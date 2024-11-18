10 Best European Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,500 a Month

Europe has a reputation as being an expensive destination, but the truth is it is full of charming cities with a high quality of life that are also affordable.
Check Out: The Best Retirement Towns for the Middle Class in 2024
Learn More: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
To determine which are the best places where you could retire on a budget of $2,500 per month, GOBankingRates sourced data from Numbeo to rank the top cities in terms of quality of life and cost of living.
Here are the best European cities to retire on a budget of $2,500 a month.
Valencia, Spain
- Monthly cost for one person without rent: $749
- Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,033
- Quality-of-life index: 199.2
Discover More: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots
Find Out: The Average Retirement Age in 2024 — US vs. Canada
Helsinki, Finland
- Monthly cost for one person without rent: $1,068
- Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,404
- Quality-of-life index: 189.8
Also See: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Porto, Portugal
- Monthly cost for one person without rent: $740
- Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,147
- Quality-of-life index: 182.0
Gothenburg, Sweden
- Monthly cost for one person without rent: $997
- Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,180
- Quality-of-life index: 178.9
Tallinn, Estonia
- Monthly cost for one person without rent: $974
- Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,851
- Quality-of-life index: 178.7
Split, Croatia
- Monthly cost for one person without rent: $833
- Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,820
- Quality-of-life index: 174.5
Llubljana, Slovenia
- Monthly cost for one person without rent: $905
- Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,116
- Quality-of-life index: 171
Vilnius, Lithuania
- Monthly cost for one person without rent: $823
- Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,772
- Quality-of-life index: 166.2
Zagreb, Croatia
- Monthly cost for one person without rent: $798
- Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,673
- Quality-of-life index: 161.2
Brno, Czech Republic
- Monthly cost for one person without rent: $784
- Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,720
- Quality-of-life index: 165.8
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Europe to find the best places to retire on a budget of $2,500 a month. Using Numbeo’s cost-of-living data, the average cost of living was sourced. By making certain assumptions about lifestyle, GOBankingRates estimated the cost of living in international cities. The cities with a single person’s cost of living over $2,500 were removed for this study. For each city, the quality of life was found from Numbeo’s Quality of Life index, recording different facets of life to determine the overall quality. Cities with all data available were kept for this study, with the cities being ranked with the highest quality of living first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 30, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 9 Moves For Building Lasting Wealth: What Smart Americans Are Doing Right
- 9 Cars To Stay Away From in Retirement
- 5 Side Hustles That Can Earn You an Extra $1,000 Before 2025
- 4 Groceries Frugal Retirees Should Buy During the Holidays
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best European Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,500 a Month
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.