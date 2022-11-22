10 Best Deals at Target on Black Friday

Target’s Black Friday sale deals are currently live, with discounts offered on everything from gaming equipment to TVs. Many products are marked down 50%, and Target is offering additional perks, such as gift cards with certain purchases. Target’s Black Friday sale kicked off on Nov. 20 and will run through Nov. 26.

Here’s a look at some of the best Black Friday deals you can get at Target.

X Box Series S

Regular price: $299.99

$299.99 Sale price: $249.99

Not only are select X Box Series S consoles on sale, but you’ll also receive a $50 Target gift card with your purchase.

Element Roku TV 65″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV

Regular price: $629.99

$629.99 Sale price: $329.99

Save $300 on this Roku smart TV during the sale.

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Regular price: $449.99

$449.99 Sale price: $249.99

If you love to bake — or are buying a gift for someone who does — now is the time to buy a KitchenAid mixer, as they’re marked down $200 at Target.

Apple Watch Series 7 With GPS

Regular price: $499.99

$499.99 Sale price: $349.99

Tech lovers will be happy to unwrap an Apple Watch this year, and you can save $150 off the regular price during the sale.

Theragun Prime

Regular price: $299.99

$299.99 Sale price: $198.99

A great gift for the athletes in your life, this percussive massage device is marked down by $101.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Regular price: $349.99

$349.99 Sale price: $149.99

Save $200 on these Beats headphones during Target’s Black Friday sale.

Lenovo 14″ IdeaPad 1i Laptop

Regular price: $539.99

$539.99 Sale price: $299.99

This laptop features Windows 11 Home in S Mode, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Jetson Mojo Light-Up Hoverboard

Regular price: $159.99

$159.99 Sale price: $99.99

A great gift for tweens and tweens, this light-up hoverboard is currently discounted by $60.

PowerXL Vortex Pro 8-Quart Air Fryer

Regular price: $129.99

$129.99 Sale price: $59.99

This Target-exclusive air fryer is more than 50% off.

Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum

Regular price: $429.99

$429.99 Sale price: $279.99

Save $150 on this Dyson vacuum during Target’s sale.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Nov. 22, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Deals at Target on Black Friday

