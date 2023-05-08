News & Insights

10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2023

May 08, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

In the market for a beach house this year? Based on the highest cap rates, or yearly rate of return on investment, Vacasa ranked the top waterfront destinations to buy a beach home.

Their annual ranking lists 10 markets with the median home sale price included for those searching for a vacation home. These are the 10 best places to buy a beach house in 2023.

Golden Hour at Seaside, Florida.

10. 30A, Florida

  • Cap rate: 4.6%
  • Median home sale price: $640,300

It is a beautiful scene with the sunset, but the large beach houses are located on a low land that could be in jeopardy if there is a tsunami wave.

9. Rockaway Beach, Oregon

  • Cap rate: 4.7%
  • Median home sale price: $400,000

Birds Flying Over Pier Topsail Island Beach Jacksonville, NC.

8. North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

  • Cap rate: 5.3%
  • Median home sale price: $558,000
Sunset time in Destin, Florida, USA.

7. Destin, Florida

  • Cap rate: 5.2%
  • Median home sale price: $525,000

Gulf Shores Alabama

6. Gulf Shores, Alabama

  • Cap rate: 5.6%
  • Median home sale price: $519,500
Surf City, North Carolina, USA - December 25, 2016: People enjoying warm winter sunset at the beach.

5. Surf City, North Carolina

  • Cap rate: 5.8%
  • Median home sale price: $520,000

High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.

4. Palm Coast, Florida

  • Cap rate: 7.1%
  • Median home sale price: $345,000
View from beach of houses owned and for rent as vacation spots on front of beach views in Newport Beach, California Orange County.

3. Navarre, Florida

  • Cap rate: 8.1%
  • Median home sale price: $370,000

Sand Dune in Cape Hatteras National Seashore, on Hatteras Island, North Carolina, USA.

2. Hatteras Island, North Carolina

  • Cap rate: 9.5%
  • Median home sale price: $412,500
Virginia Beach beach house on the oceanfront

1. Lake Anna, Virginia

  • Cap rate: 12.1%
  • Median home sale price: $385,000

