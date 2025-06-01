The 10 Best States To Retire at 40 That Don’t Require You To Be a Millionaire

Many Americans dream of living the retirement lifestyle. They may envision lives full of travel and enjoying drinks with tiny umbrellas on secluded beaches. Early retirement flips the mentality of working for decades in an office, with fewer years to enjoy life. The financial independence, retire early (FIRE) movement epitomizes that desire through aggressive investing to enable aspirants to retire as early as 40 years old.

FIRE devotees often use the 4% rule to determine if they can retire early. The rule is simple: You add all your investments together and withdraw 4% of the total in your first year of retirement. That amount is adjusted for inflation in the following years and assumes the likelihood of not outliving your resources for the following three decades.

Additionally, early retirement requires increasingly purposeful spending and saving in early years to achieve the goal. Retiring at 40 is seemingly impossible, but it’s achievable with purposeful actions, notably finding a low-cost-of-living place to live.

A recent study from Falcon Funded reveals the best states to retire at 40, and none of them require millionaire status. The study looks at monthly cost of living for one person without rent, average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment, annual healthcare costs and annual cost of living with rent. The annual amount was multiplied by 25 to determine the required retirement savings.

Mississippi

Monthly cost of living per person (without rent) : $807

: $807 Average monthly rent (one bedroom) : $973

: $973 Annual healthcare cost : $9,394

: $9,394 Annual cost of living with rent : $30,754

: $30,754 4% rule for withdrawals: $768,850

Iowa

Monthly cost of living per person (without rent) : $863

: $863 Average monthly rent (one bedroom) : $955

: $955 Annual healthcare cost : $9,789

: $9,789 Annual cost of living with rent : $31,605

: $31,605 4% rule for withdrawals: $790,125

Kansas

Monthly cost of living per person (without rent) : $1,138

: $1,138 Average monthly rent (one bedroom) : $943

: $943 Annual healthcare cost : $9,408

: $9,408 Annual cost of living with rent : $34,369

: $34,369 4% rule for withdrawals: $859,230

New Mexico

Monthly cost of living per person (without rent) : $1,047

: $1,047 Average monthly rent (one bedroom) : $1,139

: $1,139 Annual healthcare cost : $8,902

: $8,902 Annual cost of living with rent : $35,132

: $35,132 4% rule for withdrawals: $878,305

Oklahoma

Monthly cost of living per person (without rent) : $1,146

: $1,146 Average monthly rent (one bedroom) : $1,010

: $1,010 Annual healthcare cost : $9,444

: $9,444 Annual cost of living with rent : $35,318

: $35,318 4% rule for withdrawals: $882,960

North Dakota

Monthly cost of living per person (without rent) : $1,087

: $1,087 Average monthly rent (one bedroom) : $935

: $935 Annual healthcare cost : $11,301

: $11,301 Annual cost of living with rent : $35,566

: $35,566 4% rule for withdrawals: $889,158

West Virginia

Monthly cost of living per person (without rent) : $990

: $990 Average monthly rent (one bedroom) : $914

: $914 Annual healthcare cost : $12,769

: $12,769 Annual cost of living with rent : $35,612

: $35,612 4% rule for withdrawals: $890,308

South Dakota

Monthly cost of living per person (without rent) : $1,095

: $1,095 Average monthly rent (one bedroom) : $974

: $974 Annual healthcare cost : $12,495

: $12,495 Annual cost of living with rent : $37,328

: $37,328 4% rule for withdrawals: $933,201

Alabama

Monthly cost of living per person (without rent) : $1,162

: $1,162 Average monthly rent (one bedroom) : $1,200

: $1,200 Annual healthcare cost : $9,280

: $9,280 Annual cost of living with rent : $37,628

: $37,628 4% rule for withdrawals: $940,690

Arkansas

Monthly cost of living per person (without rent) : $1,083

: $1,083 Average monthly rent (one bedroom) : $1,276

: $1,276 Annual healthcare cost : $9,338

: $9,338 Annual cost of living with rent : $37,639

: $37,639 4% rule for withdrawals: $940,970

The Bottom Line

Risks aside, retiring at 40 is possible with committed action.

“A person aiming to retire at 40 needs to think far beyond lifestyle goals — they need to think geographically. Housing remains the biggest driver, but healthcare and quality of life metrics also shift the savings target dramatically from state to state,” said Nathan Nolan, a spokesperson from Falcon Funded. “Even small differences in monthly expenses can add up to hundreds of thousands in retirement savings over time.”

Before beginning a journey towards early retirement, analyze the risks to create a plan to guide your decisions.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 10 Best States To Retire at 40 That Don’t Require You To Be a Millionaire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.