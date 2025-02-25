10 Best Southern Cities To Retire on $3,000 or Less Per Month

GOBankingRates recently surveyed U.S. cities to find the best places to retire on $3,000 or less per month.

If you are looking to retire in the South, the most livable cities for retirement that you could afford at $3,000 or less tend to be in West Virginia.

Check out the 10 best Southern cities to retire on that budget.

Kenova, West Virginia

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $757

$757 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $2,035

$2,035 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,792

Glenville, West Virginia

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $736

$736 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,954

$1,954 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,690

Robstown, Texas

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $600

$600 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,833

$1,833 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,432

Dayton, Kentucky

Livability score: 81

Average monthly mortgage: $1,121

$1,121 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,868

$1,868 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,989

Shinnston, West Virginia

Livability score: 81

Average monthly mortgage: $820

$820 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,982

$1,982 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,802

Huntington, West Virginia

Livability score: 81

Average monthly mortgage: $765

$765 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $2,002

$2,002 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,767

Stonewood, West Virginia

Livability score: 81

Average monthly mortgage: $789

$789 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,972

$1,972 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,761

Charleston, West Virginia

Livability score: 82

Average monthly mortgage: $924

$924 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $2,046

$2,046 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,970

Clarksburg, West Virginia

Livability score: 82

Average monthly mortgage: $681

$681 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,950

$1,950 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,631

Nutter Fort, West Virginia

Livability score: 87

Average monthly mortgage: $744

$744 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,950

$1,950 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,693

Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the best places to retire for under $3,000 a month. First GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find cities and basic information including total population, total households, household median income and population ages 65+. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value and the average rental cost was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Value Index for December 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage, average rental costs and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living for homeowners and renters was calculated. Livability indexes were sourced from AreaVibes and included to determine the quality of life for each location. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration and used to calculated the cost of living for homeowners and renters after Social Security. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability locations first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 30, 2025.

