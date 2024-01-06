News & Insights

10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023

January 06, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

The auto industry took a beating during the pandemic. From issues with the supply chain to consumers hesitant to take on additional debt, the industry needed some good news in 2023.

Here are the 10 American cars Car and Driver listed as the bestseller as of October. 

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford F-Series

  • Type: Pickup
  • Units sold: 573,370
  • MSRP 2024: XL $38,565 to Platinum Plus $84,495 
  • EV model: F-150 Lightning
  • MSRP 2024: $52,090

Plainfield - Circa July 2022: Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD display.

Chevy Silverado

  • Type: Pickup
  • Units sold: 403,403
  • MSRP 2024: Work Truck $37,455 to High Country $64,695
  • EV model: Silverado EV
  • MSRP 2024: $74,800

2025 Ram 1500

Ram Pickup

  • Type: Pickup
  • Units sold: 332,440
  • MSRP 2025: Tradesman $42,000 (est) to Tungsten $70,000 (est)
  • EV model: 2025 Ram 1500 REV
  • MSRP 2025: $58,000 (est)
China Shanghai Tesla Model Y Deliveries - 18 Jan 2021

Tesla Model Y

  • Type: SUV Crossover
  • Units sold: 284,500
  • MSRP 2024: Standard Range $36,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)
  • EV model: Tesla Model Y
  • MSRP 2024: $36,000 (est)
Lafayette - Circa February 2023: GMC Sierra 2500HD display at a dealership.

GMC Sierra

  • Type: Pickup
  • Units sold: 216,227
  • MSRP 2024: Pro $38,345 to Denali Ultimate $84,990
  • EV model: Sierra EV
  • MSRP 2024: $108,695

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Type: SUV
  • Units sold: 182,871
  • MSRP 2024: Laredo $41,830 to Summit Reserve 4xe PHEV $75,140
  • EV model: 4xe PHEV
  • MSRP 2024: $62,285
Tesla-Model 3_01

Tesela Model 3

  • Type: Sedan
  • Units sold: 173,500 (est)
  • MSRP 2025: Stand Range RWD $42,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)
  • EV model: Tesla Model 3
  • MSRP 2025: $42,000 (est)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock (13374310e)Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT is shown in Warren, Mich.

Chevy Equinox

  • Type: SUV Crossover
  • Units sold: 154,142
  • MSRP 2024: LS $27,995 to Premier $33,195 
  • EV model: Chevy Equinox EV
  • MSRP 2024: $34,995

Ford Explorer 2023

Ford Explorer

  • Type: SUV Three-Row
  • Units sold: 138,132
  • MSRP 2025: Base $38,455 to Platinum $57,310
  • EV model: Explorer EV
  • MSRP 2025: $38,455
Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2024

Jeep Wrangler

  • Type: SUV
  • Units sold: 126,551
  • MSRP 2024: Sport $33,890 to Rubicon 392 $93,440 
  • EV model: 2028 Jeep Wrangler EV
  • MSRP 2028: TBD

