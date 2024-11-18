News & Insights

10 Best European Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,500 a Month

November 18, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by John Csiszar for GOBankingRates ->

Europe has a reputation as being an expensive destination, but the truth is it is full of charming cities with a high quality of life that are also affordable.

To determine which are the best places where you could retire on a budget of $2,500 per month, GOBankingRates sourced data from Numbeo to rank the top cities in terms of quality of life and cost of living.

Here are the best European cities to retire on a budget of $2,500 a month.

Valencia-Spain November 11, 2023.

Valencia, Spain

  • Monthly cost for one person without rent: $749
  • Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,033
  • Quality-of-life index: 199.2

Scenic summer view of the Old Port pier architecture with ships, yachts and other boats in the Old Town of Helsinki, Finland.

Helsinki, Finland

  • Monthly cost for one person without rent: $1,068
  • Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,404
  • Quality-of-life index: 189.8

Azenhas do Mar, Portugal coastal town.

Porto, Portugal

  • Monthly cost for one person without rent: $740
  • Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,147
  • Quality-of-life index: 182.0
Gothenburg-Sweden

Gothenburg, Sweden

  • Monthly cost for one person without rent: $997
  • Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,180
  • Quality-of-life index: 178.9
Tallinn-Estonia

Tallinn, Estonia

  • Monthly cost for one person without rent: $974
  • Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,851
  • Quality-of-life index: 178.7
Split old town at night, Croatia.

Split, Croatia

  • Monthly cost for one person without rent: $833
  • Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,820
  • Quality-of-life index: 174.5
Cityscape of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana.

Llubljana, Slovenia

  • Monthly cost for one person without rent: $905
  • Monthly cost for one person with rent: $2,116
  • Quality-of-life index: 171
Photo taken in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Vilnius, Lithuania

  • Monthly cost for one person without rent: $823
  • Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,772
  • Quality-of-life index: 166.2
Photo taken in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Zagreb, Croatia

  • Monthly cost for one person without rent: $798
  • Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,673
  • Quality-of-life index: 161.2
Tha Charles Bridge in Prague at summer day - Image.

Brno, Czech Republic

  • Monthly cost for one person without rent: $784
  • Monthly cost for one person with rent: $1,720
  • Quality-of-life index: 165.8

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Europe to find the best places to retire on a budget of $2,500 a month. Using Numbeo’s cost-of-living data, the average cost of living was sourced. By making certain assumptions about lifestyle, GOBankingRates estimated the cost of living in international cities. The cities with a single person’s cost of living over $2,500 were removed for this study. For each city, the quality of life was found from Numbeo’s Quality of Life index, recording different facets of life to determine the overall quality. Cities with all data available were kept for this study, with the cities being ranked with the highest quality of living first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 30, 2024.

