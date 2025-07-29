10 Best Places in the South To Retire With $500K in Savings

Half a million dollars might not sound like a fortune these days, but in the South it can go a surprisingly long way. Retirees can stretch their dollars much further thanks to a lower cost of living, but without compromising on a nice quality of life. Whether you’re dreaming of coastal breezes, scenic views or outdoor adventures, there are affordable options.

Also See: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To help narrow down the search, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities with data from the 2023 5-year U.S. Census American Community Survey and compiled a list of places to retire in the South with a nest egg of half a million dollars. Here are the 10 best spots.

Sebastian, Florida

Livability: 83

83 Annual cost of living: $46,621

$46,621 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $451,856

Find Out: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

See More: America’s 30 Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns

Cape Canaveral, Florida

Livability: 83

83 Annual cost of living: $48,232

$48,232 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $484,064

Discover More: 44 Best Small Towns To Retire in America

Kerrville, Texas

Livability: 81

81 Annual cost of living: $41,754

$41,754 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $354,516

New Port Richey, Florida

Livability: 80

80 Annual cost of living: $43,054

$43,054 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $380,506

Cold Spring, Kentucky

Livability: 78

78 Annual cost of living: $47,632

$47,632 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $472,067

Explore More: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

North Port, Florida

Livability: 76

76 Annual cost of living: $33,288

$33,288 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $185,194

Tavares, Florida

Livability: 76

76 Annual cost of living: $39,374

$39,374 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $306,900

Orange Park, Florida

Livability: 76

76 Annual cost of living: $45,893

$45,893 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $437,281

Read More: 12 Surprisingly Affordable Cities With Great Weather for Retirees

South Boston, Virginia

Livability: 76

76 Annual cost of living: $46,217

$46,217 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $443,767

North Fort Myers, Florida

Livability: 75

75 Annual cost of living: $30,368

$30,368 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $126,789

Methodology: ​​For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities cities across the United States to find the best places to retire with $500,000 in savings. Using the 2023 5-year Census American Community Survey, cities with at least 1,000 residents ages 65 and over were identified. Cost of living was determined using Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot. The livability was sourced from AreaVibes and is used to determine the overall quality of life, representing the “best” places. Cities with 20-year cost of retirement under $500,000 were sorted to show the highest quality of life, representing the best places you can retire with $500,000 in savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 16, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Places in the South To Retire With $500K in Savings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.