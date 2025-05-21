House flipping isn’t for everyone, but it can be a lucrative way to earn extra cash if you have the capital and the time to do it right. Choosing where you buy a flip property is a key part of the equation, as some states provide a better return on investment than others.

To find the best states for home flippers, Badeloft USA analyzed states based on key factors including average house prices, remodeling costs, home sales volume and time on the market. Based on this analysis, these are the 10 best states for house flippers.

Vermont

Average house sale price: $387,900

$387,900 Average remodeling cost: $33,100

$33,100 Recently sold houses per 100,000 people: 6,230

6,230 Average days on the market: 32

Maine

Average house sale price: $385,800

$385,800 Average remodeling cost: $27,400

$27,400 Recently sold houses per 100,000 people: 5,401

5,401 Average days on the market: 33

New Hampshire

Average house sale price: $462,400

$462,400 Average remodeling cost: $33,100

$33,100 Recently sold houses per 100,000 people: 4,966

4,966 Average days on the market: 33

Delaware

Average house sale price: $385,050

$385,050 Average remodeling cost: $38,000

$38,000 Recently sold houses per 100,000 people: 5,566

5,566 Average days on the market: 35

Rhode Island

Average house sale price: $447,900

$447,900 Average remodeling cost: $37,100

$37,100 Recently sold houses per 100,000 people: 3,849

3,849 Average days on the market: 28

Hawaii

Average house sale price: $829,900

$829,900 Average remodeling cost: $44,800

$44,800 Recently sold houses per 100,000 people: 3,180

3,180 Average days on the market: 47

Connecticut

Average house sale price: $394,100

$394,100 Average remodeling cost: $45,600

$45,600 Recently sold houses per 100,000 people: 4,204

4,204 Average days on the market: 27

Virginia

Average house sale price: $382,900

$382,900 Average remodeling cost: $39,200

$39,200 Recently sold houses per 100,000 people: 4,706

4,706 Average days on the market: 37

North Carolina

Average house sale price: $325,000

$325,000 Average remodeling cost: $48,800

$48,800 Recently sold houses per 100,000 people: 6,649

6,649 Average days on the market: 45

Massachusetts

Average house sale price: $605,600

$605,600 Average remodeling cost: $53,400

$53,400 Recently sold houses per 100,000 people: 3,193

3,193 Average days on the market: 36

