10 Best Places for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

February 09, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Purchasing a home has been especially difficult for first-time buyers in recent years thanks to rising prices, increasing mortgage rates and stiff competition for homes in hot markets. Although 2023 is anticipated to still be a challenging year, there are some great opportunities for first-time buyers, especially those with some flexibility on location.

To find the best markets for first-time homebuyers, Realtor.com analyzed 659 cities across a number of factors including affordability, the share of 25- to 34-year-olds in the local population, availability of homes for sale, job opportunities, average commute time to work, amenities, and forecasted metro home sales and home price growth in 2023. Based on the analysis, these are the top 10 markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023.

Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

10. Somersworth, New Hampshire

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 14.9%
  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 30.1
  • Median listing price: $329,900
  • Price-to-income ratio: 4.6
  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 28
Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States.

9. Mattydale, New York

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 12.9%
  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 40.9
  • Median listing price: $128,900
  • Price-to-income ratio: 2.2
  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 21

Albany, NY, USA - June 28, 2017: Reflection on the Empire State Plaza in Albany, New York.

8. Watervliet, New York

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 15.9%
  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 18.3
  • Median listing price: $228,300
  • Price-to-income ratio: 4.0
  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 22
Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and the 81st most populous city in the United States.

7. Eggertsville, New York

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 13.3%
  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 39.0
  • Median listing price: $230,796
  • Price-to-income ratio: 3.4
  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 20
Salt Lake City, United States - November 03, 2007: Historical photo of of Magna cinema building.

6. Magna, Utah

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 16.8%
  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 73.7
  • Median listing price: $410,000
  • Price-to-income ratio: 5.1
  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 27
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

5. Moore, Oklahoma

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 16.8%
  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 54.7
  • Median listing price: $220,000
  • Price-to-income ratio: 3.0
  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 27
Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

4. Gloucester City, New Jersey

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 13.6%
  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 62.3
  • Median listing price: $160,000
  • Price-to-income ratio: 2.2
  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 25
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

3. Windsor Locks, Connecticut

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 12.6%
  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 41.9
  • Median listing price: $239,900
  • Price-to-income ratio: 2.7
  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 23
Madison Wisconsin

2. DeForest, Wisconsin

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 15.1%
  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 58.1
  • Median listing price: $389,900
  • Price-to-income ratio: 3.6
  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 25
Houses and Riverfront of the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth, Virginia during dawn with magenta, purple, and pink clouds.

1. Portsmouth, Virginia

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 15.9%
  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 58.8
  • Median listing price: $239,000
  • Price-to-income ratio: 3.9
  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 25

Disclaimer: Photos are representational and may depict nearby cities. All data is sourced from Realtor.com's Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023 and is accurate as of Jan. 18, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Places for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

