10 Best Rental Markets for 2025 College Graduates

Congratulations to the class of 2025! Recent post grads have bright futures ahead of them, especially if they relocate to the 10 cities identified by Realtor.com as having the best rental markets.

While none of these cities include popular metros like New York or Los Angeles, this is actually a good thing (and not surprising to hear either). Both cities have wildly competitive, expensive rental markets and a high cost of living that outpaces the earnings of new graduates. The 10 best rental markets, according to Realtor.com, are largely found in the South and Midwest. These markets offer new grads affordable rent, as well as plenty of job opportunities and reasonable commutes.

See which 10 rental markets are worth exploring if you’re a recent college graduate.

1. Austin, Texas

Median rent: $1.504

$1.504 Rent to income ratio: 18.9%

18.9% Rental vacancy rate: 8.2%

8.2% College grad friendly occupations: 29.4%

29.4% Average commute time: 25 minutes

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

Median rent: $1,524

$1,524 Rent to income ratio: 20%

20% Rental vacancy rate: 9%

9% College grad friendly occupations: 30.4%

30.4% Average commute time: 25 minutes

3. Overland Park, Kansas

Median rent: $1,351

$1,351 Rent to income ratio: 20.6%

20.6% Rental vacancy rate: 9.2%

9.2% College grad friendly occupations: 25.5%

25.5% Average commute time: 22 minutes

4. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Median rent: $1,528

$1,528 Rent to income ratio: 19.7%

19.7% Rental vacancy rate: 5.2%

5.2% College grad friendly occupations: 27.3%

27.3% Average commute time: 24 minutes

5. St. Louis, Missouri

Median rent: $1,335

$1,335 Rent to income ratio: 20.8%

20.8% Rental vacancy rate: 8%

8% College grad friendly occupations: 25.1%

25.1% Average commute time: 25 minutes

6. Richmond, Virginia

Median rent: $1,502

$1,502 Rent to income ratio: 23.2%

23.2% Rental vacancy rate: 8.2%

8.2% College grad friendly occupations: 25.3%

25.3% Average commute time: 23 minutes

7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median rent: $1,461

$1,461 Rent to income ratio: 22.3%

22.3% Rental vacancy rate: 8.7%

8.7% College grad friendly occupations: 24.3%

24.3% Average commute time: 25 minutes

8. Scottsdale, Arizona

Median rent: $1,530

$1,530 Rent to income ratio: 22.5%

22.5% Rental vacancy rate: 7.9%

7.9% College grad friendly occupations: 23%

23% Average commute time: 23 minutes

9. Richardson, Texas

Median rent: $1,472

$1,472 Rent to income ratio: 22.4%

22.4% Rental vacancy rate: 8.9%

8.9% College grad friendly occupations: 24.4%

24.4% Average commute time: 26 minutes

10. Atlanta, Georgia

Median rent: $1,604

$1,604 Rent to income ratio: 24.1%

24.1% Rental vacancy rate: 9.3%

9.3% College grad friendly occupations: 24.7%

24.7% Average commute time: 29 minutes

