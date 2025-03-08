10 Best Housing Markets for First-Time Buyers in 2025 — 3 Are in Florida

Buying a home for the first time in 2025? New data from Realtor.com reveals there are 10 housing markets that are considered among the best for first-time buyers.
Key factors — including affordable homes, a lower cost of living and reasonable commute times — helped Realtor’s economic research team source and rank the housing markets in the top 10. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, ranked in the No. 1 spot, with the top five including three Florida housing markets and one based in New York.
In addition to Realtor’s findings, GOBankingRates sourced Sperling’s BestPlaces to determine the monthly and annual costs for a family living in these 10 metros.
If you’re a first-time buyer, consider purchasing a home in one of these housing markets.
1. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Median listing price: $140,000
- Price to income ratio: 2.6x
- Cost of living per month for a family: $3,390
- % less expensive than the national average: 37.2%
- Total for the year for a family: $40,680
2. Rochester, New York
- Median listing price: $129,900
- Price to income ratio: 2.5x
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,100
- % less expensive than the national average: 61.1%
- Total for the year for a family: $25,200
3. Villas, Florida
- Median listing price: $236,950
- Price to income ratio: 3.4x
- Cost of living per month for a family: $4,470
- % less expensive than the national average: 17.2%
- Total for the year for a family: $53,640
4. Lauderdale Lakes, Florida
- Median listing price: $154,850
- Price to income ratio: 2.7x
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,640
- % less expensive than the national average: 51.1%
- Total for the year for a family: $31,680
5. Altamonte Springs, Florida
- Median listing price: $229,400
- Price to income ratio: 3.6x
- Cost of living per month for a family: $4,470
- % less expensive than the national average: 17.2%
- Total for the year for a family: $53,640
6. Lansing, Michigan
- Median listing price: $135,000
- Price to income ratio: 2.6x
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,040
- % less expensive than the national average: 62.2%
- Total for the year for a family: $24,480
7. North Little Rock, Arkansas
- Median listing price: $160,000
- Price to income ratio: 3.3x
- Cost of living per month for a family: $4,470
- % less expensive than the national average: 17.2%
- Total for the year for a family: $53,640
8. Baltimore
- Median listing price: $210,000
- Price to income ratio: 3.3x
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,880
- % less expensive than the national average: 46.7%
- Total for the year for a family: $34,560
9. Tonawanda, New York
- Median listing price: $229,900
- Price to income ratio: 2.9x
- Cost of living per month for a family: $2,400
- % less expensive than the national average: 55.6%
- Total for the year for a family: $28,800
10. Wilmington, Delaware
- Median listing price: $222,000
- Price to income ratio: 4.1x
- Cost of living per month for a family: $4,350
- % less expensive than the national average: 19.4%
- Total for the year for a family: $52,200
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Housing Markets for First-Time Buyers in 2025 — 3 Are in Florida
