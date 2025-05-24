Personal Finance

10 Best States To Invest in a Second Home

May 24, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

If you’ve already dipped your toe into the world of real estate with the purchase of your home, you may be looking to add to your portfolio with a second home as an investment property. However, the opportunities to make this investment profitable are not the same everywhere, as some states offer more affordable homes than others.

Explore More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Check Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To determine the best states to invest in a second home, Deluxe Holiday Homes evaluated states based on average house sale price, 30-year mortgage rates, average down payment percentage and disposable income. For the purposes of this study, lower income-to-mortgage ratio percentages indicated better affordability and greater viability for second home investment.

Here’s a look at the best states to buy a second home as an investment.

1. Ohio

  • Average house sale price: $219,861
  • Estimated mortgage payment: $1,633
  • Monthly disposable income: $1,996
  • % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 81.8%

2. Illinois

  • Average house sale price: $259,430
  • Estimated mortgage payment: $1,819
  • Monthly disposable income: $2,144
  • % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 84.9%

Trending Now: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

3. Michigan

  • Average house sale price: $236,678
  • Estimated mortgage payment: $1,699
  • Monthly disposable income: $1,957
  • % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 86.8%

4. Iowa

  • Average house sale price: $209,333
  • Estimated mortgage payment: $1,530
  • Monthly disposable income: $1,712
  • % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 89.4%

5. West Virginia

  • Average house sale price: $158,255
  • Estimated mortgage payment: $1,315
  • Monthly disposable income: $1,446
  • % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 91%

6. Kansas

  • Average house sale price: $217,707
  • Estimated mortgage payment: $1,610
  • Monthly disposable income: $1,757
  • % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 91.7%

7. North Dakota

  • Average house sale price: $257,276
  • Estimated mortgage payment: $1,802
  • Monthly disposable income: $1,945
  • % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 92.63%

8. Missouri

  • Average house sale price: $238,797
  • Estimated mortgage payment: $1,728
  • Monthly disposable income: $1,853
  • % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 93.3%

9. Oklahoma

  • Average house sale price: $200,266
  • Estimated mortgage payment: $1,520
  • Monthly disposable income: $1,624
  • % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 93.6%

10. Kentucky

  • Average house sale price: $201,708
  • Estimated mortgage payment: $1,512
  • Monthly disposable income: $1,542
  • % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 98%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best States To Invest in a Second Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.