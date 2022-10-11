10 Best Deals to Shop During the Fall Amazon Prime Sale

Move over Prime Day -- it's Oct. 11, which means the Prime Early Access Sale is finally here. You can get your holiday gifts picked out early by shopping for the best sales on Oct. 11 and 12. Are you a Prime member looking for the best deals? Don't miss these 10 money-saving offers.

1. Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater

If you've been wanting to get a Kitchenaid mixer for yourself or as a gift for someone you love, now you have the perfect opportunity to do so. This 3.5 quart Kitchenaid model is 32% off during the Prime Early Access Sale -- you can get it for $259.99 instead of $379.99.

2. Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Are you looking to upgrade your TV? The Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is on sale for 19% off. You can get this model for $299.99 instead of $369.99 -- making it a great buy.

3. Beats Studio Buds

Beats has several models of earbuds and headphones on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale. You can score Beats Studio Buds, which are wireless, noise-canceling earphones, for 33% off. You'll pay $99.95 instead of $149.95.

4. Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum

If you have kids or pets, a good vacuum can make all the difference in keeping your home looking and feeling clean. The well-rated Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for 40% off during this sales event. You'll spend $299.99 instead of the retail price of $499.99.

5. Peloton Original Bike

If you're into fitness, purchasing a Peloton bike can make it easier for you to work out at home. The original bike model is on sale for $1,225 instead of $1,445 -- making this buy more affordable.

6. Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Now is a great time to upgrade your old coffee maker. The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, a single-serve K-cup pod coffee brewer, is available for 42% off. You can get this model for $109.99 instead of $189.99.

7. Hydro Flask Bottle with Wide-Mouth Straw Lid

A good gift doesn't have to break your budget. A high-quality water bottle makes for an excellent stocking stuffer. The Hydro Flask 40 ounce water bottle with a wide-mouth straw lid is on sale for $38.46 instead of $54.95 -- and it's available in many color choices.

8. 2020 13" Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip

If you've been meaning to upgrade your laptop, you'll be happy to know that several Apple laptops are on sale during this event. The 2020 13" Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 8 GB Ram, and 256GB SSD storage is on sale for $799 instead of $999.

9. Vitamix ONE

Are you sick of your ancient, basic blender? If so, you're in luck because the Vitamix ONE is discounted by 40%. You can score this model for $149 instead of $249.95. With this blender, you can make smoothies, sauces, dips, and more.

10. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

For anyone on your list who has been wanting an e-book reader, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 32GB model without lock screen ads is a good option. During the sale, you can purchase this model for $134.99 instead of $189.99.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, don't miss out on these deals. If an item you've been meaning to buy is heavily discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale, you can check it off your shopping list and keep more money in your bank account.

Not a Prime member, but want to get a good deal? Check other retailers to see if they're honoring these prices or offering the same items for similar prices to compete with the sale. Alternatively, check to see if you qualify for a free month of Amazon Prime to shop the deals.

You're not alone if you're looking for additional ways to save money. Review these personal finance resources to get inspiration.

