10 Best First Jobs for 2025 Grads That Pay Over $100K

July 22, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Landing a six-figure job right out of college might sound like a dream, but for the class of 2025, it’s certainly possible.

Despite a challenging labor market, several industries are still hiring aggressively and offering impressive starting salaries to new grads. A recent ResumeGenius study identified several high-paying, in-demand roles that require only a bachelor’s degree — and many start at over $100,000 per year.

Here are 10 of the best-paying entry-level jobs for 2025 graduates.

1. Product Marketing Manager

  • Median annual salary: $159,660
  • Number of jobs: 411,300

2. Machine Learning Engineer

  • Median annual salary: $140,910
  • Number of jobs: 36,600

3. Avionics Systems Manager

  • Median annual salary: $134,830
  • Number of jobs: 68,900

4. Software Developer

  • Median annual salary: $131,450
  • Number of jobs: 1,897,100

5. IT Security Analyst

  • Median annual salary: $124,910
  • Number of jobs: 180,700

6. Electrical Engineer

  • Median annual salary: $118,780
  • Number of jobs: 287,800

7. Mechanical Engineer

  • Median annual salary: $102,320
  • Number of jobs: 291,900

8. Financial Advisor

  • Median annual salary: $102,140
  • Number of jobs: 321,100

9. Financial Analyst

  • Median annual salary: $101,190
  • Number of jobs: 404,800

10. Project Manager

  • Median annual salary: $100,750
  • Number of jobs: 973,600

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best First Jobs for 2025 Grads That Pay Over $100K

