35% below the national average.

5. Missouri

2022 Average Rent: $1,014

$1,014 Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 89.1

Missouri's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is just a touch over $1,000 per month, making it an affordable option for retirees. But other expenses run more than 15% below national norms, pushing Missouri into the top 5 most-affordable options.

4. Iowa

2022 Average Rent: $937

$937 Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 89.2

Iowa tops the list for best states to live on just a Social Security check thanks to a number of factors. Overall, the cost of living is about 16% below the national average, while one-bedroom rents are about 30% less than national norms.

3. South Dakota

2022 Average Rent: $950

$950 Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 94.5

South Dakota is a state to consider for retirees because the cost of living is below the national average and rents are quite reasonable, running nearly $400 below the national average for a one-bedroom apartment.

2. Arkansas

2022 Average Rent: $991

$991 Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 90.6

Arkansas has a combination of relatively low one-bedroom rents and a low overall cost of living, good enough to make it the second-best state for retirees looking to stretch their Social Security income.

1. Kentucky

2022 Average Rent: $956

$956 Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 94.9

Kentucky tops the list of best states to live on just a Social Security check. In addition to quite low rents for a one-bedroom apartment, the state really shines in terms of healthcare costs, which run a whopping 21% below the national average.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best states for a couple to live on only a Social Security check based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,784.29 ($3,568.58 for a couple), sourced from Social Security Administration. GOBankingRates first isolated all states and found each (1) average 2023 rent as sourced from AparmentList's April 2023 data. GOBankingRates then used Missouri Economic Research and Informaion Center's 2022 Cost of Living Indices data for each state, looking at grocery and healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a couple 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each state on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, and healthcare costs together to find where a couple 65 and older could survive on their Social Security or less. Alldata was collected and is up to date as of May 3, 2023.

