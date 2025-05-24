10 Best States To Invest in a Second Home

If you’ve already dipped your toe into the world of real estate with the purchase of your home, you may be looking to add to your portfolio with a second home as an investment property. However, the opportunities to make this investment profitable are not the same everywhere, as some states offer more affordable homes than others.
Explore More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State
Check Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
To determine the best states to invest in a second home, Deluxe Holiday Homes evaluated states based on average house sale price, 30-year mortgage rates, average down payment percentage and disposable income. For the purposes of this study, lower income-to-mortgage ratio percentages indicated better affordability and greater viability for second home investment.
Here’s a look at the best states to buy a second home as an investment.
1. Ohio
- Average house sale price: $219,861
- Estimated mortgage payment: $1,633
- Monthly disposable income: $1,996
- % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 81.8%
2. Illinois
- Average house sale price: $259,430
- Estimated mortgage payment: $1,819
- Monthly disposable income: $2,144
- % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 84.9%
Trending Now: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State
3. Michigan
- Average house sale price: $236,678
- Estimated mortgage payment: $1,699
- Monthly disposable income: $1,957
- % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 86.8%
4. Iowa
- Average house sale price: $209,333
- Estimated mortgage payment: $1,530
- Monthly disposable income: $1,712
- % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 89.4%
5. West Virginia
- Average house sale price: $158,255
- Estimated mortgage payment: $1,315
- Monthly disposable income: $1,446
- % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 91%
6. Kansas
- Average house sale price: $217,707
- Estimated mortgage payment: $1,610
- Monthly disposable income: $1,757
- % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 91.7%
7. North Dakota
- Average house sale price: $257,276
- Estimated mortgage payment: $1,802
- Monthly disposable income: $1,945
- % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 92.63%
8. Missouri
- Average house sale price: $238,797
- Estimated mortgage payment: $1,728
- Monthly disposable income: $1,853
- % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 93.3%
9. Oklahoma
- Average house sale price: $200,266
- Estimated mortgage payment: $1,520
- Monthly disposable income: $1,624
- % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 93.6%
10. Kentucky
- Average house sale price: $201,708
- Estimated mortgage payment: $1,512
- Monthly disposable income: $1,542
- % of disposable income spent on mortgage: 98%
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Used Luxury SUVs That Are a Good Investment for Retirees
- 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best States To Invest in a Second Home
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.