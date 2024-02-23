10 Best Places in Florida To Retire in 2024

After putting in years of hard work, it’s time for you to find a retirement haven where you can live your best life. Finding the right place to retire requires research and careful planning. Fortunately, some of the legwork has been done for you.

Using data from Best Places, GOBankingRates chose the Florida cities that offer the best environment for retirees. Here are 10 of the top places in Florida to retire in 2024.

1. Palm Bay

Median Home Price : $330,136

: $330,136 Average Rent: $1,527/month

Palm Bay is perfect for retirees who enjoy outdoor activities. Its numerous parks, nature reserves, and access to waterways offer many opportunities for fishing, boating, and hiking. Palm Bay’s housing costs are below the national average, making it affordable for those looking to stretch their retirement savings.

Palm Bay residents enjoy a warm, sunny climate and have access to affordable healthcare. The annual Best Places Health Cost Index for Palm Bay is 96.8 (lower is better), which is below the national average of 100.

2. Ocala

Median Home Price : $278,500

: $278,500 Average Rent: $1,500/month

Ocala is known for its beautiful natural springs and as the horse capital of the world. The cost of living here is quite reasonable, and the housing market offers great value for those looking to purchase a retirement home. Ocala also offers a variety of recreational activities, including golf courses, parks, and cultural events, catering to a wide range of interests.

Ocala residents experience hot, humid summers and mild, dry winters. The annual Best Places Health Cost Index in Ocala is 92.7 (lower is better). This figure is below the national average of 100.

3. Lakeland

Median Home Price : $311,004

: $311,004 Average Rent: $1,510/month

Lakeland is famous for its many lakes offering scenic views and outdoor activities. The city sits conveniently between Tampa and Orlando, providing easy access to big-city amenities while maintaining a lower cost of living. Housing costs in Lakeland are competitive, making it an appealing choice for retirees.

Lakeland residents experience hot and humid summers and mild winters. The Best Places Health Cost Index for Lakeland is 94.2 (lower is better), which is below the national average of 100.

4. Gainesville

Median Home Price : $300,323

: $300,323 Average Rent: $1,671/month

Gainesville is surrounded by nature preserves and offers a thriving arts scene, diverse dining options, and health care services. Despite its many amenities, Gainesville remains affordable, with a low cost of living and reasonable housing costs.

Residents of Gainesville live in a humid subtropical climate featuring warm winters and hot summers. The annual Best Places Health Cost Index is 100.6 (lower is better), which is slightly above the national average of 100.

5. Pensacola

Median Home Price : $412,000

: $412,000 Average Rent: $1,510/month

Pensacola is known for its beautiful beaches, historic downtown, and military heritage. The cost of living in Pensacola is lower than in many other coastal parts of Florida, and the housing market is quite accessible. For retirees interested in arts and culture, Pensacola has a lively scene with festivals, concerts, and museums.

Pensacola has a humid subtropical climate. There are warm to hot summers and mild to cool winters. The annual Best Places Health Cost Index is 100.9 (lower is better). The national average is 100.

6. Port Charlotte

Median Home Price : $321,118

: $321,118 Average Rent: $1,735/month

Port Charlotte is perfect for retirees seeking waterfront living at an affordable cost. The city is a paradise for boating, fishing, and kayaking enthusiasts. Its diverse housing market includes everything from cozy villas to homes with water views.

This community is also known for its recreational facilities, parks, and events. Proximity to larger cities adds convenience without the hustle, making Port Charlotte an attractive option for a relaxed, affordable retirement.

Port Charlotte residents experience a subtropical climate with hot, humid summers and mild winters. The annual Best Places Health Cost Index for Port Charlotte is 92.9 (lower is better). This is below the national average of 100.

7. Sebring

Median Home Price : $279,966

: $279,966 Average Rent: $1,700/month

Sebring offers a peaceful, small-town atmosphere. Known for the Sebring International Raceway, it also boasts numerous lakes, golf courses, and parks. The cost of living in Sebring is among the lowest in Florida, making it an excellent choice for retirees on a budget.

Sebring residents experience a humid subtropical climate with hot summers and mild winters. The annual Best Places Health Cost Index is 108.6 (lower is better), which is slightly above the national average of 100.

8. Winter Haven

Median Home Price : $303,715

: $303,715 Average Rent: $1,536/month

Winter Haven features 50 lakes, offering plenty of water-related activities for retirees. The cost of living is lower than many other parts of Florida, with a wide range of housing options available. Winter Haven is an attractive destination for retirees looking for a balance between tranquil lake life and engaging social activities.

Winter Haven residents experience a humid subtropical climate and affordable health care. The annual Best Places Health Cost Index is 94.2 (lower is better), which is below the national average of 100.

9. Tavares

Median Home Price : $310,000

: $310,000 Average Rent: $1,669/month

Tavares offers a unique waterfront living experience. With a variety of outdoor activities centered around the city’s seaplane base and marina, Tavares appeals to adventurous retirees. The city also offers a walkable downtown area with shops and restaurants. Housing in Tavares is affordable, with a range of options that suit many retirees.

Tavares residents experience a warm and humid climate and affordable health care. The annual Best Places Health Cost Index is 96.3 (lower is better), which is below the national average of 100.

10. Zephyrhills

Median Home Price : $297,082

: $297,082 Average Rent: $1,561/month

Zephyrhills is known for its natural springs, offering a tranquil setting for retirees. This city is popular among active adults due to its numerous golf courses, parks, and recreational facilities. The cost of living in Zephyrhills is among the most affordable in Florida, with various housing options, including active adult communities that cater specifically to retirees looking for a social and active lifestyle.

Zephyrhills residents experience a subtropical climate. Summers are typically hot and humid, and winters are mild. The annual Best Places Health Cost Index is 96.7 (lower is better). This figure is below the national average of 100.

Methodology: GOBankingRates selected the best places in Florida to retire in 2024 by analyzing data from Best Places, RentCafe, and Rocket Homes. The top places to retire were chosen based on cost of living, climate, and access to affordable health care. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 21, 2024.

