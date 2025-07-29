10 Best Places on the East Coast To Retire With $500K in Savings

Think retiring on the East Coast with just $500,000 in savings is out of reach? While the region is known for its pricey real estate, there are hidden gems where your savings can go far without you sacrificing comfort. From quaint towns to coastal communities, there are East Coast locations that offer a relaxing lifestyle and the kind of value that makes retiring on a budget totally doable.

To find the most affordable places to retire on the East Coast, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with data from the 2023 five-year U.S. Census American Community Survey. Here are the top 10 spots on the East Coast to enjoy your golden years if you have just half a million dollars saved.

Sebastian, Florida

Livability: 83

83 A nnual cost of living: $46,621

$46,621 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $451,856

Cape Canaveral, Florida

Livability: 83

83 Annual cost of living: $48,232

$48,232 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $484,064

New Port Richey, Florida

Livability: 80

80 Annual cost of living: $43,054

$43,054 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $380,506

Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

Livability: 79

79 Annual cost of living: $46,958

$46,958 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $458,590

Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

Livabilit y: 78

y: 78 Annual cost of living: $45,460

$45,460 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $428,633

North Port, Florida

Livability: 76

76 Annual cost of living: $33,288

$33,288 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $185,194

Tavares, Florida

Livability: 76

76 Annual cost of living: $39,374

$39,374 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $306,900

Orange Park, Florida

Livability: 76

76 Annual cost of living: $45,893

$45,893 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $437,281

South Boston, Virginia

Livability: 76

76 Annual cost of living: $46,217

$46,217 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $443,767

White Oak, Pennsylvania

Livability: 76

76 Annual cost of living: $46,269

$46,269 Cost of 20 years of retirement (after Social Security): $444,809

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the best places to retire with $500,000 in savings. Using the 2023 U.S. Census American Community Survey, cities with at least 1,000 residents ages 65 and over were identified. The cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. National average expenditure costs for retired households were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired consumer units. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot. Using the average Social Security income and the total cost of living, the annual cost of living after Social Security income was calculated. The livability was sourced from AreaVibes and is used to determine the overall quality of life, representing the “best” places. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 16, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Places on the East Coast To Retire With $500K in Savings

