10 Best Clothing Deals at Costco This August

Whether you’re getting started back-to-school clothes shopping or looking to refresh your own wardrobe for the fall, Costco has the fashion finds and deals for the whole family.

Spyder Ladies’ Cargo Leggings

Women swear by Costco leggings. They don’t fall down, they are super-stretchy and comfortable, and you can’t beat the price. Plus, these leggings from Spyder even have pockets. Available in red or blue for just $9.97 each.

Puma Ladies Sports Bras

When you find a sports bra you love, you want to stock up. This Puma Sports Bra comes in a pack of three for under $20 and includes removable cups, comfortable and supportive razorback styling and moisture wicking material.

Briggs Ladies’ Ruffle V-Neck Linen Blend Dress

A linen dress can go from summer parties to fall PTO meetings with the addition of a cute denim jacket, leggings and boots. With side pockets and an attractive A-line cut, this dress will become a wardrobe staple. Choose from green, black, or yellow or, for just $21.99, grab all three. Available in sizes from XS to 3X.

Kirkland Signature Men’s Crew Neck Tees

While Costco has great brand-name clothing, the Kirkland Signature brand also combines value and style. This six-pack of men’s crew neck t-shirts, available in black or white, is a bestseller online. At just $25 a pack, the shirts cost less than $5 each.

Kirkland Signature Men’s Jeans

Pair the tees with these heavy-duty relaxed-fit denim jeans for just $13.99. Popular sizes are going fast online, but you may be able to find them at your local store for an even lower price.

Champion Men’s Boxer Briefs

You might expect to spend more than $17.49 for a five-pack of Champion brand men’s boxer briefs. But that’s the beauty of Costco. Stock up for back-to-school today.

Adidas Kids Two-Piece Set

You won’t believe the price of these Adidas Kids’ two-piece sets with sweatpants and a zip-up hoodie. Choose from blue, red, black or pink in sizes 2T up to 7 for boys or girls. At just $21.99, you’d be hard-pressed to find Adidas pants or a hoodie, let alone the full set, for this price at other stores.

BCBG Girls Two-Piece Jumper Set

Get your little girl started in style on the first day of pre-K or kindergarten with this adorable two-piece jumper set, including the dress with adjustable straps and a long sleeve tee for chilly fall mornings. It’s available in a choice of green with a yellow top or blue with a red top for $15.99.

Gerry Kids Jersey Lined Jacket

It’s tough to think about purchasing fall outerwear with a heatwave raging in most parts of the country. But you won’t want to pass up this deal for boys or girls full zip jackets with hoods and functional front zipper pockets. Available in sizes 2T to 6 for just $16.99, this jacket will keep your kids warm all season long, from pumpkin picking to sledding.

Puma Low Cut Youth Sock, 20-Pair

Children’s socks aren’t meant to be disposable, yet they tend to vanish after one wear. But you can afford to lose a few of these Puma low cut socks because they cost just $1 per pair. With a cushioned footbed, mesh ventilation, arch support and the Puma name, you aren’t sacrificing quality to save money, either.

When you shop at Costco.com this month, you can save an additional $20 to $50 when you purchase qualifying clothing or shoe items. Choose five to nine qualifying items and save $20, or buy 10 or more for $50 in savings on select apparel and footwear.

