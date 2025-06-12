10 Best Rental Markets for 2025 College Graduates

Congratulations to the class of 2025! Recent post grads have bright futures ahead of them, especially if they relocate to the 10 cities identified by Realtor.com as having the best rental markets.
Read More: 10 Best Places To Buy a Short-Term Rental Property To Earn Passive Income in 2025
Explore Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
While none of these cities include popular metros like New York or Los Angeles, this is actually a good thing (and not surprising to hear either). Both cities have wildly competitive, expensive rental markets and a high cost of living that outpaces the earnings of new graduates. The 10 best rental markets, according to Realtor.com, are largely found in the South and Midwest. These markets offer new grads affordable rent, as well as plenty of job opportunities and reasonable commutes.
See which 10 rental markets are worth exploring if you’re a recent college graduate.
1. Austin, Texas
- Median rent: $1.504
- Rent to income ratio: 18.9%
- Rental vacancy rate: 8.2%
- College grad friendly occupations: 29.4%
- Average commute time: 25 minutes
Find Out: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in California
For You: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
2. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Median rent: $1,524
- Rent to income ratio: 20%
- Rental vacancy rate: 9%
- College grad friendly occupations: 30.4%
- Average commute time: 25 minutes
Discover More: 21 Affordable Small Cities To Retire on the East Coast
3. Overland Park, Kansas
- Median rent: $1,351
- Rent to income ratio: 20.6%
- Rental vacancy rate: 9.2%
- College grad friendly occupations: 25.5%
- Average commute time: 22 minutes
4. Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Median rent: $1,528
- Rent to income ratio: 19.7%
- Rental vacancy rate: 5.2%
- College grad friendly occupations: 27.3%
- Average commute time: 24 minutes
5. St. Louis, Missouri
- Median rent: $1,335
- Rent to income ratio: 20.8%
- Rental vacancy rate: 8%
- College grad friendly occupations: 25.1%
- Average commute time: 25 minutes
Be Aware: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years
6. Richmond, Virginia
- Median rent: $1,502
- Rent to income ratio: 23.2%
- Rental vacancy rate: 8.2%
- College grad friendly occupations: 25.3%
- Average commute time: 23 minutes
7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Median rent: $1,461
- Rent to income ratio: 22.3%
- Rental vacancy rate: 8.7%
- College grad friendly occupations: 24.3%
- Average commute time: 25 minutes
8. Scottsdale, Arizona
- Median rent: $1,530
- Rent to income ratio: 22.5%
- Rental vacancy rate: 7.9%
- College grad friendly occupations: 23%
- Average commute time: 23 minutes
Consider This: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Experts
9. Richardson, Texas
- Median rent: $1,472
- Rent to income ratio: 22.4%
- Rental vacancy rate: 8.9%
- College grad friendly occupations: 24.4%
- Average commute time: 26 minutes
10. Atlanta, Georgia
- Median rent: $1,604
- Rent to income ratio: 24.1%
- Rental vacancy rate: 9.3%
- College grad friendly occupations: 24.7%
- Average commute time: 29 minutes
More From GOBankingRates
- I'm a Realtor: This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home
- 3 Things Retirees Should Stop Buying To Save Money Amid Tariffs
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Rental Markets for 2025 College Graduates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.