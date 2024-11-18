10 Best European Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,500 a Month

Europe has a reputation as being an expensive destination, but the truth is it is full of charming cities with a high quality of life that are also affordable.

To determine which are the best places where you could retire on a budget of $2,500 per month, GOBankingRates sourced data from Numbeo to rank the top cities in terms of quality of life and cost of living.

Here are the best European cities to retire on a budget of $2,500 a month.

Valencia, Spain

Monthly cost for one person without rent: $749

$749 Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,033

$2,033 Quality-of-life index: 199.2

Helsinki, Finland

Monthly cost for one person without rent: $1,068

$1,068 Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,404

$2,404 Quality-of-life index: 189.8

Porto, Portugal

Monthly cost for one person without rent: $740

$740 Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,147

$2,147 Quality-of-life index: 182.0

Gothenburg, Sweden

Monthly cost for one person without rent: $997

$997 Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,180

$2,180 Quality-of-life index: 178.9

Tallinn, Estonia

Monthly cost for one person without rent: $974

$974 Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,851

$1,851 Quality-of-life index: 178.7

Split, Croatia

Monthly cost for one person without rent: $833

$833 Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,820

$1,820 Quality-of-life index: 174.5

Llubljana, Slovenia

Monthly cost for one person without rent: $905

$905 Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,116

$2,116 Quality-of-life index: 171

Vilnius, Lithuania

Monthly cost for one person without rent: $823

$823 Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,772

$1,772 Quality-of-life index: 166.2

Zagreb, Croatia

Monthly cost for one person without rent: $798

$798 Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,673

$1,673 Quality-of-life index: 161.2

Brno, Czech Republic

Monthly cost for one person without rent: $784

$784 Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,720

$1,720 Quality-of-life index: 165.8

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Europe to find the best places to retire on a budget of $2,500 a month. Using Numbeo’s cost-of-living data, the average cost of living was sourced. By making certain assumptions about lifestyle, GOBankingRates estimated the cost of living in international cities. The cities with a single person’s cost of living over $2,500 were removed for this study. For each city, the quality of life was found from Numbeo’s Quality of Life index, recording different facets of life to determine the overall quality. Cities with all data available were kept for this study, with the cities being ranked with the highest quality of living first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 30, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best European Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,500 a Month

