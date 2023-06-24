10 Best Grocery Deals To Shop at Target This Week

The weekend is here and you’re headed to Target. Not that you need an excuse for your visit, but the retailer is offering a variety of grocery discounts through Saturday.

See: 10 Cheap Aldi Brand Products Better Than the Name Brands

Find Out: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

If you’re like many people, you typically veer off your shopping list on each Target trip. Stay on budget this time by taking advantage of grocery deals only available for pickup — or delivery — if you don’t actually want to go to the store.

Ready to make your shopping list? Here are 10 grocery deals you don’t want to miss at Target this week.

Sargento Sliced Cheese

Get two packages of select Sargento sliced cheese for $5. Regularly priced at $3.99 each, you’ll need to buy two packs to get the discount.

Totino’s Pizza Rolls

Get a 50-count bag of Totino’s Pizza Rolls for just $4.99 — a savings of $1. Choose from pepperoni, cheese and combination flavors.

Favorite Day and Good and Gather Trail Mix

Regularly priced at $4.49 each, select varieties of Favorite Day and Good and Gather Trail Mix is on sale for two for $8. You’ll need to purchase two bags to get this deal.

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Yoplait Single-Serve Yogurt

Available on select items, get five Yoplait Single-Serve Yogurt containers for just $3. This is a steal, as they’re regularly priced at 75 cents each.

Peet’s Coffee

Get select Peet’s ground or whole bean coffee for $9.49. The discount is available on 10.5-ounce bags, which typically retail for $10.89.

Tyson Any’tizers

All varieties of Tyson Any’tizers frozen chicken are on sale for $7.49, marking a notable decrease from their regular price of $9.69-$9.99.

Silk Almond Milk

Regularly priced at $3.69, score a half-gallon of Silk Almond Milk for $2.99.

Kellogg’s and Quaker Family-Size Cereal

Get two boxes of Kellogg’s or Quaker family-size cereal for just $9. You’ll need to buy two boxes to get the discount, which offers major savings from regular prices ranging from $4.99-$6.49.

Frito-Lay Dips, Salsas and Party-Size Snacks

Select Frito-Lay dips, salsas and party-size snacks are on sale for $5.39. There are many items to choose from, including Party Size Doritos — regularly priced at $6.39 — and a 23-ounce jar of Tostitos Salsa Con Queso — regularly priced at $6.79.

Hershey’s and Reese’s Bars

Certain six-count varieties of Hershey’s and Reese’s chocolate candy are on sale for $4.99, offering more than $1 of savings from their regular price of $6.49.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Grocery Deals To Shop at Target This Week

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.