10 Best Southern Cities To Retire on $3,000 or Less Per Month

February 25, 2025 — 10:00 am EST

Written by GOBankingRates Staff

GOBankingRates recently surveyed U.S. cities to find the best places to retire on $3,000 or less per month.

If you are looking to retire in the South, the most livable cities for retirement that you could afford at $3,000 or less tend to be in West Virginia.

Check out the 10 best Southern cities to retire on that budget.

Kenova, West Virginia

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $757
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $2,035
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,792

Glenville, West Virginia

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $736
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,954
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,690

Robstown, Texas

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $600
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,833
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,432
Dayton, Kentucky

  • Livability score: 81
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,121
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,868
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,989
Large boat going under the suspension bridge at Wheeling, West Virginia.

Shinnston, West Virginia

  • Livability score: 81
  • Average monthly mortgage: $820
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,982
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,802
Huntington, West Virginia, USA - April 21, 2011: Downtown skyline in the financial center of West Virginia's second largest city.

Huntington, West Virginia

  • Livability score: 81
  • Average monthly mortgage: $765
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $2,002
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,767

Stonewood, West Virginia

  • Livability score: 81
  • Average monthly mortgage: $789
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,972
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,761
Charleston West Virginia skylie

Charleston, West Virginia

  • Livability score: 82
  • Average monthly mortgage: $924
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $2,046
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,970
Clarksburg West Virginia

Clarksburg, West Virginia

  • Livability score: 82
  • Average monthly mortgage: $681
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,950
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,631
Nutter Fort, West Virginia

  • Livability score: 87
  • Average monthly mortgage: $744
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,950
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,693

Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the best places to retire for under $3,000 a month. First GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find cities and basic information including total population, total households, household median income and population ages 65+. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value and the average rental cost was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Value Index for December 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage, average rental costs and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living for homeowners and renters was calculated. Livability indexes were sourced from AreaVibes and included to determine the quality of life for each location. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration and used to calculated the cost of living for homeowners and renters after Social Security. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability locations first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 30, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Southern Cities To Retire on $3,000 or Less Per Month

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

