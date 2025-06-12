Personal Finance

10 Best Rental Markets for 2025 College Graduates

June 12, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Congratulations to the class of 2025! Recent post grads have bright futures ahead of them, especially if they relocate to the 10 cities identified by Realtor.com as having the best rental markets. 

While none of these cities include popular metros like New York or Los Angeles, this is actually a good thing (and not surprising to hear either). Both cities have wildly competitive, expensive rental markets and a high cost of living that outpaces the earnings of new graduates. The 10 best rental markets, according to Realtor.com, are largely found in the South and Midwest. These markets offer new grads affordable rent, as well as plenty of job opportunities and reasonable commutes.

See which 10 rental markets are worth exploring if you’re a recent college graduate.

Austin Texas

1. Austin, Texas

  • Median rent: $1.504
  • Rent to income ratio: 18.9%
  • Rental vacancy rate: 8.2%
  • College grad friendly occupations: 29.4%
  • Average commute time: 25 minutes

A park beside water in Raleigh, North Carolina.

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Median rent: $1,524
  • Rent to income ratio: 20%
  • Rental vacancy rate: 9%
  • College grad friendly occupations: 30.4%
  • Average commute time: 25 minutes

Overland Park Kansas Clock Tower stock photo

3. Overland Park, Kansas

  • Median rent: $1,351
  • Rent to income ratio: 20.6%
  • Rental vacancy rate: 9.2%
  • College grad friendly occupations: 25.5%
  • Average commute time: 22 minutes
Springtime Sunset over Downtown Minneapolis, St Anthony Falls and Mississippi River - Aerial Shot.

4. Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Median rent: $1,528
  • Rent to income ratio: 19.7%
  • Rental vacancy rate: 5.2%
  • College grad friendly occupations: 27.3%
  • Average commute time: 24 minutes
5. St. Louis, Missouri

  • Median rent: $1,335
  • Rent to income ratio: 20.8%
  • Rental vacancy rate: 8%
  • College grad friendly occupations: 25.1%
  • Average commute time: 25 minutes

Richmond, Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the James River.

6. Richmond, Virginia

  • Median rent: $1,502
  • Rent to income ratio: 23.2%
  • Rental vacancy rate: 8.2%
  • College grad friendly occupations: 25.3%
  • Average commute time: 23 minutes
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA city skyline.

7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Median rent: $1,461
  • Rent to income ratio: 22.3%
  • Rental vacancy rate: 8.7%
  • College grad friendly occupations: 24.3%
  • Average commute time: 25 minutes
Old Town Scottsdale, the city’s downtown hub, is home to hundreds of shops, galleries, chef-driven restaurants, upscale bars and high-energy nightclubs.

8. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Median rent: $1,530
  • Rent to income ratio: 22.5%
  • Rental vacancy rate: 7.9%
  • College grad friendly occupations: 23%
  • Average commute time: 23 minutes

Panorama park side brand new row of three story single family houses in Richardson, North Dallas.

9. Richardson, Texas

  • Median rent: $1,472
  • Rent to income ratio: 22.4%
  • Rental vacancy rate: 8.9%
  • College grad friendly occupations: 24.4%
  • Average commute time: 26 minutes
Houses and cars against the midtown.

10. Atlanta, Georgia

  • Median rent: $1,604
  • Rent to income ratio: 24.1%
  • Rental vacancy rate: 9.3%
  • College grad friendly occupations: 24.7%
  • Average commute time: 29 minutes

