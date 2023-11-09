10 Best New Items Coming To Dollar Tree This Fall

With the holiday season right around the corner, many people are trying to find deals and steals at stores around the country. Dollar Tree has always been a go-to for people hoping to save on seasonal goods, but now they have even more festive fun for sale.

We asked interior styling expert and co-founder of Flitch, Daniel Ufland, to weigh in on what they think people should be snagging before they run out.

He explained that Dollar Tree offers a hidden treasure in their seasonal decor section. “You can often stumble upon unique and underrated items like festive table runners, decorative candle holders and even autumn-themed dishware.”

Ufland continued, “These additions can elevate your fall home decor game without straining your budget. In my experience, exploring Dollar Tree’s seasonal offerings is a rewarding way to find those charming, budget-friendly items that can make your home feel warm and inviting during the fall season.”

GOBankingRates searched their inventory to find the best new items coming to the store this fall. Here are 10 seasonal items you might want to grab from Dollar Tree that won’t break the bank.

Harvest-Themed Lazy Susan

If you are having guests over for Thanksgiving, you can’t go wrong with the Harvest-Themed Lazy Susan. The 14-inch platter will steal the show at the center of your table. Channel your inner charcuterie skills and impress all of your loved ones with this fun, spinning plate. The Lazy Susan will set you back $5.00, but it’s worth the few extra bucks.

Harvest-Themed Table Cover

For just $1.25, you can grab a cute Harvest-Themed Table Cover from your local Dollar Store. These festive finds will help to tie your tablescape together in moments. You can choose between two fall patterns or snag one of each.

Electroplated Leaf Glass Candleholders

Fall isn’t complete without beautiful candles. Your house will look even more cozy with Electroplated Leaf Glass Candleholders from the Dollar Store. These seasonal steals come in three fabulous fall colors and let off a warm glow.

Luminessence Apple-Cinnamon Scented Potpourri

Few things smell more like fall than apples and cinnamon. Have your home smelling sweet with Luminessence Apple-Cinnamon Scented Potpourri. Available in 4 oz bags for just $1.25, you can snag several for less than $10.

Harvest Colored Oval Plastic Tubs

You can’t go wrong with one of Dollar Tree’s Harvest Colored Oval Plastic Tubs. The fall decor is only $1.25 and comes in three vibrant colors. You can use them to make gift baskets or fill them with snacks.

Harvest-Themed Faux Leather Luggage Tags

Even someone who doesn’t love fall can’t help but think the Harvest-Themed Faux Leather Luggage Tags are cute. With seasonal sayings like “It’s Pumpkin Spice Season” and “Farm Fresh Hot Apple Cider,” you can’t go wrong. At only $1.25 each, you’ll need one of each for every bag you have.

Harvest-Themed Mason Jar Tabletop Signs

Another cute must-have is the Harvest-Themed Mason Jar Tabletop Signs. These darling little signs are available for $1.25 each and come in at least four different designs. Whether you choose “Fall is in the Air” or “Oh my Gourd, I Love Fall,” you will not be disappointed. You can get one for yourself and all of your friends. They would make great host gifts, too!

Christmas House Chocolate Scented Moose Plush

Christmas is just around the corner, meaning store shelves are lined with holiday goodies. Dollar Tree is no exception. The discount retailer recently released their new seasonal items, including the 9-inch Christmas House Chocolate-Scented Moose Plush. The cute little stuffed animals will set you back $1.25 each, but they will bring the spirit with their enticing scent.

Cobblestone Corners Winter Village 2023 Edition

There are few things cuter than a mini-light up holiday village. This fall, you will be able to shop the Cobblestone Corners Winter Village 2023 Edition. The 49-piece set will add a little brightness to any home. There are limited qualities, and it is an online exclusive, so be sure to shop for it now before it runs out! At $1.25, you really can’t beat the price!

Plush Polyester Christmas Printed Throws

Another deal you won’t want to pass up is the Plush Polyester Christmas Printed Throws. The 50×60-inch blankets are holiday-themed and surprisingly soft. While they will cost you $5.00, they are much less expensive compared to similar finds at other stores. The plush throws make great gifts or add seasonal fun to your home.

