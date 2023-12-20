10 Best Destinations For Snowbirds This Winter

Retirees aren't the only snowbirds moving to where it’s warm this winter. Remote workers are also following suit. In fact, the Census Bureau reports that the percentage of home-based workers more than tripled between 2019 and 2021, from 5.7% (roughly 9 million workers) to 17.9% (about 28 million workers). So whether you’re a snowbird, or a “zoombird” on the hunt for warmer weather and plenty of sunshine, the destinations below could be a perfect fit for you.

A recent study from Storage Cafe identified the top 100 best destinations for snowbirds in the U.S. Not only did they take into account lifestyle options at each destination, they also factored in the affordability of each city. Here’s a full list of factors they compared to get their results.

October to March average temperatures, rainfall and air quality

Beaches within a 10-miles radius

Park space per capita

Golf courses per capita

Availability of rentals and housing allocated for seasonal use

Cost of renting an apartment and cost of buying a home

Availability of RV parks

Number of restaurants

Self storage prices

Local internet speed

Safety

Healthcare-related factors (Medicare pricing for new patients, availability of hospitals, other medical organizations and medical professionals)

So which states came out on top? You can probably guess which state took first place. Florida was ranked as the best destination for snowbirds (and zoombirds) this winter, with 42 cities making the top 100 list. With its mild winters and lack of state income tax, it’s a popular destination for retirees and young professionals alike. In fact, Florida’s population increased 1.9% in 2022, making it the nation’s fastest growing state according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 population estimates . Interested in following the thousands of individuals moving to the sunshine state? Here’s how you can establish residency in Florida for tax purposes.

Coming up in second place was the Lone Star State — 27 Texas cities made the cut. California came in third, with 18 cities making the list.

Here’s a closer look at those specific cities Storage Cafe ranked as the top 10 overall best destinations for snowbirds this winter. Not a surprise, 8 are located in Florida.

Venice, FL

Vero Beach, FL

Fort Pierce, FL

Naples, FL

Lake Wales, FL

Mission, TX

Apache Junction, AZ

Tarpon Springs, FL

Fort Myers, FL

Clermont, FL

If you're specifically looking for cities with the lowest home prices, Texas is your best bet. Nine out of 10 cities with the lowest home prices are located in Texas. On the other hand, the top 10 cities with the highest home prices are all located in California. However, each state has its pros and cons — check out our state-by-state guide to taxes on retirees to learn more.

"Snowbirding has been on a slow but steady recovery path following the pandemic-induced slump. It continues to generate substantial revenue in popular destinations," Doug Ressler, business intelligence manager at sister division Yardi Matrix, told Storage Cafe. "However, economic factors, including the rising cost of living and housing, are presenting growing challenges for both retirees and non-retirees looking to embrace this lifestyle. […] Florida, once a classic snowbird hotspot, now faces competition from more cost-effective southern states like Alabama and Louisiana. The Lone Star State is also emerging as a welcoming hub for "Winter Texans," with both traditional and newer destinations catering to a widening demographic of snowbirds."

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.