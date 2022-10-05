10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in October

Today, I provide 10 of my best dividend stock ideas for the month of October. These dividend growth stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term portfolio. Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Oct. 4, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 4, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Cuka has positions in Broadcom Ltd, Casey's General Stores, Home Depot, Microsoft, and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot, Mastercard, Microsoft, Old Dominion Freight Line, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom Ltd, Casey's General Stores, Charles Schwab, Tractor Supply, and VMware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.