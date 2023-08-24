10 Best Clothing Deals at Walmart This August

As summer wanes, the final days of shopping and discounts always play an essential role. Walmart’s clothing deals this August are surprising many with their improved quality and affordability.

Walmart is an ideal place to find clothing options at a great price. Whether you’re looking for exclusive summer clothes or just want to update your wardrobe, there are plenty of deals to snag. Here are some of the best available.

1. Time and Tru Women’s Sleeveless Midi Dress

Price: $7.77 (formerly $13.98)

This 100% summer cotton dress is an absolute delight. Despite its light weight, it is not transparent and is made to fit the body without being clingy. It can serve as both casual and stunning depending on what it’s paired with, and is offered in sizes ranging from small to XXL.

2. Reebok Men’s Swim Trunks

Price: $19.99 (formerly $46)

These Reebok shorts are a bargain at more than 50% off. It is still summer, after all. Reebok is a high-quality sports clothing brand, so getting these swim trunks at this price is practically a steal. This one in particular can also be used as activewear. With its minimalist design, it can even pass for casual attire when matched with a t-shirt and some kicks.

3. Pioneer Woman Embroidered Sleeve Dress

Price: $11.39 (formerly $24.99)

This cute dress with bohemian vibes is a lovely summer must-have. The embroidery on the sleeves elevates the simple design — this dress can accompany you to cocktails, weekend brunches or for walks on the beach.

4. Nine.Eight Women’s Wrap Maxi Dress

Price: $4.81 (formerly $12)

This women’s wrap maxi dress is ideal for your next cookout, beach day or casual dinner date. With its flattering design and color options, including tie-dye stripes, floral patterns and bright solids, this dress can fit a multitude of styles. It’s also soft and stretchy for comfort on the go.

5. Wrangler Men’s Cargo Pant

Price: $16.78 (formerly $23.98)

Men’s casual chic always works! And in these cargo pants, chic comes with quality, comfort and functionality. The familiar cut has some stretch for comfort, and is sure to fit as many phones, wallets and keys as you have with seven working pockets.

6. George Men’s Poplin Shirt With Short Sleeves

Price: $8 (formerly $13.48)

If you’re looking for affordable shirts that are business casual, these are a must-have. They hit the mark for stylish and professional, and the material is both soft and lightweight. The design is minimalist but offers a multitude of pattern and color options.

7. Ma Croix Men’s Mesh Shorts

Price: $12.59 (formerly $15.12)

These knee-length shorts double as gym wear and casual wear. They can be worn by anyone, as they’re loose and drawstring-adjustable — plus they’re available up to 5XL. With two deep front pockets and moisture-wicking fabric, they’re the perfect choice for a game of pickup or a jog around the park.

8. COOPLUS Men’s Athletic Ankle Socks

Price: $11.95 (formerly $23.99)

These men’s socks hug the feet without being tight and offer a cushioned sole and breathability. The purchase comes with six pairs. Their durability is also a strong point, as they should last through regular exercise and everyday activities.

9. Sofia Skinny Ankle Jeans

Price: $10.14 (formerly $24.50)

Finding jeans that fit can be hard, but Sofia skinny jeans are designed to sculpt to any figure. They’re super comfy ankle-length jeans that have just the right amount of stretch. Their high-rise design can be dressed up or down, and they come in sizes ranging from double-zero to 18.

10. No Boundaries Ribbed Cami Top

Price: $9.98 (formerly $13.98)

This camisole top comes in a pack of five with different colors. Besides its affordability, the material is stretchy and comfortable. It can easily be worn as an undergarment or a casual top with your favorite jeans or skirt.

Disclaimer: Prices are accurate as of Aug. 23, 2023, and may vary based on location.

