10 Best States To Invest in a Second Home

If you’ve already dipped your toe into the world of real estate with the purchase of your home, you may be looking to add to your portfolio with a second home as an investment property. However, the opportunities to make this investment profitable are not the same everywhere, as some states offer more affordable homes than others.

Explore More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Check Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To determine the best states to invest in a second home, Deluxe Holiday Homes evaluated states based on average house sale price, 30-year mortgage rates, average down payment percentage and disposable income. For the purposes of this study, lower income-to-mortgage ratio percentages indicated better affordability and greater viability for second home investment.

Here’s a look at the best states to buy a second home as an investment.

1. Ohio

Average house sale price: $219,861

$219,861 Estimated mortgage payment: $1,633

$1,633 Monthly disposable income: $1,996

$1,996 % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 81.8%

2. Illinois

Average house sale price: $259,430

$259,430 Estimated mortgage payment: $1,819

$1,819 Monthly disposable income: $2,144

$2,144 % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 84.9%

Trending Now: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

3. Michigan

Average house sale price: $236,678

$236,678 Estimated mortgage payment: $1,699

$1,699 Monthly disposable income: $1,957

$1,957 % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 86.8%

4. Iowa

Average house sale price: $209,333

$209,333 Estimated mortgage payment: $1,530

$1,530 Monthly disposable income: $1,712

$1,712 % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 89.4%

5. West Virginia

Average house sale price: $158,255

$158,255 Estimated mortgage payment: $1,315

$1,315 Monthly disposable income: $1,446

$1,446 % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 91%

6. Kansas

Average house sale price: $217,707

$217,707 Estimated mortgage payment: $1,610

$1,610 Monthly disposable income: $1,757

$1,757 % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 91.7%

7. North Dakota

Average house sale price: $257,276

$257,276 Estimated mortgage payment: $1,802

$1,802 Monthly disposable income: $1,945

$1,945 % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 92.63%

8. Missouri

Average house sale price: $238,797

$238,797 Estimated mortgage payment: $1,728

$1,728 Monthly disposable income: $1,853

$1,853 % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 93.3%

9. Oklahoma

Average house sale price: $200,266

$200,266 Estimated mortgage payment: $1,520

$1,520 Monthly disposable income: $1,624

$1,624 % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 93.6%

10. Kentucky

Average house sale price: $201,708

$201,708 Estimated mortgage payment: $1,512

$1,512 Monthly disposable income: $1,542

$1,542 % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 98%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best States To Invest in a Second Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.