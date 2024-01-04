10 Best New Items Coming To Walmart in 2024

Walmart is known for having low prices, but that’s not the only reason to shop there this year. The discount retailer has a variety of new items that can spice up everything from your diet to your home.

Stores are currently filled with a variety of celebrity-backed lines, chic private labels and national brands constantly rolling out new products. Here’s a look at 10 new items you don’t want to miss on Walmart shelves right now.

Netnew Pickleball Paddles Pickleball Set

Price: $13.99

“If pickleball has been on your mind as your 2024 hobby, then Walmart has you covered,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

Designed for beginner to intermediate pickleball players, the Netnew Pickleball Paddles Pickleball Set comes with two paddles and four balls.

“For under $15, this is a great deal at Walmart,” she said.

Athletic Works Women’s Fanny Pack

Price: $12.97

“Fanny packs are great for when you’re on the go and for exercising, so it’s the perfect accessory to help achieve your health and wellness goals in 2024,” she said.

Sold in five different colors, the Athletic Works Women’s Fanny Pack can be worn around your waist or as a cross-body bag. It also features a convenient front slit pocket, for phone storage and other essentials you might need to quickly grab.

“This item has 4.8 out of five stars with reviewers loving the practicality of this bag,” she said.

Baokaler Single Bar Double-Layer Floor-Standing Clothes Rack

Price: $31.99

“If you’re prioritizing staying organized in the new year, the Double-Rod Clothing Rack from Walmart is a great choice,” she said. “This rack offers rods for hanging clothes as well as shelves for shoe storage.”

It even features side hooks, allowing you to maximize storage space. Ideal for a room without a closet or as an entryway coat rack, the possibilities are endless with this clothes rack.

Legendary Foods Protein Pastry

Price: $9.87

If you’re looking for a new healthy snack or a quick meal, a Legendary Foods Protein Pastry might be the answer. Low in sugar and net carbs, these protein-packed pastries can be eaten right out of the package or microwaved.

Choose from strawberry, brown sugar cinnamon and chocolate cake, with each box containing four pastries. Designed as an alternative to standard protein bars, each flavor is gluten-free and keto-friendly.

Mainstays LED Cloche With Plant

Price: $14.97

A beautiful addition to any space, the Mainstays LED Cloche With Plant has a natural wood base and a faux green plant. A string of LED lights is affixed around the stem of the plant, for a whimsical look that creates a beautiful ambiance.

Measuring 10.2 inches in height and 5.3 inches in diameter, it’s also equipped with a six-hour timer. Ideal as tabletop décor or on a shelf, this battery-powered cloche is sure to be a focal point.

Wendy’s Chili With Beans

Price: $4.42

Bring the taste of this iconic fast-food restaurant to your pantry. One hearty 15-ounce can of Wendy’s Chili With Beans is filled with beef, chili beans and tons of flavor. This is a prime opportunity to enjoy this classic side without having to leave your home.

Beautiful Portable To-Go Blender 2.0

Price: $29.97

Available in five different colors, the new and improved Beautiful Portable To-Go Blender 2.0 by Drew Barrymore is great for small spaces and life on-the-go. Featuring a durable six-point stainless steel blending blade, both the blending jar and lid are dishwasher safe for added convenience. It also comes with rechargeable batteries that can last up to 30 blends on a single charge.

Skin Gym CryoChill Ice Bead Mask

Price: $16

Designed to make your skin feel refreshed, the Skin Gym CryoChill Ice Beaded Mask gently depuffs the skin. Dual-sided, store it in the freezer for use fabric-side down or keep it in the refrigerator for bead-side down use. Ideal for use before makeup application, this comfortable mask has criss-cross straps and a Velcro seal for an easy fit.

Einstein Bros Avocado Toast Seasoning Blend

Price: $12.95

Bring the taste of this classic dish home. Made with sea salt and garlic, Einstein Bros Avocado Toast Seasoning Blend has a red pepper kick. It can be used on a variety of dishes, so get creative and find out what other foods can benefit from this flavorful seasoning.

The Pioneer Woman Mazie Gold 20-Piece Flatware Set

Price: $34.97

Providing service for four people, The Pioneer Woman Mazie Gold 20-Piece Flatware Set adds a sense of style to any table. Durable enough for everyday use, this stainless steel flatware with a mirror finish is dishwasher safe. It can be mixed and matched with other pieces from Ree Drummond’s collection, allowing you to create your own style with items inspired by her ranch.

