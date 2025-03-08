News & Insights

10 Best Housing Markets for First-Time Buyers in 2025 — 3 Are in Florida

March 08, 2025 — 10:01 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Buying a home for the first time in 2025? New data from Realtor.com reveals there are 10 housing markets that are considered among the best for first-time buyers

Key factors — including affordable homes, a lower cost of living and reasonable commute times — helped Realtor’s economic research team source and rank the housing markets in the top 10. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, ranked in the No. 1 spot, with the top five including three Florida housing markets and one based in New York.

In addition to Realtor’s findings, GOBankingRates sourced Sperling’s BestPlaces to determine the monthly and annual costs for a family living in these 10 metros.

If you’re a first-time buyer, consider purchasing a home in one of these housing markets.

Downtown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with the Cathedral of Saint Patrick.

1. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

  • Median listing price: $140,000
  • Price to income ratio: 2.6x
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $3,390
  • % less expensive than the national average: 37.2%
  • Total for the year for a family: $40,680

Waterfall near downtown Rochester, New York, USA.

2. Rochester, New York

  • Median listing price: $129,900
  • Price to income ratio: 2.5x
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,100
  • % less expensive than the national average: 61.1%
  • Total for the year for a family: $25,200

Fort Myers Florida Houses Homes Real Estate Housing Market iStock

3. Villas, Florida

  • Median listing price: $236,950
  • Price to income ratio: 3.4x
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $4,470
  • % less expensive than the national average: 17.2%
  • Total for the year for a family: $53,640
Fort Lauderdale Broward County Florida iStock

4. Lauderdale Lakes, Florida

  • Median listing price: $154,850
  • Price to income ratio: 2.7x
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,640
  • % less expensive than the national average: 51.1%
  • Total for the year for a family: $31,680
Altamonte Springs, Florida

5. Altamonte Springs, Florida

  • Median listing price: $229,400
  • Price to income ratio: 3.6x
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $4,470
  • % less expensive than the national average: 17.2%
  • Total for the year for a family: $53,640

A view of downtown Lansing Michigan, USA.

6. Lansing, Michigan

  • Median listing price: $135,000
  • Price to income ratio: 2.6x
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,040
  • % less expensive than the national average: 62.2%
  • Total for the year for a family: $24,480
North Little Rock, Arkansas, US

7. North Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Median listing price: $160,000
  • Price to income ratio: 3.3x
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $4,470
  • % less expensive than the national average: 17.2%
  • Total for the year for a family: $53,640
Colorful row houses along a sunny residential street.

8. Baltimore

  • Median listing price: $210,000
  • Price to income ratio: 3.3x
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,880
  • % less expensive than the national average: 46.7%
  • Total for the year for a family: $34,560

View on the Sunset over the West End of the Erie Canal from the Tonawanda River.

9. Tonawanda, New York

  • Median listing price: $229,900
  • Price to income ratio: 2.9x
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,400
  • % less expensive than the national average: 55.6%
  • Total for the year for a family: $28,800
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

10. Wilmington, Delaware

  • Median listing price: $222,000
  • Price to income ratio: 4.1x
  • Cost of living per month for a family: $4,350
  • % less expensive than the national average: 19.4%
  • Total for the year for a family: $52,200

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Housing Markets for First-Time Buyers in 2025 — 3 Are in Florida

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

