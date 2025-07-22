10 Best First Jobs for 2025 Grads That Pay Over $100K

Landing a six-figure job right out of college might sound like a dream, but for the class of 2025, it’s certainly possible.
Despite a challenging labor market, several industries are still hiring aggressively and offering impressive starting salaries to new grads. A recent ResumeGenius study identified several high-paying, in-demand roles that require only a bachelor’s degree — and many start at over $100,000 per year.
Here are 10 of the best-paying entry-level jobs for 2025 graduates.
1. Product Marketing Manager
- Median annual salary: $159,660
- Number of jobs: 411,300
2. Machine Learning Engineer
- Median annual salary: $140,910
- Number of jobs: 36,600
3. Avionics Systems Manager
- Median annual salary: $134,830
- Number of jobs: 68,900
4. Software Developer
- Median annual salary: $131,450
- Number of jobs: 1,897,100
5. IT Security Analyst
- Median annual salary: $124,910
- Number of jobs: 180,700
6. Electrical Engineer
- Median annual salary: $118,780
- Number of jobs: 287,800
7. Mechanical Engineer
- Median annual salary: $102,320
- Number of jobs: 291,900
8. Financial Advisor
- Median annual salary: $102,140
- Number of jobs: 321,100
9. Financial Analyst
- Median annual salary: $101,190
- Number of jobs: 404,800
10. Project Manager
- Median annual salary: $100,750
- Number of jobs: 973,600
