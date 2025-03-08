10 Best Housing Markets for First-Time Buyers in 2025 — 3 Are in Florida

Buying a home for the first time in 2025? New data from Realtor.com reveals there are 10 housing markets that are considered among the best for first-time buyers.

Key factors — including affordable homes, a lower cost of living and reasonable commute times — helped Realtor’s economic research team source and rank the housing markets in the top 10. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, ranked in the No. 1 spot, with the top five including three Florida housing markets and one based in New York.

In addition to Realtor’s findings, GOBankingRates sourced Sperling’s BestPlaces to determine the monthly and annual costs for a family living in these 10 metros.

If you’re a first-time buyer, consider purchasing a home in one of these housing markets.

1. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Median listing price: $140,000

$140,000 Price to income ratio: 2.6x

2.6x Cost of living per month for a family: $3,390

$3,390 % less expensive than the national average: 37.2%

37.2% Total for the year for a family: $40,680

2. Rochester, New York

Median listing price: $129,900

$129,900 Price to income ratio: 2.5x

2.5x Cost of living per month for a family: $2,100

$2,100 % less expensive than the national average: 61.1%

61.1% Total for the year for a family: $25,200

3. Villas, Florida

Median listing price: $236,950

$236,950 Price to income ratio: 3.4x

3.4x Cost of living per month for a family: $4,470

$4,470 % less expensive than the national average: 17.2%

17.2% Total for the year for a family: $53,640

4. Lauderdale Lakes, Florida

Median listing price: $154,850

$154,850 Price to income ratio: 2.7x

2.7x Cost of living per month for a family: $2,640

$2,640 % less expensive than the national average: 51.1%

51.1% Total for the year for a family: $31,680

5. Altamonte Springs, Florida

Median listing price: $229,400

$229,400 Price to income ratio: 3.6x

3.6x Cost of living per month for a family: $4,470

$4,470 % less expensive than the national average: 17.2%

17.2% Total for the year for a family: $53,640

6. Lansing, Michigan

Median listing price: $135,000

$135,000 Price to income ratio: 2.6x

2.6x Cost of living per month for a family: $2,040

$2,040 % less expensive than the national average: 62.2%

62.2% Total for the year for a family: $24,480

7. North Little Rock, Arkansas

Median listing price: $160,000

$160,000 Price to income ratio: 3.3x

3.3x Cost of living per month for a family: $4,470

$4,470 % less expensive than the national average: 17.2%

17.2% Total for the year for a family: $53,640

8. Baltimore

Median listing price: $210,000

$210,000 Price to income ratio: 3.3x

3.3x Cost of living per month for a family: $2,880

$2,880 % less expensive than the national average: 46.7%

46.7% Total for the year for a family: $34,560

9. Tonawanda, New York

Median listing price: $229,900

$229,900 Price to income ratio: 2.9x

2.9x Cost of living per month for a family: $2,400

$2,400 % less expensive than the national average: 55.6%

55.6% Total for the year for a family: $28,800

10. Wilmington, Delaware

Median listing price: $222,000

$222,000 Price to income ratio: 4.1x

4.1x Cost of living per month for a family: $4,350

$4,350 % less expensive than the national average: 19.4%

19.4% Total for the year for a family: $52,200

