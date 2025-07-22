10 Best First Jobs for 2025 Grads That Pay Over $100K

Landing a six-figure job right out of college might sound like a dream, but for the class of 2025, it’s certainly possible.

Despite a challenging labor market, several industries are still hiring aggressively and offering impressive starting salaries to new grads. A recent ResumeGenius study identified several high-paying, in-demand roles that require only a bachelor’s degree — and many start at over $100,000 per year.

Here are 10 of the best-paying entry-level jobs for 2025 graduates.

1. Product Marketing Manager

Median annual salary: $159,660

$159,660 Number of jobs: 411,300

2. Machine Learning Engineer

Median annual salary: $140,910

$140,910 Number of jobs: 36,600

3. Avionics Systems Manager

Median annual salary: $134,830

$134,830 Number of jobs: 68,900

4. Software Developer

Median annual salary: $131,450

$131,450 Number of jobs: 1,897,100

5. IT Security Analyst

Median annual salary: $124,910

$124,910 Number of jobs: 180,700

6. Electrical Engineer

Median annual salary: $118,780

$118,780 Number of jobs: 287,800

7. Mechanical Engineer

Median annual salary: $102,320

$102,320 Number of jobs: 291,900

8. Financial Advisor

Median annual salary: $102,140

$102,140 Number of jobs: 321,100

9. Financial Analyst

Median annual salary: $101,190

$101,190 Number of jobs: 404,800

10. Project Manager

Median annual salary: $100,750

$100,750 Number of jobs: 973,600

