10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023

The auto industry took a beating during the pandemic. From issues with the supply chain to consumers hesitant to take on additional debt, the industry needed some good news in 2023.

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are the 6 Best Luxury Cars I Recommend

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here are the 10 American cars Car and Driver listed as the bestseller as of October.

Ford F-Series

Type: Pickup

Pickup Units sold: 573,370

573,370 MSRP 2024: XL $38,565 to Platinum Plus $84,495

XL $38,565 to Platinum Plus $84,495 EV model: F-150 Lightning

F-150 Lightning MSRP 2024: $52,090

See: 12 Car Brands That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

Related: 5 Used Cars You Should Stay Away From

Chevy Silverado

Type: Pickup

Pickup Units sold: 403,403

403,403 MSRP 2024: Work Truck $37,455 to High Country $64,695

Work Truck $37,455 to High Country $64,695 EV model: Silverado EV

Silverado EV MSRP 2024: $74,800

Find Out: These 10 Cars Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs

Ram Pickup

Type: Pickup

Pickup Units sold: 332,440

332,440 MSRP 2025: Tradesman $42,000 (est) to Tungsten $70,000 (est)

Tradesman $42,000 (est) to Tungsten $70,000 (est) EV model: 2025 Ram 1500 REV

2025 Ram 1500 REV MSRP 2025: $58,000 (est)

Tesla Model Y

Type: SUV Crossover

SUV Crossover Units sold: 284,500

284,500 MSRP 2024: Standard Range $36,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)

Standard Range $36,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est) EV model: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y MSRP 2024: $36,000 (est)

GMC Sierra

Type: Pickup

Pickup Units sold: 216,227

216,227 MSRP 2024: Pro $38,345 to Denali Ultimate $84,990

Pro $38,345 to Denali Ultimate $84,990 EV model: Sierra EV

Sierra EV MSRP 2024: $108,695

Learn: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Type: SUV

SUV Units sold: 182,871

182,871 MSRP 2024: Laredo $41,830 to Summit Reserve 4xe PHEV $75,140

Laredo $41,830 to Summit Reserve 4xe PHEV $75,140 EV model: 4xe PHEV

4xe PHEV MSRP 2024: $62,285

Tesela Model 3

Type: Sedan

Sedan Units sold: 173,500 (est)

173,500 (est) MSRP 2025: Stand Range RWD $42,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)

Stand Range RWD $42,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est) EV model: Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 MSRP 2025: $42,000 (est)

Chevy Equinox

Type: SUV Crossover

SUV Crossover Units sold: 154,142

154,142 MSRP 2024: LS $27,995 to Premier $33,195

LS $27,995 to Premier $33,195 EV model: Chevy Equinox EV

Chevy Equinox EV MSRP 2024: $34,995

Rachel Cruze: 10 Used Cars Under $10K That Are Worth Buying

Ford Explorer

Type: SUV Three-Row

SUV Three-Row Units sold: 138,132

138,132 MSRP 2025: Base $38,455 to Platinum $57,310

Base $38,455 to Platinum $57,310 EV model: Explorer EV

Explorer EV MSRP 2025: $38,455

Jeep Wrangler

Type: SUV

SUV Units sold: 126,551

126,551 MSRP 2024: Sport $33,890 to Rubicon 392 $93,440

Sport $33,890 to Rubicon 392 $93,440 EV model: 2028 Jeep Wrangler EV

2028 Jeep Wrangler EV MSRP 2028: TBD

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.